A Lot Of Movies Have Alternate Movie Endings, We Wanna Know The Best

Occasionally, movies are so good (or not), that it's hard for filmmakers to figure out how to perfectly wrap up their stories. And when this happens, they often come up with alternate endings — sometimes good, sometimes bad, and sometimes truly absurd.
For example, did you know there's an alternate ending to The Descent that was released in the UK that's WAYYY more grim than the US ending?
Or I bet you didn't know that Thelma & Louise has an alternate ending that goes on a little longer than the original and also shows a more ~symbolic~ wrap-up for the iconic duo.
And did you know that in an alternate ending for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, we see a future where it's confirmed that Judgment Day did not happen?
So tell me — I'd really like to know: what movie has a really great or wildly different alternate ending? (It doesn't even have to be one that was actually filmed!) Tell us in the comments below or use this totally anonymous form here, and you could be featured in a future BuzzFeed Community post!