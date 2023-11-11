Skip To Content
    If Your Home Is Looking Dated, These 30 Wayfair Products Can Spruce Things Up

    Take it from someone who's been living in a home from 1912 for almost four years — you need these things.

    Courtney Hayes
    by Courtney Hayes

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A woven throw in the perfect autumnal yellow hue that'll help you win the fight against drafts. Let's face it, old homes don't have the best insulation, so cozy blankets are a must.

    the yellow blanket draped over a couch
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This throw is sooooo soft! I got it just for decoration, but I have ended up actually sleeping with it every night because it's so cozy!" —Tava

    Price: $32.99+ (originally $39.99+; available in two sizes)

    2. An iRobot Roomba that'll cruise around your house, picking up all the dirt and debris that seem to multiply like bunnies in old homes. All you have to do is sit back, sip a PSL, and watch as your robot friend picks up that dust that's probably older than you are. Bonus: It's compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home voice control via the iRobot app.

    Wayfair

    The iRobot Roomba comes with cleaning solution, side brushes, a home base, and a battery. It has a two-hour charge time and runs up to 90 minutes before returning to its home base.

    Promising review: "Love, love this product! I love the fact that it vacuums the entire house without me worrying about it!" —Anita

    Price: $249.99

    3. An area rug because nothing warms up a room like a great rug in an autumnal hue. Original hardwood floors are great, but sometimes, they need a little help, and this vintage-inspired rug is just what the (floor) doctor ordered. Plus, this won't shed, which means you won't have to spend so much of your free time vacuuming.

    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This rug is gorgeous. The colors are very rich, and the rug has a perfect vintage feel. Exactly what we needed for the guest room at our farm." —Michele

    Price: $34.64+ (originally $59+, available in 11 sizes)

    4. A set of steel bar cabinet pulls to bring your antique cupboards and bathroom vanities into the 21st century. Sure, vintage is cool. But what's not cool is a kitchen or bathroom full of cabinets with wonky, outdated handles.

    a reviewer photo of the black pulls in a remodeled kitchen
    Amanda / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love these handles! I bought the champagne gold color, and they completely changed the look of our kitchen and entertainment wall. Easy to install, would definitely recommend." —Christina

    Price: $19.19+ for 10 (originally $67.08; available in five sizes/quantities and two finishes)

    5. A floral window film for turning your ancient, single-pane windows into works of art. These decals provide privacy and style while also helping your home retain heat in the winter and keep it out in the summer. Form and function? These films have it all.

    Susan / Wayfair, Mireille / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought this to block out the blinding sun on our back door and also to block nosey neighbors from peering through our small front window at our stairs. It’s perfect and so pretty!" —Brandi

    Price: $19.99 (originally $21.99)

    6. A hanging wine and wineglass rack that mounts to the underside of your cabinet because cabinet space doesn't grow on trees and many old homes don't have a lot of storage. Ideal for hanging from just about any surface in your home, this little touch of class will give you some extra space *and* give your old kitchen a new look.

    Debby / Wayfair, Staci / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This wine rack is perfect for my needs. It’s made very well and is very strong. Holds four regular bottles of wine. Does not hold magnums. It was packed well, and it shipped promptly. Would recommend." —Joann

    Price: $37.99+ (originally $39.99; available in two finishes)

    7. A gold-tone etagere bookcase because, let's face it, your old home doesn't have enough space, and this will put your precious knickknacks front and center. Its gorgeous sheen makes it look expensive, and it adds excellent vertical storage to any room.

    A gold bookcase with a rounded top in a living room.
    Wayfair

    Promising review: “This bookcase is beautiful and just what I needed to place all my pretty decor items. Also wonderfully priced for the quality. I spray-painted it black to fit my decor style. It came quickly, and I put it together in maybe 20 minutes. Very happy with how sturdy it feels.” —Sabas

    Price: $147.99+ (originally $181.99+; available in three colors)

    8. A string of bistro lights so your old home doesn't look like a haunted mansion to passersby. This set comes with 100 feet of lights and four poles so you can add the perfect amount of ambiance to your outdoor space.

    the lights on a patio
    Wayfair

    It also comes with four concrete/wood bases and four yard stake bases. 

