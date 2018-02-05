Newsweek Has Fired Its Top Two Editors And Two Senior Reporters

Newsweek has fired its top two editors as well as two senior reporters, BuzzFeed News has learned.

Bob Roe, the editor-in-chief, and Kenneth Li, the executive editor, were both let go today, along with senior politics writer Celeste Katz and senior writer Josh Saul.

Josh Keefe, a reporter with the International Business Times, has also been fired, according to sources.

Both Newsweek and IBT are owned by Newsweek Media Group. This latest turmoil at the company follows a recent raid in its New York offices by the Manhattan District Attorney; BuzzFeed News revealing that NMG's top editor, Dayan Candappa, was fired from a previous job over sexual harassment allegations; and that the International Business Times has been buying traffic and engaging in ad fraud.

In the wake of the above events, the company's chair and finance director both stepped down last week.



Hours after the firings went public, the company announced in an internal staff email that cofounder Jonathan Davis would return as interim Chief Content Officer until the investigation into Candappa is completed, and that Nancy Cooper, the managing editor of IBT, is now acting editor of Newsweek.

"The company will not be commenting any further on these personnel changes at this time," the email, which was obtained by BuzzFeed News, said.

"Newsweek Media Group does not comment on personnel matters," the company said in a statement.



A Newsweek staffer told BuzzFeed News the hours of delay between firing Roe and Li and an announcement of the new leadership showed a lack of planning on the part of company executives.

"If you’re going to fire the editor in chief you would think you’d have a staff meeting and say, 'Heres what we did, here's why we did it, and here's how we want to show our commitment to you,'" they said.

Saul and Katz, the two fired Newsweek reporters, shared a byline on the magazine's story about the DA's raid of its offices. They, along with Keefe, wrote a follow-up story about the company chair and finance director stepping down. Li was overseeing the coverage, and the New York Post reported that Roe was as well.



The Newsweek staffer said the firings now "look like retribution."