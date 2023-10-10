BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    These 49 Fall Prime Day Travel Deals Are Ready For Takeoff, So Be Sure To Snag Them Before It’s Too Late

    All the money you’ll save on these smart buys can go to funding your next trip.

    by Courtney Lynch, Genevieve Scarano, Taylor Steele

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

    FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

    Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here

    1. 24% off (that's $60 off, a new lowest price ever!) the 2nd Gen Airpods Pro. With active noise cancellation (great for flying!), spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

    A reviewer&#x27;s airpods with five-star review text &quot;airpods pro vs airpods pro 2: there&#x27;s improvement and it&#x27;s big!&quot;
    Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

    Price: $189 (originally $249)

    2. Or 31% off second-gen AirPods, because if you don't care about the newer features, this is a good deal on the tried-and-true headphones — especially if you tend to misplace yours. You could even get an extra pair just for your bag/backpack!

    Reviewer holding airpods
    Promising review: "I bought these Apple AirPods as a backup. I love my original pair so much, that I want to have these for when my other pair goes bad or I lose them. They have wonderful sound and stay in my ears when running. You can't go wrong with Apple products. I just love them!!" —Me

    Price: $89 (originally $129)

    3. Or up to 53% off a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that'll put your brand-name headphones to shame. Reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in three colors)

    4. 23% off (that's $95 off) a 2021 Apple iPad with a 10.2 inch display so you can stay connected on the go — it has the power of a computer but in a perfectly portable package that's great for traveling! Whether you're doing work (you can type or even hand-write or draw!) or streaming a movie on the retina display, this bb will come perfectly in handy.

    A model using the grey ipad in a dock
    Promising review: "My 5 year old iPad was ready to give up the ghost so after some research decided to buy the 9th gen. instead of the new 10. Everything I read pretty much said that unless you're doing really challenging tasks the processor in the 9th was more than adequate. On sale this was $150.00 less than the 10th gen. so it was a no brainer. Arrived on time (thanks Amazon) factory fresh. Works perfectly as I would expect; quicker and better screen quality than my old one. A great buy." —dbze

    Price: $303 (originally $398)

    5. Up to 35% off a spacious travel-friendly backpack that's TikTok-famous for a reason: super roomy, zips completely open (like a suitcase — so it's easy to find what you need), has plenty of pockets (including one for shoes and a separate compartment for wet items!), and a strap that slides down over your luggage handle for easy transport.

    The backpack in black unzipped to show internal pockets and capacity
    Amazon

    And reviewers say it meets even Spirit and JetBlue's personal item rules and fits under airplane seats! I have this backpack and have now traveled with it several times — it's really great!

    Promising review: "I bought this backpack for work. It's the BEST backpack I've ever used. I needed one with several pockets and not too big or heavy. I found that with this backpack, I can fill it and still have room! There's even a shoe and clothing compartment for traveling! The straps are just wide enough to stay on your shoulders especially with the snap straps in front. I also love the color, and it's true to the picture color. If you're looking for lightweight with tons of pockets, this is what you need!" —Kelly Miller

    Price: $23.99+ (originally $36.99+; available in two sizes and various colors) 

    6. Up to 39% off a vacuum cleaner designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.

    A reviewer&#x27;s vacuum with the pile of twigs and dirt the vacuum picked up
    Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.

    Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. two kids + snacks in a minivan = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez

    Price: $27.99+ (originally $45.99+; available in two colors and with or without a cord). 

    7. 30% off the Trtl travel pillow so you can stay comfy on your flight without having to pack a huge neck pillow that'll take up a ton of room. Goodbye, sore necks and bulky pillows!

    model using the gray Trtl travel pillow on a plane
    Amazon

    The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow.

    Promising review: "WOW! Literally life changing; used it on my 11-hr flight to and from Norway to SF and I usually can never sleep on planes, but this did the trick! It’s also super packable and doesn’t take up too much space!" —Julie Cox

    Price: $41.99 (originally $59.99; available in five colors)

    8. 38% off a Tushbaby hip carrier that'll become a quick go-to — not only can it help prevent back strain when your kid simply insists on being carried all the time, but it also has lots of storage for snacks, your phone and wallet, and more.

