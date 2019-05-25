This Data Might Explain Why "Game Of Thrones" Felt So Weird In The Later Seasons

Whether or not you were happy with the way Game of Thrones ended, I think we can all agree that the show really felt ~different~ in the last couple of seasons.
Well, according to a chart using data from opensubtitles.org, there may actually be a reason why the show felt so weird as it went on — basically, the data shows that the number of words in each episode declined throughout the show:
Of course, fans were quick to make jokes, specifically about their frustrations with the final season:
While others pointed out how the increasing lack of dialogue actually made sense:
It also sparked a conversation about the lack of dialogue among the female characters on the show:
And while you could argue that the increasing lack of dialogue each season may be a "reason" why some fans felt dissatisfied in the end, there's no denying that it did not stop the growing popularity of the show: