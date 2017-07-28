Here's The Sneaky Way Publishers Are Exploiting Facebook's Hunger For Video

People are creating videos that aren't really videos — and they're getting millions of views on Facebook.

This "video" has generated more than 11 million views on Facebook since being posted roughly three weeks ago. It's a meme that has been turned into a 35-second video by...showing a static image of the meme for 35 seconds. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php

BuzzFeed News would embed these videos for your personal viewing, but the folks at For Shits and Giggles prevent their content from being embedded outside of Facebook. So instead of enjoying 20 to 30 seconds of a static image with no sound, you'll have to make do with a simple photo, like the meme gods intended. (BuzzFeed News attempted to contact the owner of For Shits and Giggles but they do not accept messages to their page, and do not appear to have a website.) So is this all a way of gaming the News Feed algorithm's supposed preference for video? “We do not prioritize videos over other story types in News Feed," a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on the condition that they not be identified. "News Feed is personalized: If you’re the type of person who likes to engage with videos, you will likely see more videos in your feed." Facebook's argument is that video is huge on Facebook and all over your feed because you keep engaging with it. But is this new genre of video a fair way to rack up views and engagement? "We are always learning and improving our signals to more efficiently show you the most relevant stories — this includes working to make sure people don’t game the system," the spokesperson said. It's unclear how many people realize the video of the meme begins playing when they scroll onto it, thereby counting as a view. Some comments on the posts object to the format. Share On email Share On email

Meme pages aren't the only ones using this format. The Other 98% is a liberal partisan news page with more than 5 million likes. It scored a hit this week with a 30-second non-video made from a meme of a (supposed) Canadian talking about their health care system. View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php

Craig Silverman is Media Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto. Contact Craig Silverman at craig.silverman@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

