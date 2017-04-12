Sean Spicer's Very Bad Comments About Hitler Were A Gift To Fake News Sites

Lots of people shared the quote on Twitter claiming that it was real. Spicer did issue a written apology (and a subsequent clarification of the initial apology) but the text is different from the one above.

The fake Spicer Facebook page appears to be operated by the same people behind BrietbartInsider.com, a site unaffiliated with the real Breitbart that publishes fake stories and recently fooled people with this hoax. Brietbart Insider appears to exist in order to mock Breitbart's ideological slant and reporting. Prior to the fake Spicer Facebook page being taken down, it was filled with posts linking to Brietbart Insider's content, suggesting it was being used by them to promote their content.