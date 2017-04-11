People Are Falling For A Hoax About "Irish Mob Midgets" Going On A Crime Spree

1. A completely fake story about a “midget crime gang” running rampant in Boston is going viral on Facebook.

World News Daily Report

The story is from World News Daily Report, a site that publishes completely fabricated hoaxes meant to look like real news stories. The story claimed a gang of little people were breaking into houses via cat doors. It’s generated over 360,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook since being published four days ago.

Some of that site’s other recent viral hoaxes include “Morgue employee cremated by mistake while taking a nap,” which generated over 1555,000 Facebook engagements, and “Woman arrested for training squirrels to attack her ex-boyfriend,” which has over 1.1 million engagements since being published on April 1.