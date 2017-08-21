19 Places All "Game Of Thrones" Fans Need To Visit

This ancient castle is said to have been built in the 12th and 13th centuries and is the only building for miles around in that area of Spain. It's accessed via car on a dirt road from a village called Hombrados — which is a two-hour-and-30-minute drive from Madrid. So, much like Ned Stark, you'll have a heck of a time trying to get to the Tower of Joy...but, BOY, will it be worth it!