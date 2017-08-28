 go to content
Don't Worry "Game Of Thrones" Fans, There's Now A Post-Season Show From HBO To Tide You Over

It'll do...for now.

Crystal Ro
Can we all just agree that the worst thing about Game of Thrones this season was how damn short it was?

When you realize that may have been the last episode for two years #GameOfThrones #GoTS7
Sure, we got a ton of oversized episodes this year, but it's just hard to know we'll have to wait one to two years before the final season — Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) has said Season 8 filming officially starts in October, and in an unconfirmed THR report, the six-episode series finale may not air until 2019.

Well, it seems like the HBO gods have heard our cries and now they've now blessed us with a new post-season series called The Game Revealed.

This will be a seven-part series featuring all kinds of amazing behind-the-scenes footage, as well as interviews and insights into Season 7.
Like, did you know Arya’s face-changing transformation into Walder Frey was just a simple camera trick?

Or that there were actually FOUR wight giants (including Wun Wun, SOB)?

Played, respectively, by Ian Whyte (who also played The Mountain in Season 2) and Neill Fingleton.
How 'bout the fact that the gentleman painting Cersei's giant floor map is actually the show's graphic artist Jim Stanes?

Stanes explained, "We wanted to have some illusion to the opening title sequence, and that just meant using some of the lettering, some of the imagery, and coming up with good colors."
Now, there IS a bit of a catch — The Game Revealed is available exclusively on HBO NOW, HBO GO, and HBO On Demand.

So, those without a subscription might be at a loss. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
However, you can watch the first 14-minute episode for free here:

See you in 2018 (or 2019?!?!)!

