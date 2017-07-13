Sections

TVAndMovies

I Just Found Out THIS Character Is Officially Returning To “Game Of Thrones” And Now I Can Die Happy

SPOILER FUCKING ALERT.

Posted on
Crystal Ro
Crystal Ro
Staff Writer

Okay. So, fair warning, this is a pretty major spoiler. So, if you want to go into Game of Thrones Season 7 as blind as Maester Aemon...

Crystal Ro / Buzzfeed / HBO

Great, now that you've made it this far, I just want to make sure you're really, truly, and honestly ready. Because you may want to sit down for this very fucking excellent news: GENDRY WILL RETURN THIS SEASON FOR GAME OF THRONES!!!!

Go ahead and dry your happy tears, I'll wait.
HBO

Go ahead and dry your happy tears, I'll wait.

Although actor Joe Dempsie (IRL Gendry) had been spotted in Belfast (i.e. basecamp for Thrones filming) last fall...

#Spotted: Joe Dempsie in Belfast. Gendry is back. Gendrya is alive. 🚣 #GameofThrones
Jon Targaryen @YourKingJon

#Spotted: Joe Dempsie in Belfast. Gendry is back. Gendrya is alive. 🚣 #GameofThrones

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fueling some major fan fire.

...his return to the show was made official last night when he showed up to the Game of Thrones LA premiere.

Winter has arrived at the #GoTPremiereLA. #WinterIsHere and so is @joedempsie. #GoTS7
Game Of Thrones @GameOfThrones

Winter has arrived at the #GoTPremiereLA. #WinterIsHere and so is @joedempsie. #GoTS7

Reply Retweet Favorite

The The Los Angeles Times caught up with Dempsie who said he was happy to see fans reactions/sleuthing. He explained, "Very fortunately, from what I've seen it's been nothing but interest and excitement and some quite witty memes."

Case in point:

favoritesticle.tumblr.com

Now, Dempsie did not go on to explain WHEN this season we'll see his lovely face (and hello, that body) again or what exactly he'll be getting up to.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO

But, if you recall, the last time we saw the bastard child/only living spawn of King Robert Baratheon (and therefore, rightful heir to the Iron Throne?!?!) he was getting in a boat for the first time in his life and rowing away from Dragonstone and the clutches of Melisendre at the end of SEASON 3.

He was headed for King's Landing (possibly Flea Bottom?) at the behest of our other love Ser Davos Seaworth with some sage advice: "Don't drink seawater. Row for a full day and night and you'll reach Rook's Rest. You'll want to stop there, don't. You must keep the coast on your left side until you reach King's Landing."
HBO

He was headed for King's Landing (possibly Flea Bottom?) at the behest of our other love Ser Davos Seaworth with some sage advice: "Don't drink seawater. Row for a full day and night and you'll reach Rook's Rest. You'll want to stop there, don't. You must keep the coast on your left side until you reach King's Landing."

And four seasons later we have A LOT of questions. Like, did he actually make it to King's Landing? If so, what's he been up to? What are his plans? Do we think he will somehow end up on the Iron Throne? And, most importantly, WILL HE BE REUNITED WITH ARYA?!?!

Don't mind me for the next few days, y'all. I'm just going to mull over these questions until Sunday – bye!
HBO

Don't mind me for the next few days, y'all. I'm just going to mull over these questions until Sunday – bye!

