30 Time-Saving Hair Products For Anyone Who’s Always Running Late

Promising reviews: "I was pretty skeptical about purchasing this at first since there weren’t many reviews from people with coarse hair, but after a friend recommended it, I decided to give it a try, and I love it. I have thick, coarse, curly 3c hair. And usually to straighten my hair, I use a blow dryer with attachment and then a straightener which usually takes 1.5–2 hrs. But with this, I let my hair dry like 75% of the way, apply a heat protectant and hair oil, split my hair into 8 sections, and I’m done in 30–40 minutes! My hair is straight but still has a ton of volume; and it feels so soft! It’s truly remarkable for this busy momma! It took me a good two to three times of practicing with it to really feel like I could get a good shape, but I’m now in love. It’s also really great for refreshing your style...Long story short, I’m obsessed, I’ve joined the cult. I’m never giving it up." —Gretchen

"This thing is LIFE-CHANGING! Let me start out by saying that this review isn’t sponsored, I’m just THAT obsessed. I have fine hair that falls flat almost immediately after styling it. I’ve been blowing out my hair with a round brush almost every day since high school (so, for the past 10+ years) and have NEVER seen results like this, and trust me, coming from a family of hairdressers, I’ve tried almost every product and tool around. I’ve had this tool for about two weeks now and don’t know how I ever lived without it. My hair has never looked so bouncy or felt so smooth, and best of all, the results last all day long. It does take some getting used to (I wasn’t sold the first time I used it), but once you get the hang of it, it’s awesome...If you have hair, you need this!" —Lexi