    A model with the carrier around their waist and cradling a baby
    It's recommended for children between 8 and 45 pounds and can be used in four different holding positions — feeding/breastfeeding, side carrying, front facing, and face-to-face. See why this mama calls the Tushbaby "the best invention for parents of young children on TikTok

    Promising review: "This has been one of MANY items I have purchased thanks to TikTok, and I'm glad I did. Super easy to use, easy to adjust, and most importantly it helps with support tremendously. It comes with pockets and a place to hold bottles/sippy cups, which can be very handy. My 8-month-old weights around 30–35 lbs, and he's basically attached to me 24/7, carrying all day was killing my back and arms! Thank God for this invention, my arms and back can rest." —Jennifer Calle

    Price: $67.99 (originally $109.99)

    Tushbaby is a small biz run by three California mamas and specializes in products that bringing a little more ease to everyday parenting life.

    9. 57% off a Coleman four-person tent with plenty of room for you and a few pals during your weekend trips outdoors together. I'm impressed by its amount of head room, personally. Be sure to do a nice "good morning" stretch to appreciate that luxury!

    Promising review: "I love this tent. First trip out was an eight-week 4,000 mile trek from Iowa to Maine and back. Hitting national and state parks while running races on the weekends in late spring. Setup and take-down are a breeze which is super important as a solo traveler. It's held up to pretty high winds and long, long wet storms. I will admit I wish there was a rain-fly that covered the windows better. But the sturdy frame is easy to clamp extra tarps for added protection from light rain and snow. It's become a second home." —Margaret Williams

    Price: $79 (originally $184.99)

    10. 30% off an easy-to-use Alleyoop 4-in-1 makeup pen if you're trying to pack light but your makeup bag is the size of a carry-on. This pen has an eyeliner, lip liner, eyebrow pencil and highlighter, so you have everything you need to pull off a lewk.

    Promising review: "All four products go on smoothly and work perfectly. I love how convenient they are to carry in my purse or to use on vacation, so I can pack less." —Ms.Uninfluenced

    Price: $17.50 (originally $25; available in three shades)

    11. And 25% off an Alleyoop portable razor with a compact design that'll take up hardly any room in your bag! It comes with two triple-blade razors, a moisturizing bar, and a spray bottle so you can shave on the go.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "love the versatility of this product. It's something I need when I travel. I also actually love the size. It's not too small but it's also not too clunky. The perfect product for my toiletry necessities."—Andi Choi

    Price: $10.50 (originally $14; available in two colors)

    12. Up to 56% off a hardshell carry-on suitcase to bring your luggage firmly into adulthood with you. RIP, soccer camp duffel bag. You will not be forgotten.

    Promising review: "This thing has been through the ringer. I travel for work ALL THE TIME, so I wanted an affordable carry-on. I bought this thinking that 'if it lasted two months, that would be good for me.' This thing has held up way better than expected. And the color choices they have... ridiculous. I chose this because it is unique and easy to spot when I check the bag at the airport. I don't have to wonder 'is that my bag?!'" —Doughboy

    Price: $61.99+ (originally $120; available in 13 colors)

    13. Up to 42% off a weekender bag if you're looking to travel light or are being *forced* to bring a personal item only because of your Basic Economy ticket. PS: It even has a built-in USB charging port!

    Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom

    Price: $28.99+ (originally $49.99; available in two sizes and 33 colors/designs)

    14. Up to 50% off Sea to Summit compression dry bags which offer killer outdoor gear waterproofing while getting your loftier items like sleeping bags, pillows, puffer jackets, and other clothes as small as possible.

    reviewer&#x27;s compressed dry sack
    Promising review: "A recent kayaking trip taught me the value of dry bags; too bad my clothes weren't in one! Naturally, these are not as light as Sea to Summit's compression bags, but they are waterproof and compressible. Since I mainly camp at the beach or lakeside and often kayak my gear in, I keep nearly everything in one of these or in a dry-bag at this point. Except my dog." —Mark T.

    Price: $19.97+ (originally $39.95+, available in two sizes)

    15. Up to 41% off a gel memory foam seat cushion sure to turn your airplane seat into a comfy butt palace.

    reviewer image of the grey seat cushion on an office chair
    Promising review: "I have a bad back, and sitting has been very painful for me. This cushion has changed my life. I recently took it with me on the plane and was able to sit comfortably for several long flights." —Janet Goodine

    Price: $35.16+ (originally $59.95; available in three colors)

    16. 32% off the 2022 Kindle Paperwhite — the newest version has a larger display, adjustable warm light options (key if you use your Kindle before bed like I do), plus all the features you know and love (glare-free screen, waterproofing, super lightweight for reading on the go, weeks-long battery life!). If you love to read, the convenience of a Kindle can simply not be beat!

