HBO

Sansa's Season 8 outfit is like high-fashion bondage and I am HERE. FOR. IT. Fans have already pointed out that the texture of this dress is reminiscent of the scale-like armor of her mother's family (House Tully) whose sigil is in fact a fish. And Costume Designer Michele Clapton has talked a lot in the past about how Sansa's outfits are an expression of herself, what she's been through (the chain necklace calling back to her troubled days in Season 4 with Littlefinger), and who her allegiance is to. So, does this mean Season 8 Sansa is aligning herself with the Tullys? OR, is it not fish scale, but actually DRAGON scale?