 go to content
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

Emilia Clarke And Kit Harington Reacting To Jon And Dany's Love Scene Will Make You LOL

I mean, same, TBH.

Posted on
Crystal Ro
Crystal Ro
Staff Writer

If you're any kind of Game of Thrones fan, then you know the good ship Danaerys Targaryen & Jon Snow, er, Aegon Targaryen sailed very fast and very far in the Season 7 finale.

And there's no steering it back to shore now.
Crystal Ro / BuzzFeed / HBO

And there's no steering it back to shore now.

Some people were here for it...

When youve been waiting for Dany&amp;Jon to get together and it finally happens-as Bran narrates the story of how theyr… https://t.co/p69yTRi9bB
Alyssa Doyle Labare @lysslabare

When youve been waiting for Dany&amp;Jon to get together and it finally happens-as Bran narrates the story of how theyr… https://t.co/p69yTRi9bB

Reply Retweet Favorite
And the pick-up line of year goes to... Daenerys Targaryen: "I can't have children." Jon Snow: "Have you even trie… https://t.co/rC0pskaZnt
A Sultan Battery @LiianVarus

And the pick-up line of year goes to... Daenerys Targaryen: "I can't have children." Jon Snow: "Have you even trie… https://t.co/rC0pskaZnt

Reply Retweet Favorite
All of us watching the Jon and Daenerys scene even though it was incest. #GameOfThrones
Austin @AustinCTweets

All of us watching the Jon and Daenerys scene even though it was incest. #GameOfThrones

Reply Retweet Favorite

...while others really were not.

I wanna be here for Jon and Dany but alas I am not. I can't do it, guys. LOL #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones
Astrology by Mecca @TheMeccanism

I wanna be here for Jon and Dany but alas I am not. I can't do it, guys. LOL #ThronesYall #GameOfThrones

Reply Retweet Favorite
Jon: the stars are really beautiful tonight Dany: yeah Jon: you know who else is beautiful? Dany: *blushes* who? Jon: Ygritte
Jon @direuwolf

Jon: the stars are really beautiful tonight Dany: yeah Jon: you know who else is beautiful? Dany: *blushes* who? Jon: Ygritte

Reply Retweet Favorite
When Jon finds out Daenerys is his aunt. #GameOfThrones #AegonTargaryen
Michelle Nicholas @burningparis1

When Jon finds out Daenerys is his aunt. #GameOfThrones #AegonTargaryen

Reply Retweet Favorite

And while fans are divided about their feelings of (unintentional) incest, it's pretty clear how Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington (Dany and Jon, IRL) feel about it.

And, let's just say...it's not favorable.
HBO

And, let's just say...it's not favorable.

In a behind-the-scenes Game of Thrones interview, Emilia said, "The reality of what they are to each other...I don't know how that's gonna, I think ::RETCHES:: is gonna be the reaction."

"For us, as actors, it's just WEIRD." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via youtube.com

"For us, as actors, it's just WEIRD."

While Kit explained, "I like looking at her and going, 'Oh God ::FAKE VOMITS:: I'm sorry...let's go again.'"

"I think they both know it's wrong, I think they both know it's going to cause problems." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO / Via youtube.com

"I think they both know it's wrong, I think they both know it's going to cause problems."

L...

HBO / Via youtube.com

...O...

HBO / Via youtube.com

....L

HBO / Via youtube.com

  2. So, what do you think, are you down with Jon and Dany fucking?

    Hell yes, HERE for it!
    Nope, nope, and NOPE!

Emilia Clarke And Kit Harington Reacting To Jon And Dany's Love Scene Will Make You LOL

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, what do you think, are you down with Jon and Dany fucking?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Hell yes, HERE for it!
  2.  
    vote votes
    Nope, nope, and NOPE!
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss