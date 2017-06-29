Wow, okay. So, first of all, if you haven't seen Baby Driver yet go ahead and remedy that this weekend. Because, quite frankly, it's one of (if not the) best movies this year.
And if I can't sway you, maybe legendary filmmaker Guillermo del Toro can.
Because he just wrote this wonderful 13 tweet ~rant~ about Baby Driver and, frankly, I feel like watching the movie all over again after reading it.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
Oh, and for all you eagle-eyed film buffs out there, Guillermo later acknowledged that he meant to reference Streets of Fire and not Mean Streets above.
-
So, will you make the right choice and go see "Baby Driver"?Yup, I'm sold!I've already seen it and I loved it!I've already seen it and I hated it!Nah, I'm not a fan of good movies. BYE!
Guillermo Del Toro Went On A Very Excellent Twitter Rant Over "Baby Driver"
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, will you make the right choice and go see "Baby Driver"?
-
vote votesYup, I'm sold!
-
vote votesI've already seen it and I loved it!
-
vote votesI've already seen it and I hated it!
-
vote votesNah, I'm not a fan of good movies. BYE!