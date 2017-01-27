A Hoax About Trump Removing “Islamic Symbols” From The White House Is Going Viral In The Craziest Way

2. On Jan. 23, TheRepublicanNews.net published a completely false story claiming Trump ordered staff to remove Obama’s “Islamic symbols” from the White House. It quickly generated close to 700,000 shares, reactions, and comments on Facebook, according to BuzzSumo.

The Republican News / Via therepublicannews.net

The story falsely claimed that in Obama’s White House “silence has been ordered during the 5 times of Islamic prayer each day. In addition, prayer rugs and crescent moon symbols are available in several areas of the executive mansion to make Muslims more comfortable.”

None of the above is true, and the story has been debunked by Snopes and others.

Reached by phone in London, the owner of the site, Ike Offor, told BuzzFeed News he runs the site part time and that he’s trained as a clinical scientist. He said he believes the story to be true.

“Some people consider it fake news and all that,” he said. “But the point is that we got some sources about a few things — of course we cannot prove everything, that’s the thing about news.”