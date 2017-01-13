A Refugee Is Taking Facebook To Court In Germany Over Fake News

Anas Modamani ID: 10322276

A Syrian refugee in Germany who took a viral selfie with Chancellor Angela Merkel is now taking Facebook to court because he keeps being accused of terrorism in posts on the social network.

Anas Modamani filed for an injunction that will require Facebook to remove all content from its platform that link him to terrorism. A hearing is scheduled for early February.



“We are bringing Facebook into a German court for the first time over fake news,” says a Facebook post from the law firm representing Modamani. In an accompanying video, his lawyer, Chan-jo Jun, argues that Facebook has not been properly implementing German laws.

“Facebook is showing lots of difficulties in abiding by German laws,” he said. “Slander and insults are against German laws but aren’t against [Facebook’s] community standards. This will show whether one can push through German laws or whether — as many politicians prefer — changes to the German laws are necessary to make Facebook change its behavior.”

Jun said content continues to appear on Facebook that accuses Modamani of being a terrorist, or that link him to violent acts in Germany. He cited a recent Facebook meme that accused Modamani of taking part in an attack on a homeless man in Berlin, and another that linked him to the attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

If granted, the injunction would “prevent Facebook from publishing the slanderous image of the Syrian refugee Anas Modamani in the context of terrorist attacks,” according to the BBC.

Jun is also requesting Facebook be fined 250,000 euros each time it fails to stop fake news about Modamani from spreading.



In a statement, Facebook told the BBC it quickly removed an offending image after being requested to do so by Jun, and therefore “we do not believe there is any basis for him to seek an injunction.”

Modamani arrived in Germany in September 2015 after fleeing Syria. That same month, Merkel made an appearance at the Berlin shelter where he was staying. He managed to snap a selfie with her and soon his photo — as well as news photos of him taking the selfie — spread widely in Germany and beyond.

Since that moment, Modamani has become a target of false accusations of terrorism. When bombs went off in the Brussels airport in March, his photo began to circulate with some claiming he was one of the attackers. It happened again in July after a Syrian refugee set off a suicide bomb near a wine bar in Ansbach, Germany.

“I was fed up with this happening again, so we discussed getting a lawyer involved,” Modamani told the BBC.



BuzzFeed News contacted Modamani and his lawyer and will update this story with any additional information.