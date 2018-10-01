Ghost Is Back For "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 And This Is The Best News I've Heard In A LONG Time

Jenna Guillaume / BuzzFeed / HBO

In fact, the show's creators have often cut back on Direwolves due to budgeting over the years. For example, Ghost was actually supposed to be in the “Battle of the Bastards" way back in Season 6, but according to the episode's director Miguel Sapochnik, “Ultimately we had to choose between Wun-Wun and the Direwolf, so the dog bit the dust.”