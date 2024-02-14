You’ll Always Make Room In Your Bag For These 32 Top-Rated Travel Essentials

It's also microwave-safe! Note that the 12-ounce size does not include a straw, but both the 16-ounce and 24-ounce sizes do.



Stojo is a small biz founded by three New York dads who wanted a better way to get their convenient coffee fix without all the waste. Now they make stylish collapsible essentials in a variety of sizes and colors, including bottles and food storage containers.



BuzzFeed Shopping editor Danielle Healy has this and loves it. She says: "This is of the first zero-waste swaps I made and I've never looked back. If you buy to-go coffee – whether you're jet-setting or just grabbing a mid-day pick-me-up — this cup is a must-have. So long as you remember to bring it, it's all the convenience of to-go coffee with none of the waste. It's leakproof and, when you're all done, it collapses down teeny tiny and can be tossed back in your bag. Oh! And it comes with a straw, so all you iced coffee lovers can get in on the action, too."

Promising review: "I've been using it now for almost three weeks and I love the durability and how compact it really is. I tested out if it leaks by adding water almost to filling point and then turned it upside down and no leaks. I even shook it a couple of times and nothing. If you travel a lot or are considering it, this is your go to. Lightweight, compact, durable. This brand is definitely on my top five." —Sunny

Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in four sizes and in 24 colors).