Last week, Ilan Berman, the vice president of the American Foreign Policy Council, was on a panel discussion about Russia and Turkey’s interests in Syria. At one point Berman said the Kremlin had issued a detailed readout of President Putin’s call with President Trump, but the White House had not. Then he speculated about why that might have been the case.

A recent story featuring a dubious claim about President Trump shows how left-leaning misinformation is beginning to pick up now that Trump has taken control of the White House.

2. “You always look for the readout of the phone call, whatever it is,” he said. “Did you guys notice there was no American readout of the phone call? There was none. They turned the tape recorder off. There was a Russian readout of the phone call.”

First, the White House did issue a readout of the call, though it was very brief. Second, the explosive claim about the tape recorder being turned off by the US side is not based on any specific knowledge on Berman’s part. He’s completely guessing. As he later said on Twitter, it was “conjecture.” He also said he doesn’t “know for a fact that they turned it off.”

On top of that, no one seems to be sure whether these calls are recorded or not. In response to a question about taping procedures, a White House spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that, “How these meetings are conducted is classified.”

But given Berman’s expertise in foreign affairs, and the fact that he works for a conservative-leaning think tank, his baseless claim quickly rocketed around liberal websites as evidence that Trump did something suspicious on his call with Putin.

