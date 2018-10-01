 back to top
Ghost Is Back For "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 And This Is The Best News I've Heard In A LONG Time

*In Jon Snow's voice* GHOOOOST!

Quiet in the realm! Because I bringeth good news on this first of October... GHOST IS RETURNING TO GAME OF THRONES!

YES, YES, YES everyone's favorite Direwolf (JK, they're all the best) will be back for the final season of the best show ever.

And it sounds like Ghost's role for Season 8 will actually be beefed up! The show's visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer recently told the Huffington Post, "He does some... he’s very present and does some pretty cool things in Season 8."

Bauer continued, "He has a fair amount of screen time in Season 8."

This is extra great news because, as fans may recall, Jon Snow's beloved furry sidekick was noticeably absent from Season 7 — although we did get a brief mention of him in Episode 5.

In fact, the show's creators have often cut back on Direwolves due to budgeting over the years. For example, Ghost was actually supposed to be in the “Battle of the Bastards" way back in Season 6, but according to the episode's director Miguel Sapochnik, “Ultimately we had to choose between Wun-Wun and the Direwolf, so the dog bit the dust.”

So hopefully these "PRETTY COOL THINGS," they have planned for Ghost in the final season will make up for all that!

Like, maybe, we'll get to see him fight off more White Walkers alongside Jon "I have the hots for my Aunt" Snow?

You guys, Season 8 just keeps getting better and better.

But I'm still not ready for Game of Thrones to end! *SOB*

