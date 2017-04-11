People Are Falling For A Hoax About "Irish Mob Midgets" Going On A Crime Spree

A completely fake story about a "midget crime gang" running rampant in Boston is going viral on Facebook.
Two of the mugshots used in the fake story were photoshopped to make the mens' heads look larger than they are. Here are the real mugshots for those two.
The other mugshot is an unaltered image. And unlike the other two, the man in question actually is a little person.
The hoax received a boost on Facebook from local radio stations that shared it on their pages. A classic rock station in South Carolina got almost 500 shares for the story:
But for the most part it appears to be spreading thanks to average people posting it to their profiles. And lots of them are using it as an excuse to make terrible jokes about little people.
In conclusion this is...
Craig Silverman is Media Editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in Toronto.
Contact Craig Silverman at craig.silverman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.