    Promising review: "Great lights and poles. They are so sturdy! Enclosed is an incredibly helpful booklet that shows a multitude of installation options. Perfect for my backyard patio!" —Marianne

    Price: $222.95 (originally $299.95)

    9. A mug tree for anybody who wants their mug collection to be on display, or whose kitchen storage space is less than ideal (aka nonexistent).

    bronze mug tree with white mugs on kitchen countertop
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Sturdy enough to safely hold my heavy mugs, and the color matches my other pieces perfectly!" —Susan

    Price: $17.99 (originally $28.99)

    10. A log rack that'll be so useful for your living room setup — you shouldn't have to wander into the wilderness every time you need wood and kindling for your wood-burning fireplace.

    the log rack with a cat laying inside next to a wood-burning stove
    Jennifer / Wayfair

    Price: $49.95 (originally $89.91+; available in two colors)

    11. A pair of table lamps because old homes don't have a lot of overhead lighting. Instead of being emo in the dark, light up your space with these punchy lamps. They come in a rainbow of colors, and nobody will judge you for buying them all.

    the two orange lamps
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these lamps! They came two days after I ordered them!! The color is deep and rich. The lamps are quite a bit bigger than I was expecting, but they look amazing. They also came with light bulbs. I highly recommend." —Shelley

    Price: $148.99+ for two (originally $284.99+; available in 10 colors)

    12. A pack of Command hooks so you can hang all your precious cat portraits without damaging your walls. My home was built in 1912, and these hooks have been a lifesaver since several walls are either too soft or too hard to put a nail into.

    small hooks holding keys
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great value! Easy to use, and the adhesive holds beautifully." —Anonymous

    Price: $26.71 for a 28-pack (originally $32.10)

    13. A wide rolling kitchen cart that'll give you more counter space and roll out of the way when you're done cooking. Plus, it's got two shelves, a drawer, towel bar, and shelf because you can never have too much storage. If you've got the space, leave the casters off and use this as a more permanent solution in your kitchen.

    a reviewer photo of their gray kitchen cart
    Amber / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Exactly what we were looking for. Love the versatility of this being that it’s on wheels and can be pushed to the center as an island or against the wall to free up floor space. Quality construction and looks great in our kitchen!" —Amber

    Price: $279.99+ (originally $369.99+; available in seven colors)

    14. An under-the-door draft stopper because it'll also help waterproof your door and reduce sound, too. Let's face it, old homes have a reputation for being drafty, leaky, and noisy. This under-$25 solution can help with all three.

    the white draft stopper
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "That came in very handy for my three entrance doors that have a gap under the door. My house was very cold despite the heat being on until I installed these bad boys. Installation was simple, and they are doing the job they were intended to do." —stacy

    Price: $18.34

    15. A blackout roller shade (or two) if your old home may not have standard-size windows, which can make shopping for blinds a nightmare. What's more of a nightmare? Having the sun blasting you in the face at the crack of dawn.

    Anonymous / Wayfair, Khloe / Wayfair

    Promising review: "The blackout roller shade was so easy to install. Exactly what the description says on the website. I’m so happy with my new cordless shade that is adjustable to any height I want, and rolls smoothly." —Anonymous

    Price: $55.99 (originally $70.58; available in 205 sizes and seven colors)

    16. A chic hardware set to replace the rusty, outdated one that came with your bathroom. If you're gonna swap out that ancient toilet paper holder, you might as well add a little bit of panache, too.

    the bathroom hardware set in black
    Wayfair

    The set includes a toilet paper holder, ring hand towel holder, and two hooks.

    Promising review: "This is so nice, especially for the price! You would guess this is high-end hardware based on the quality." —Kelty

    Price: $39.88 (originally $58.99; available in two finishes)

    17. A crystal ceiling fan because its vintage-inspired design will go perfectly with the style of your old home. Currently *fanning* myself over how glam this is! The four acrylic fan blades are retractable, so you don't have to look at 'em when you're not using them.

    Wayfair, Cherese/Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful ceiling fan!!! I have received so many compliments, and the fan really works well. I am extremely satisfied with my purchase!!!" —Teresa

    Price: $189.99+ (originally $209.99; available in two colors)

    18. Or, an oscillating floor fan that'll help keep you cool and freshen up the air. It's got an ionizer that improves air quality *and* filters it, so you don't have to worry about trying to pry your near-impossible-to-open windows to get fresh air. Plus, it's got a remote which makes it a 10/10 in my book.

    the fan in a kitchen
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Excellent fan, blows air nicely, has four speeds where most have only three. Like the built-in ionizer, there hasn’t been any bad scents come from it. I recommend and would buy it again! Shipping was very fast." —James from FL

    Price: $106.43 (originally $220.49)

    19. A pumpkin custard candle so your home will smell like delicious seasonal treats instead of must and mildew.

    the pumpkin custard candle
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Fantastic scent! Even without lighting the candle it filled the room with a delightful harvest scent." —Linda

    Price: $16.99+ (available in two sizes)

    20. A floor lamp for your reading nook or to set the ~mood lighting~ for all your fall movie marathons (aka you rewatching HP for the millionth time). If your older home doesn't have enough installed lighting, then this lamp is for you.

    the lamp in a room with its remote
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This was even better than I imagined. It works wonderfully. Love the remote and the foot pedal switch. Super easy to assemble, took less than 10 minutes. The included light bulb was a plus. Put together, plugged in, and working in under 15 minutes." —Anne

    Price: $56.99 (originally $75.99; available in two colors)

    21. A nine-piece toolkit because old homes always need something fixed — it's part of their charm! With this kit, you'll be prepared to do any quick fix yourself.

    the red tool set
    Wayfair

    The kit includes a wrench, voltage tester, pliers, screwdrivers, tape measure, and box cutter.

    Promising review: "Just what I was looking for. Has all the tools I need to complete jobs around the house." —Roberta

    Price: $25.40 

    22. A freestanding coat rack that'll hold all your boots, scarves, and heavy coats if your entryway closet is too small to hold your faux fur collection.

    brown freestanding coat rack with shelves and storage for coats, purses, and bags
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love the quality of this coat rack! It was easy to assemble and has a place for all my jackets and I have a lot! Very pleased with this purchase." —Amber

    Price: $81.99 (available in two colors)

    23. An adhesive vinyl liner to give your shelves, drawers, or countertops an expensive-looking update on the cheap. Who knows what's been stored on those shelves and drawers since the house was built? Play it safe with this chic liner.

    the lattice shelf liner in a desk drawer
    Wayfair

    Each roll is 18"x20'.

    Promising review: "Love this shelf paper in my new remodeled kitchen cabinets." —Kayla

    Price: $18.35

    24. A kitchen sink drainer because your old pipes need all the help they can get. Avoid clogs caused by your mac and cheese habit with this sturdy (and surprisingly aesthetic) strainer.

    Jenn / Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "These are awesome! Well-made and beautifully coated finish. Exactly what I was hoping for." —Caren Sipkin

    Price: $27.88 (available in four colors)

    25. An under-the-cabinet light bar that doesn't require separate hardware. It uses batteries, so you don't have to sacrifice those rare and precious electrical outlets to have more light. It has a motion sensor. Now, you'll feel like you're using the *Lumos* charm every time you reach for a bag of chips.

    the lights above a stove, in a drawer, and in a closet
    Wayfair

    It comes with magnetic strips and screws for easy installation. It requires six AAA batteries (not included). 

    Promising review: "I really recommend them if you are looking for battery operated lights. Magnetic tape grip works great. They are bright. I will definitely be buying more." Cristina

    Price: $54.99 for a three-pack (originally $59.99)

    26. A two-pack of Woolite carpet and upholstery cleaner to remove any lingering stains or odors the previous (hundred) owners left behind. Your home might be old, but it doesn't have to smell like it.

    the carpet cleaner being used on light carpet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Bought this to clean my carpets, works like a gem!!!" —Kim

    Price: $24.81 for two bottles

    27. An electric deadbolt because even though your house is old, you shouldn't have to deal with locks that get jammed all the time. It's not fun being stuck outside with all your groceries because your key won't budge. Solve all your door-lock problems with this handy keypad entry.

    the lock
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "This Wi-Fi lock is awesome. It was easy to install and looks great on the house. Great feature is that it has an app and you can lock the door from anywhere!" —Sergio

    Price: $217.88+ (originally $504; available in four colors)

    28. A set of electric scrubber brushes — anybody who has an old house knows that no matter how much you clean and scrub, there's *always* more dust and dirt to be found.

    model using the electric scrubber on the floor
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "The eight-head electric cleaning brush is a cleaning game-changer. Its versatile brush heads, powerful motor, and long battery life make cleaning tasks efficient and effective. Its ergonomic design and waterproof feature add to its convenience. A must-have for simplifying and improving your cleaning routine." —Philisha

    Price: $64.26 (originally $71.68)

    29. A Swiffer adjustable duster set to get cobwebs that are stuck to your ceiling fan, or dust off the topmost bookshelves in your library (I assume all old homes have a library...just let me have this one fantasy).

    the swiffer dusting a ceiling fan
    Wayfair

    It comes with one handle and three dusters.

    Promising review: "Great product! Helps me clean in hard to reach places at my house. The item came with replacement dusters which was nice!" —Anonymous

    Price: $17 (originally $20.64)

    30. A four-outlet power strip so you can finally plug in all your gadgets and gizmos, including those that have a USB cord. If your old home is anything like mine, electric outlets are hard to come by.

    the 4-outlet 4-usb power strip surge protector in white
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought this in both white and black. They slide nicely under furniture because of the solid base. Recommend." —Julia

    Price: $23.26 (available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.