    A black Kindle showing the warm light display
    I have a two generations' old Paperwhite and it's still going strong (I almost wish it would break so I'd have a reason to get one of these new beauties!). Still is one of the best Prime Day purchases I've ever made! You can instantly buy and download ANY books right from your device (we love instant gratification), or even download ebooks for free through your local library!

    Promising review: "Best purchase this year. I didn’t think I would use this very much because I love reading physical copies of books so much, but I read my Kindle everyday and LOVE IT!! I love that it’s backlit so I can read at night, and it keeps a charge for at least a week. Absolutely recommend!" —Sydney Robinson

    Price: $94.99+ (originally $139.99+; available in two storage sizes, and with or without lockscreen ads)

    You can also get 25% off the newest version of the basic Kindle — it's the lightest and most compact one — for $74.99+ (originally $99.99+). You can shop all the Kindles on sale (up to 33% off!) here.

    17. Or 26% off a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in a matte "Agave Green" color that has captured the hearts of ALL of BookTok. Swoonworthy aesthetic aside, not only can hold thousands of books, but will let you read them the *chef's kiss* way you like best — you can customize with all your favorite fonts and layouts, and organize your virtual shelves to your precise standards. Bonus — its charge lasts weeks (plural!!), and it's waterproof, so you can take this bb in the bathtub. 🍷

    Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle in action.

    Promising review: "I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed. Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I love the option it can bounce off from your phone if you don't have time the capability. I have the free trial of Kindle Unlimited and its the best. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty." —eileeenie

    Price: $139.99 (originally $189.99; also available in black and denim)

    18. 40% off a Fire HD kids tablet — specifically designed for their little (and very clumsy) hands. The durable case will keep the device safe, while the content on the device will keep your kiddo busy. It even comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more. (And yes, it's got over 18,000 5-star reviews!)

    A child watching Sesame Street on the tablet
    Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

    Price: $119.99 (originally $199.99)

    19. Up to 32% off an EvenFlo all-terrain stroller wagon, which will work on the pavement, the beach, and other surfaces. Oh, and help you cart quite a bit (including your kiddos).

    the stroller with two toddlers in it
    Promising review: "This was purchased on a whim after visiting the zoo one day and seeing all the fun wagons. We knew we were going to need one for when our kids outgrew the stroller, and after doing a lot of research and watching reviews, we settled on this one. It has been one of the best purchases we've made. The wheels are smooth, the sun shades work incredibly well, and with the mesh on the sides, we can keep the sun off our child's head and they can still see around them. The extra storage bag is a great addition. We purchased the second seat for our infant and it works amazing well. The major downside is the tiny little cup holder and food tray you get with it. It's not very sufficient compared to the tray you get without the seat. The wagon position is perfect for pulling uphill, and the stroller position is great for neighborhood walks. The only other issue I have, which isn't really an issue, is that the front wheels WILL shake and wobble a lot unless there's weight over the wheels. I ended up putting a 25 lb dumbbell in the front to keep that from happening and it works great. Overall, fantastic product. We are very happy with it!" —Andrew Shaum

    Price: $272+ (originally $399.99; available in three colors)

    20. OR up to 35% off an amazingly compact travel stroller so you don't have to embark on adventures without one of your must-have parenting items. This stroller is THE definition of portable *and* it can count as your carry-on item.

    Promising review: "This stroller is great! So cool looking, too. I constantly have moms coming up to me asking where I got this! So easy to fold, so light, and barely takes any space in my trunk. We took it on a flight, and the flight attendants recognized the stroller and told me that I can just wheel the baby on and put the stroller in the overhead bin. I wish I had gotten this stroller with my oldest, but I was being cheap. This stroller is so worth the money. I regret not getting it sooner! But at least my youngest can enjoy it." —Nai Len

    Price: $130+ (originally $199.95; available in three styles and two colors)

    21. Up to 36% off a collapsible water bottle that'll save you plenty of space in your suitcase/carry-on bag/personal item! You shouldn't sacrifice hydration just to save a bit of space in your bag.

