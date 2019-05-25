TV and Movies

This Data Might Explain Why "Game Of Thrones" Felt So Weird In The Later Seasons

It is known.

Posted on
Crystal Ro
Crystal Ro
BuzzFeed Staff

Whether or not you were happy with the way Game of Thrones ended, I think we can all agree that the show really felt ~different~ in the last couple of seasons.

HBO

Well, according to a chart using data from opensubtitles.org, there may actually be a reason why the show felt so weird as it went on — basically, the data shows that the number of words in each episode declined throughout the show:

There it is.
Joanna Robinson @jowrotethis

There it is.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The chart was made by github user mrquart, and you can find the code here, if that's your thing.

Of course, fans were quick to make jokes, specifically about their frustrations with the final season:

@jowrotethis This says a lot... unlike the S8 episodes themselves ;)
ay98182 @ay98182

@jowrotethis This says a lot... unlike the S8 episodes themselves ;)

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jowrotethis “She’s my queen” or “you’re my queen” or “I don’t want it” = roughly 60 percent of Jon Snow season 8 dialogue?
Mike Lenahan @misterlenahan

@jowrotethis “She’s my queen” or “you’re my queen” or “I don’t want it” = roughly 60 percent of Jon Snow season 8 dialogue?

Reply Retweet Favorite
The thing I find most frustrating and damning about this is how the show’s popularity directly correlated with trading in dialogue &amp; world building for increasingly empty spectacle. https://t.co/aMns8Ee8uR
Jeff㋐Ruberg @jeffinitelyjeff

The thing I find most frustrating and damning about this is how the show’s popularity directly correlated with trading in dialogue &amp; world building for increasingly empty spectacle. https://t.co/aMns8Ee8uR

Reply Retweet Favorite

While others pointed out how the increasing lack of dialogue actually made sense:

@jowrotethis This seems very appropriate given the increasingly cinematic nature of the show. When it followed the books there was more conveyed via words. Later, on its own, it became more visual.
Jay Sherer @JaySherer

@jowrotethis This seems very appropriate given the increasingly cinematic nature of the show. When it followed the books there was more conveyed via words. Later, on its own, it became more visual.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jowrotethis I’m interested to hear your conclusions. To me, this makes a lot of sense - you have to explain the story and characters at the beginning and if you’ve done the job right, by the end all you need is Tyrions facial expressions lol.
Kevin Harmon @imadness

@jowrotethis I’m interested to hear your conclusions. To me, this makes a lot of sense - you have to explain the story and characters at the beginning and if you’ve done the job right, by the end all you need is Tyrions facial expressions lol.

Reply Retweet Favorite

It also sparked a conversation about the lack of dialogue among the female characters on the show:

The final season of 'Game of Thrones' had the lowest % of female dialogue in the show's history, says an analysis by Ceretai. It centered around a conflict between queens Cersei and Daenerys, but women got just 22% of the lines.
AJ+ @ajplus

The final season of 'Game of Thrones' had the lowest % of female dialogue in the show's history, says an analysis by Ceretai. It centered around a conflict between queens Cersei and Daenerys, but women got just 22% of the lines.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@jowrotethis I got the feeling there was apprehension writing dialogue for certain characters after they left the source material, especially Cersei.
Ryan Mongelluzzo @rymong

@jowrotethis I got the feeling there was apprehension writing dialogue for certain characters after they left the source material, especially Cersei.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And while you could argue that the increasing lack of dialogue each season may be a "reason" why some fans felt dissatisfied in the end, there's no denying that it did not stop the growing popularity of the show:

Game of Thrones live viewers: Season 8 finale: 13.6 million Season 7 finale: 12.1 million Season 6 finale: 8.9 million Season 5 finale: 8.1 million Season 4 finale: 7.1 million Season 3 finale: 5.4 million Season 2 finale: 4.2 million Season 1 finale: 3.0 million
Jon Erlichman @JonErlichman

Game of Thrones live viewers: Season 8 finale: 13.6 million Season 7 finale: 12.1 million Season 6 finale: 8.9 million Season 5 finale: 8.1 million Season 4 finale: 7.1 million Season 3 finale: 5.4 million Season 2 finale: 4.2 million Season 1 finale: 3.0 million

Reply Retweet Favorite

Welp. Can't win 'em all!

HBO

Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement

back to top