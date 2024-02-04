30 Time-Saving Hair Products For Anyone Who’s Always Running Late

1. A boar-bristle teasing brush that'll ~elevate~ your hairstyle with a few quick strokes. No time? No problem! This tool will help you achieve incredible volume in seconds.
Promising review: "If I could, I would give this little brush 10 STARS!!! I typically used a teasing comb which did not really give me very big volume for my fine hair. I used this little brush and wow! It focuses on each hair strand, creating mega volume and big hair! I love big hair! Oh yeah, and any teased area can easily be combed through if needed." —Wonder Woman
Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in three colors and as a two-pack).
2. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder because sometimes it feels like you have to roll out of bed and leave the house in the same breath. The good news? This will instantly revive your limp, greasy hair! It's a super fine, hypoallergenic powder that helps absorb oil, sweat, and dirt while adding volume that keeps your locks looking fresh longer.
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: "I bought this in desperation after having elbow surgery, which left me unable to wash my own hair. I have tried countless dry shampoo sprays and have been disappointed every time. But this? Absolutely 100% game changer. It kept my hair feeling clean and oil-free for several days at a time. It's easy to use, absorbs in quickly, no white residue on my dark hair, and you don't need much. I will never buy another brand again. This is my holy grail of dry shampoo." —Bad Girl
Get it from Amazon for $18.
3. A wet-to-straight hair straightener — if you can save time and expose your precious strands to less heat, why wouldn't you? Reviewers say it works best on damp hair and when it's combined with a heat protectant spray.
This tool can be used on all hair types as well as wet *and* dry hair. It eliminates the need for blow drying, which helps reduce your hair's exposure to high heat.
Promising reviews: "If you have thick hair, no matter the length, I promise you this will work on you. I hated straightening my hair because it’s thick and it would take forever. I don’t know what they did to this tool but my hair takes 10 minutes to straighten. So glad I bought it!" —Cynamon
"I had no idea something like this existed! I have fine, curly, natural hair. I go back and forth between a blow dry brush and a straightener. Both had their pluses and minuses. I was on a quest and bought this straightener after trying several others. For whatever reason, when I use this my hair stays straight for 2 to 3 days. I wait until my hair is almost dry but still damp, spray a little heat protectant spray and it only takes one pass per section for all my hair to be straight. The price was great and I think I may have found my answer!" —Jana in Carlsbad
Get it from Amazon for $20.70.
4. A super absorbent microfiber towel wrap so you can speed up the hair drying process without having to worry about damage or frizz. It even has buttons in the back so it won't fall off while you're doing your skincare routine!
Promising review: "Love these because they actually dry my hair pretty fast and are very soft on my hair. They stay in place and I can go about my business without having to worry about my towel falling. Very comfy too." —M. Antillon
Get it from Amazon for $5.59+ (available in four colors).
5. A top-rated Revlon dual hair dryer and brush when there's no time to waste but you still want to look like you just left the salon. This will speed up your hair routine and give your locks the incredible shine *and* volume they deserve.
Reviewers with everything from thin and short to wavy and fine to thick and curly hair love this One-Step Brush and say it works great for their hair types!
Promising reviews: "I was pretty skeptical about purchasing this at first since there weren’t many reviews from people with coarse hair, but after a friend recommended it, I decided to give it a try, and I love it. I have thick, coarse, curly 3c hair. And usually to straighten my hair, I use a blow dryer with attachment and then a straightener which usually takes 1.5–2 hrs. But with this, I let my hair dry like 75% of the way, apply a heat protectant and hair oil, split my hair into 8 sections, and I’m done in 30–40 minutes! My hair is straight but still has a ton of volume; and it feels so soft! It’s truly remarkable for this busy momma! It took me a good two to three times of practicing with it to really feel like I could get a good shape, but I’m now in love. It’s also really great for refreshing your style...Long story short, I’m obsessed, I’ve joined the cult. I’m never giving it up." —Gretchen
"This thing is LIFE-CHANGING! Let me start out by saying that this review isn’t sponsored, I’m just THAT obsessed. I have fine hair that falls flat almost immediately after styling it. I’ve been blowing out my hair with a round brush almost every day since high school (so, for the past 10+ years) and have NEVER seen results like this, and trust me, coming from a family of hairdressers, I’ve tried almost every product and tool around. I’ve had this tool for about two weeks now and don’t know how I ever lived without it. My hair has never looked so bouncy or felt so smooth, and best of all, the results last all day long. It does take some getting used to (I wasn’t sold the first time I used it), but once you get the hang of it, it’s awesome...If you have hair, you need this!" —Lexi
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in various styles).
Many reviewers with curl types 4a-c prefer the oval brush, but if you're looking to blow out tighter curls or coils, try the Revlon One-Step paddle brush instead. This model is made for users with curlier hair. You can get it from Amazon for $34.79. Reviewers of this brush also say it's the best thing they've bought for their hair!
6. JVN Air Dry Cream if you are TIRED of time-consuming heat appliances. Apply this potion to wet hair and you'll have noticeably less frizz after air drying! It'll also help enhance natural waves or curves if that's your hair type.