    Promising review: "I just bought this bottle and I’m already obsessed. I even ordered four more to bring with me on vacation and share with my family. I love how easily it folds back up and it doesn’t leak at all. I just wish it came in more colors and can’t wait to show everyone my cool new bottle!" —Brittany

    Price: $7.65+ (originally $11.99+; available in multiple styles, colors, and sets)

    22. And up to 25% off a leakproof, portable dog water bottle for your favorite type of travel — you know, the one that involves your pup! The water spout is also a mini dish for them to drink from so they'll always be hydrated on your adventures.

    reviewer holding water bottle in front of dog
    Promising review: "This water bottle is truly a godsend! I cannot imagine using any other travel water bottle for my pups! It is slim, fits perfectly in a bottle slot in my travel bag; it is lightweight and has a loop to put around my wrist when I walk with my pups. It is extremely convenient on car rides, when my pup is thirsty and needs a quick pick-me-up! I especially love the fact that it sucks the water back in, so that I am not wasting unused water." —LV4NMLS

    Price: $14.38 (originally $18.98; available in two sizes and three colors)

    23. 29% off a set of TSA-approved silicone travel bottles so your toiletries ready for flight in no time. This set also includes spray bottles and jars for storing other products, like lotions and perfumes.

    reviewer showing the travel bottles, jars, and zipper case
    These BPA-free bottles feature a leakproof design so you won't have to worry about messy spills. Each silicone bottle also has the capacity printed on it for TSA purposes! You get four bottles, four jars, and two spray bottles. It also comes with two scoopers to use with the jars, a funnel for transferring liquids, a clear travel bag, a set of labels, and a cleaning brush.

    Promising review: "This little set is perfect for your travel toiletries. Instead of paying $3 for those little travel bottles, you can fill your favorite products in these. The taller tubes are silicone and easy to fill. For the circular containers, I used the little scooper to fill them. I didn't use the spray bottles this trip, but I did use everything else, and I'm happy to say nothing leaked. Easy to clean after use as well." —Nicole

    Price: $11.98 (originally $16.95)

    24. Up to 48% off a Levi's denim jacket that I won't even waste your time explaining. You and I both KNOW it's a travel staple for a reason.

    FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!

    Promising review: "This jean jacket is everything. Style possibilities are endless. A classic durable brand for sure. AND It will get even better over time. Umm, did I mention the hidden pockets inside? Yes, please! Gladly paid full price on this, but if you see it go on sale, DON'T THINK — JUST BUY IT!" —Princessaz

    Price: $46.23+ (originally $89.50; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 1X–4X and in 11 washes)

    25. And up to 65% off select Crocs (including up to 40% off Classic Crocs for walking in comfort on busy travel days (pop those babies into sport mode when you need to). Reviewers say as soon as you put them on, you might not want to wear your other, regular shoes.

    The off white crocs on a reviewer&#x27;s feet
    Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and wow they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsess with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

    Get the classic Crocs for $30+ (originally $49.99; available in sizes 4–19 and multiple colors) and shop all the Croc deals here

    26. 30% off an airplane seat back organizer because air travel can actually be pleasant when all your in-flight essentials are within reach. Thanks to the four roomy pockets, this organizer can hold your snacks, drinks, electronics, books, toys, etc. so you may not need to squeeze past your seat neighbor 10 times in the same flight because you need to grab something else from your carry-on.

    reviewer photo of the organizer on the back of an airplane seat holding a laptop case, a bottle of water, and a bag of chips
    Promising review: "Very useful especially when traveling with kids. Provided easy access and storage to things like water bottle, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." —JJ

    Price: $20.99 (originally $29.99)

    27. Up to 35% off a 32-ounce wide mouth Hydro Flask *with* a leakproof straw lid because if you've been holding out for the best price on this hydration master, it's finally here. It keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. There's also a carry loop that makes it easy to handle on the go!

    Promising review: "This water bottle is SUPER good! I really recommend! I would rather buy this than some knock off version of a Hydro Flask! Doesn’t leak, keeps drinks cold, and a reasonable size! This is a perfect water bottle for traveling, which I do A LOT, and going around places!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $32.30+ (originally $49.95; available in various sizes/styles and 15 colors)

    28. 50% off a pair of Beats Solo3 wireless headphones (the lowest they go for!) with up to *40 hours* of listening time on a single charge so you can power through a cleaning sesh, the workday, or just listening to your favorite tunes without having to be interrupted.

