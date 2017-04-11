People Are Falling For A Hoax About "Irish Mob Midgets" Going On A Crime Spree

1. A completely fake story about a “midget crime gang” running rampant in Boston is going viral on Facebook.
The story is from World News Daily Report, a site that publishes completely fabricated hoaxes meant to look like real news stories. The story claimed a gang of little people were breaking into houses via cat doors. It’s generated over 360,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook since being published four days ago.
Some of that site’s other recent viral hoaxes include “Morgue employee cremated by mistake while taking a nap,” which generated over 1555,000 Facebook engagements, and “Woman arrested for training squirrels to attack her ex-boyfriend,” which has over 1.1 million engagements since being published on April 1.
2. Two of the mugshots used in the fake story were photoshopped to make the mens’ heads look larger than they are. Here are the real mugshots for those two.
The guy on the left, whose real name is Obiwan Kenobi, was arrested in 2012 for a hit and run. The guy on the right was arrested in 2015 for breaking into several cars.
3. The other mugshot is an unaltered image. And unlike the other two, the man in question actually is a little person.
4. The hoax received a boost on Facebook from local radio stations that shared it on their pages. A classic rock station in South Carolina got almost 500 shares for the story:
It was also posted by stations in Massachusetts and Louisiana. None of them labeled it as a hoax.
5. But for the most part it appears to be spreading thanks to average people posting it to their profiles. And lots of them are using it as an excuse to make terrible jokes about little people.
6. In conclusion this is…