It's designed for all hair types and reviewers across the board mostly report a good experience with it, from users with fine, thin hair to coarse, curly strands. That said, JVN says it's especially good for people with frizzy, wavy, curly, or coily hair.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes had this to say: "As someone who's never had the patience to blow dry their hair, I picked this air dry cream up after seeing its heat-free results in this TikTok and reading all the positive reviews (plus, ya know, I feel like I'd trust Jonathan Van Ness with my hair). For context, I have extremely thin, fine hair that is mostly pretty straight. This air-dry cream has a really nice, silky consistency and smells like the salon (IDK how else to describe it, but it's a pleasant smell), and it doesn't make my hair feel greasy or crunchy after I've worked this through it. It definitely helps cut down on frizz and makes my hair feel really silky and healthy, even into the next day. If you don't have any natural wave to your hair, this isn't going to create that (at least not in my experience), so it makes sense that it's recommended for the hair types mentioned above. But even if you have straight, fine hair, if you don't already have a good leave-in conditioner, I'd still recommend this cream for its smoothing, hydrating benefits. A little goes a long way, and the bottle has a lot of product in it!"
Promising review: "Smells amazing. This stuff is a nice-one step process for when you are feeling lazy or don’t wanna blow dry. Keeps my waves and tames the frizz." —mmkile
Get it from Sephora for $26 (also available in a mini size).
7. A 42-pack of heatless curling rods for all hair textures that can be used on wet *or* dry locks to achieve a gorgeous look with minimal effort.
These curlers work for all hair types and lengths. It comes with six different thickness levels so you can achieve the perfect curl size!
Promising reviews: "Perfect! Created a beautiful flexi rod set on my natural 4c hair. No problem with hold or grip, and slept in them (not comfortable, but to be expected). Varying sizes are excellent for a more natural look. Can’t go wrong with these." —Jennifer Lattimer
"These are amazing, easy to use, I sleep OK with them in. Curl is pretty curly so I usually use my fingers and pull the curls apart, style it then spritz a bit of water to loosen the curls. Then I let that dry, add my dry shampoo for texture, restyle, then add some hair spray. Curls last several days. I have medium length, fine hair and that process works great for me. I use the yellow and pink rods. Saves my hair from all the heat damage." —Sue Berger
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
8. OR! A RobeCurls heatless hair curler so you can achieve your preferred hairstyle while you sleep and wean yourself off hair appliances that cause heat damage! Wrap damp hair in the satin-covered rod before bed and wake up with bouncy curls in the morning.
This rod is designed to work with all hair types!
RobeCurls is a woman-founded small business that specializes in heatless hair curling tools.
Promising review: "WOW!!!!! I can’t believe how well this works!!! I’ve seen this all over Instagram and TikTok, and wanted to try it. It’s so easy to put in, takes about a minute or two. Comfortable to sleep in. Then, you take it out, and it looks like you put all this effort into doing your hair. The curls turned out gorgeous, I’m so impressed!!" —Katie Oswalt
Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in three colors).
9. A game-changing drawstring curly ponytail that'll help you achieve an iconic hairstyle in record time. You'll be ready to hit the runway (or just head out the door to work, either way) before you know it. Simply pull your back into a neat bun, cover it with the pony cap, and tighten the as needed!
BuzzFeed Editor Kayla Boyd says: "This has become my go-to for special occasions when I want a little extra length and volume, but I don't have a ton of time to get ready. I've worn it to different events and every time, people genuinely think it's my real hair because the texture and color match my own so well (despite the fact that it's synthetic and super affordable!). It seriously takes me just a couple of minutes to install. And the best part is that I don't have to worry about my hair getting sweaty and frizzy throughout the night! It's super secure and I've never had any issues with it coming loose while I was out. Would 10/10 recommend!"
Promising review: "Really good quality and length. Very full ponytail and nice curl. Love that the drawstring makes the ponytail extra secure. Will be buying it again." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $36.99 (available in eight colors). Or if you're looking for a different texture, check out this wavy ponytail option or this braid extension option.
10. Or this tousled clip-in bun to give you the cutest *and* quickest updo of all time. Rather than doing and redoing your hair multiple times to get the perfect bun, this one clips right in.
INH Hair is a woman-owned small biz based in Los Angeles. They aim to get you the best quality and trendiest styles and boost your confidence. Their buns are made of vegan synthetic fiber from Japan. Make sure to read their tips on styling and care!
Promising review: "I love this bun. It is so versatile to me depending on how you pin it. You can definitely get a lot of different looks out of it. It's so easy to install, it saves me time getting ready and it's comfortable to wear all day. The color match looks great with my chestnut brown zooey bangs (I'm wearing Sammy in mixed brown). I love that my hair can look this great without any heat damage to my natural hair." —Alisa B.
Get them from INH Hair for $36 (originally $45; available in 21 colors and a range of styles).
11. A truly transformative L'Oreal lamellar water rinse-out treatment so you can ~treat~ your hair to next-level softness in a matter of seconds... literally. Lather it on wet lengths, massage for eight seconds, and rinse it out. That's the best magic trick I've ever seen!
Shine in a silicone-free product?! Dreams really do come true. Reviewers with everything from stick straight to 4C curls love this product.
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot of breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" —Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $8.20.