    *Extremely Martin Short voice* "I like your Beats."

    Promising review: "I had to write a review on these Beats. I use these for work. I am always in meetings I normally use my air pod pros or my old air pods love them both. but I feel like I am always charging one or the other. Since I bought these beats I cant even find my air pods. Not even using them anymore. I can make it all week thru meeting after meeting and phone calls with these Beats. Best thing ever. I only bought these because I bought a red one for my son. He wears his at the gym and he said they were comfortable for him when on the treadmill. They are also comfortable on me and I wear them for several hours a day. I dont feel like it is compressing my head. no headaches. It is all positives from me and I bought the cute pink one for me." —Scott & Josie

    Price: $99+ (originally $199.95; available in four colors)

    29. Up to 50% off a LifeStraw that's designed to eliminate 99% of waterborne bacteria and certain parasites as it filters contaminants as small as 0.2 microns. Plus! Each LifeStraw will last long enough to effectively strain 1,000 gallons of water.

    Amazon

    Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.

    Promising review: "This thing is no joke! I took it backpacking on Maine's Bigelow range. When I ran out of the water I brought, I was A-OK with this. Just bring a wide mouth bottle to fill with water you find. On top of one of the lower peaks, I drank from the most disgusting-looking crevice filled with brown scum. I thought, this is going to be safe, but taste horrid. WRONG. TASTED LIKE THE FRESHEST SPRING WATER. Better than any tap. I'm from Maine, and I've tasted plenty of water right from mountain springs, so take my word. One caution: it can be a little challenging to start. You have to prove it by soaking. If it still doesn't work, blow into it a bit." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.99+ (originally $19.95; available in two colors/styles and in multipacks)

    30. Up to 42% off a portable handheld fan that's also a flashlight and *also* a power bank for phones, all of which to say is that this tiny gadget it is officially working overtime. Travelers especially love all three of these deeply convenient functions!!

    Check out a TikTok of the portable fan in action.

    Promising review: "Our vacation planner suggested getting something like this for when you're waiting in line at an amusement park when the sun is out. Best advice ever, used this when we were at Disney this past year. It's lightweight and doesn't weigh you down, the fan has adjustable speeds and also includes a phone charger via USB A port and also a flashlight function. Love that it folds up nice and small, great fan that I'd recommend to anyone!" —Andrew

    Price: $14.39+ (originally $24.99; available in four colors)

    31. Up to 41% off a windproof travel umbrella strong enough to handle even the stormiest on-the-go days. You'll never leave home without it again!

    Promising review: "Keep one in my vehicle and one in my luggage for travel. Great quality, sturdiness for the price and size – have never seen such a small, low price umbrella that’s anywhere near this stout. Has never turned inside out on me and has thick fabric. Highly recommend." —Matthew A. Mckean

    Price: $20.99+ (originally $35.75+; available in eight colors)

    32. Up to 32% a portable iPhone charger off because there's a LOT to document while exploring, so your devices need to be juiced up! Psst, this lightweight charger would also make an excellent stocking stuffer for everyone in the fam.

    Promising review: "I bought this specifically for backpacking and it did the job! Rim-to-rim trip through Grand Canyon there is no cell service, let alone a place to charge. I also wanted something lightweight without extra cords or space in my pack. So this was the perfect solution and I could stash it anywhere in my pack. However, I was only able to recharge my phone once and barely made it through 8 days with phone in airplane mode. So I might have to get another one for the next trip. I also plan to put this in my suit pocket for business trips." —Kevin

    Price: $17.67+ (originally $25.99+; available in six colors)

    33. 30% off a compact Nori travel iron and steamer that not only heats up in three minutes and can easily get wrinkles out of both sides of the fabric, but it's also travel-friendly and can be used without an ironing board!

    model holding a light green travel iron and steamer
    Promising review: "Ordered this to bring to a wedding this past weekend, and it was a total hit. Perfect for getting last-minute wrinkles out of bridesmaid dresses! And will definitely be using for touchups before work instead of lugging out my massive ironing board. Great purchase!" —Carolyn Toll

    Price: $84 (originally $120; available in four colors)

    34. Up to 30% off a water-resistant travel backpack reviewers swear by as the *perfect* personal item on flights — it has two main pockets, two laptop compartments, a built-in USB charging port, and a separate shoe compartment with a wet bag. Traveling with a backpack suddenly makes a whole lot of sense.

