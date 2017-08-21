19 Places All "Game Of Thrones" Fans Need To Visit

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy 1. San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, Spain (Dragonstone). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: S. Robles / CC / Flickr: santi88fe Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin You can literally follow in the footsteps of Dany, Jon, and co. and make your way up this stunning path in Basque Country. Sadly, there's no castle at the top (but there is a nice little church!), however, that shouldn't stop you from bending the knee to your heart's content. 2. Itzurun Beach in Zumaia, Spain (Dragonstone beach). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: Xavi / CC / Flickr: _persona_ Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Ironically, the location where they shot Dragonstone beach is about 60 miles east of where that magnificent walkway leading up to Dragonstone castle is in real life. And you won't find a cave with ancient White Walker drawings in it there, either — but you can still recreate some weird, incestuous sexual tension! 3. Los Barruecos in Cáceres, Spain (site of the Loot Train Attack). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: abel Hernández Macías / CC / Flickr: ahermac Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This gorgeous, natural monument served as the setting for the iconic Loot Train Attack in "The Spoils of War." Of course, you won't see Drogon, the Dothraki, or any Lannister soldiers on fire when you visit, but that's probably for the best, since "men shit themselves when they die. Didn't they teach you that at fancy lad school?" 4. The Castle of Trujillo in Cáceres, Spain (Casterly Rock). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: Jordi Escuer / CC / Flickr: paracon Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Although it's a little hard to tell due to all the additional CG additions (you know, to bulk of the castle to Lannister-standards), this 13th century-built castle still looks impenetrable AF. Unless, of course, it has a secret sewer built by one particularly clever, lady-lovin' Hand of the Queen. 5. Castillo de Almodóvar del Río in Córdoba, Spain (Highgarden). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: giborn_134 / CC / Flickr: 34228590@N04 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This beautiful medieval castle boasts architecture that reflects both its Islamic and Christian history, and was built in the 8th century. It's also apparently very easy to sack...if you're Jaime Lannister, anyway. 6. The Royal Dockyards in Seville, Spain (The Red Keep's dungeons). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: Sandra Vallaure / CC / Flickr: vallausa Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin According to Game of Thrones director of photography Robert McLachlan, this location is a "huge series of art galleries, which are actually open to the sky" that they had to black out in order to make it feel underground. You'll recall the Red Keep dungeon is where Qyburn first showed Cersei the dragon-killing weapon, scorpion, as well as where Jaime and Tyrion had their "secret" meeting. 7. The fortified complex, Alcazaba of Almería in Spain (Dorne). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO / Bottom, ursubuga / instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Located in southern Spain, the entire complex can apparently be "seen from any part of the city and is the biggest of the citadels built by the Arabs in Spain." It's also a great place to meet up with a few Sand Snakes to conspire against Cersei Lannister. 8. Castle of Zafra in Guadalajara, Spain (The Tower of Joy). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: Jorge Sánchez Salcedo / CC / Flickr: jsanchezdigital Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This ancient castle is said to have been built in the 12th and 13th centuries and is the only building for miles around in that area of Spain. It's accessed via car on a dirt road from a village called Hombrados — which is a two-hour-and-30-minute drive from Madrid. So, much like Ned Stark, you'll have a heck of a time trying to get to the Tower of Joy...but, BOY, will it be worth it! 9. Castell de Santa Florentina in Canet de Mar, Catalonia, Spain (Horn Hill, aka the seat of House Tarly). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: castelldesantaflorentina / instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This insanely pretty castle is home to the Tarly family on Game of Thrones. In real life, it was built on the site of an old Roman house occupied by nobility. It's also totally bookable for weddings, so save up those GOLD DRAGONS! 10. Girona Cathedral in Catalonia, Spain (The Great Sept of Baelor). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: Longster47 / CC / Flickr: longster Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Girona is a little more than an hour's drive northeast of Barcelona, but something tells me it'd be worth the hike to get a look at the site of one of the most EXPLOSIVE moments in Game of Thrones history. 11. The Jesuit Stairs in Dubrovnik, Croatia (Cersei's Walk of Shame). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: cormac70 / CC / Flickr: lizandcormac Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Located in Old Town Dubrovnik, these lovely steps were once the location of a not-so-lovely event...that is, Cersei's iconic walk of shame. Just be sure to bring your own Shame Bell before recreating it yourself (with hopefully all your clothes on?). 12. The walls of Dubrovnik, Croatia (King's Landing's walls). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: dyonis / CC / Flickr: dyonis Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This popular attraction in Old Town Dubrovnik runs, uninterrupted, for about 1.2 miles around the city and has a long and impressive history. The walls are also a great place to have a long, honest chat about playing "the game" (of Thrones!) with your favorite Master of Whisperers. 13. The town of Kaštel Gomilica in Dalmatia, Croatia (Braavos). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: Jonybrake / CC / Flickr: aitorgavi Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This ancient town is located in the southern regions of Croatia. It's also a great place to sell oysters, clams, and cockles or learn to become No One like everyone's favorite Stark — Arya! 14. The Fortress of Klis in central Dalmatia, Croatia (Meereen). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: Arnie Papp / CC / Flickr: apapp Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This medieval fortress is located in a small hillside village and is built into a rocky mountain pass. And you can apparently see the Adriatic Sea from it, too! However, Game of Thrones fans will also remember it as the place where Daenerys crucified the Great Masters before ruling like the badass she is in their place. 15. The fortified village of Aït Benhaddou in Morocco (Yunkai). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: See Jane Travel / CC / Flickr: 35852392@N07 Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This incredible location is actually a UNESCO World Heritage Site and has been used for filming many times before including the films Gladiator, The Mummy, and Alexander. It's also one of the slaver cities Daenerys conquered and freed ("Mhysa! Mhysa!"). 16. Dunluce Castle in County Antrim, Northern Ireland (The Iron Islands). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: Greg Clarke / CC / Flickr: leppre Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This ruined castle was built around 1500. Although it looks pretty different from its Thrones counterpart, Pyke, it still looks dramatic AF. And we bet a lot of Greyjoy-worthy fighting happened there at some point too. 17. Cairncastle in County Antrim, Northern Ireland (Lands north of Winterfell). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: nais80013 / instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This gorgeous hillside location actually served as a backdrop to two iconic scenes on Game of Thrones. First, fans will recognize it as the location where Ned Stark beheaded the Night's Watch deserter (who saw White Walkers, TO BE FAIR) in the show's first episode. But, it was also seen later on in the show when Littlefinger took Sansa to Moat Cailin (where the Boltons were). 18. Corbet Lough in County Down, Northern Ireland (Riverrun). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: s0ph1e_25 / instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This small lake in Northern Ireland served as home to Riverrun castle. Of course, the actual castle doesn't exist there IRL, but it still serves as a beautiful and tranquil location — particular when there isn't a Lannister army camped all over it. 19. Castle Ward in Strangford, County Down, Northern Ireland (Winterfell). Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link Top: HBO, Bottom: aaronl31gh / instagram.com Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin This is the OG Game of Thrones fan dream destination. Home to the Starks and also a much happier time when, you know, they were ALL alive! In real life, though, Castle Ward is a lot more fun and even hosts a "Winterfell Festival" once a year! Now, if we only had the time AND money to visit all these fabulous locations...SIGH! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link HBO Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Promoted by News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments