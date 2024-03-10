Just 45 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

1. Some stick-on lights to illuminate those perpetually shadowy areas and ~shine a light~ on your impeccable decor skills. Use 'em on floating shelves, under kitchen cabinets, in your office, etc.
It comes with a remote that can adjust the brightness!
Promising review "Honestly, this is such an easy-to-install product. I bought this because my house needed extra light. This brightens the room at night and makes your cabinets stand out! Took me a couple of minutes to figure out how to install but very straightforward and easy to use. Great product and great price!" —Tom16
Get the six-piece kit from Amazon for $20.99 (available in two sizes and three light colors).
2. A cloud-shaped frameless mirror that'll look so precious on your makeup vanity or bathroom counter as you get ready for the day. Go ahead and snap a few selfies (you know you want to).
Promising review: "I love this mirror!! It’s so different and looks super cute for a minimal home decoration." —julia lewis
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3. A wavy concrete tray so you have a place to store your jewelry as you get ready for bed and begin your nightly self-care routine!
Maven Concrete Decor is a Washington-based small biz that specializes in concrete home decor items, jewelry, and more!
Promising review: "Just as described! The color is beautiful, and it's really well made. I'm super happy with my purchase." —Gina Clementi
Get it from Maven Concrete Decor on Etsy for $18 (available in six colors).
4. Floating wall shelves for dressing up some blank walls *and* giving yourself a fun piece of decor to display the books, trinkets, and candles you love so much.
Promising review: "I've been looking everywhere for shelves like these but have had no luck. Anything I found was either too big or over $100. These are fantastic. They go perfectly in my bathroom and allow me extra shelving for things I can't fit on the countertop. I'm buying another set or two for my living room. They're super easy to hang, especially if you have a drill." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $13.66+ (available in nine colors).
5. A set of six abstract line art prints you can toss in some frames to create a professional-looking gallery wall in your home. Your guests will soon be asking for your interior designer's digits!
Promising review: "I framed these prints and hung them above my bed. I love the color palette! They are a perfect bedroom pop, and there are a lot of accent colors you can choose from!" —Ellie Britton
Get the set of six from Amazon for $6.99.
6. An ~unbe-leaf-ably~ cute plush bath mat when your bathroom could use a splash of color and comfort. Your feet will thank you for this upgrade.
Promising review: "Plants are abundant in my bathroom, and this mat is a perfect addition. It absorbs water well, and I can easily throw it in the washing machine when it needs cleaning. I am very happy with my purchase." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.93+ (available in seven sizes and two styles).
7. A pretty reed diffuser so you can add a touch of elegance to any room in your home and a whole lot of delicious fragrance, which is always money well spent if you ask me.
PS: It comes from a small biz! Sweet Water Decor is a woman-owned, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based shop that specializes in home decor + gifts.
Promising review: "I love it. It has my house smelling so lovely, it's a must-buy! It’s beautifully packaged, and I love the simplicity of the look. It makes a great gift, too! I will be buying again." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99 (available in 24 scents).
8. A floating bookshelf if you love a minimalist vibe but still need a place to store your books. You'll show off your passion for reading without having to find a spot for another clunky bookshelf.
Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home and we've placed them in our hallway, so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere
Get it from Amazon for $15.96+ (available in two sizes and as a set of three).
9. A set of velvet throw pillow covers that'll make your sofa even comfier *and* fill the room with vibrant colors. It's a cheap and quick way to switch up the look of a room when you need a change!
These are just pillow covers, so don't forget the pillow inserts, if you need them.
Promising review: "I love these pillowcases! They are way nicer than I expected for the price. They are soft, wash well, and look more expensive than the price. I’m super happy with my purchase. I was kinda iffy on buying them, but I went ahead and did it because I knew I could return them if I didn’t like them, but I was actually pleasantly surprised." —Amanda
Get a set of two from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in several sizes and colors).