    Promising review: "I got this so I wouldn’t have to pack as much in my suitcase and boy did it work out! There are SO many compartments. I love the internal pocket for shoes too. It was also extremely comfortable. Highly recommend for traveling." —Em

    Price: $25.99+ (originally $36.99+; available in three sizes, two styles, and 30 colors)

    35. Or up to 47% off a laptop backpack so you can carry your trusty computer with peace of mind. It's got three main compartments, a built-in USB charging port, side mesh pockets, and an anti-theft zipper pocket.

    model wearing gray laptop backpack
    Promising review: "I just finished the first month of college and this backpack hasn't disappointed me yet! The quality of the bag is amazing and it holds so much. The pockets are great, too; everything always has a designated spot. Within this past week, my area got a bunch of rain. Even though it was absolutely pouring, everything in my bag stayed dry. I have nothing bad to say about this backpack :)" —Becca

    Price: $21.16+ (originally $39.99; available in two sizes and four colors)

    36. Up to 56% off a portable mini Bluetooth speaker, aka a great companion on picnics, beach days, and pool hangs.

    model holding black portable speaker
    Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised with this little speaker. Perfect for traveling. It's small enough to fit in any bag, including small purses. Bluetooth has good range and the battery life is pretty good too. This is not a big speaker and is not a Bose speaker so don't expect Bose quality. But really, for the price and the size it sounds fantastic." —Sam

    Price: $17.59+ (originally $40; available in three colors)

    37. Up to 32% off a classic Coleman camp stove to whip up a full meal in the great outdoors. With two burners, a wind shield, and heat control, you're gonna be the head chef of the wilderness, and everyone will be so glad to have a hot meal in their bellies before snuggling up for the night.

    reviewer&#x27;s camp stove at a campsite with a pot on one burner and a pan frying eggs on another
    Promising review: "Lightweight and easy to set up and use. Sturdy, even temperature, roomy surface. Love everything about it. Easy to clean, too." —LJM

    Price: $87.82 (originally $129.09, also available in black)

    38. 47% off a tripod that can extend allll the way up to 62" and comes with a remote for taking selfies so you can take all the photos and videos your heart desires while on the go. It works with cameras too!

    Promising review: "I’ve gone through quite a few tripods over the years and Sensyne is by far the best brand. I also have their ring light and a smaller phone holder I absolutely love! All of their products seem to be sturdier compared to others out there. Always easy to use and put together. This tripod is super sturdy and I love that it’s adjustable, locks in place so my heavy iPhone is safe, and extends up high. I’m tall so this is perfect for me for selfies and TikTok’s. I’d recommend this tripod and the Sensyne brand to anyone." —Lauren Kridzelis

    Price: $15.98+ (originally $29.99; available in two sizes and three colors)

    39. Up to 48% off a True & Co V-neck bralette for anyone who's sworn off underwires entirely — especially when they're stuck in the middle seat on an 8-hour flight.

    Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed

    Amazon Prime members: You can try before you buy!

    "It works as a bra, it works as a cropped tank to layer under sheer tops or dresses, it's basically perfect in every way. With a removable lining/light padding, it gives just the right support (and hides your nips if you keep the lining in). It ~completely~ disappears under clothing, with no seams or edges showing. Did I mention that it doesn't cut in ANYWHERE? It somehow clings to your bod like (as the name implies) a second skin, but if you tug it, the straps pull away with ease. Though perhaps a bit pricey, let's be honest: Your boobs and shoulders deserve this bra. I immediately ordered a second color (the nude) after trying the black on for the first time. There have been mornings I stepped out of my apartment, and thought, Huh, did I not put on a bra today? This is the miracle of this bra." —BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer

    Price: $25.55+ (originally $49; available in women's sizes XS–XL and 29 colors — also available in plus sizes with a racerback here)

    40. 29% off a Jackery portable generator because no camper/roadtripper has ever been upset about being too prepared. It won't add significant weight to your pack, and it can charge up to 6 devices (it has regular outlets as well as USB-A and USB-C