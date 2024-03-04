1. A pack of storage scrunchies for small items you want to keep on you rather than stuffing them in the black hole that is your purse. Think ID, cash, lip balm, etc. Unzip the scrunchie, grab what you need, and be on your way.
See them in action on TikTok here!
Promising reviews: "I bought this because of someone on TikTok who had purchased this. Extremely convenient and cute! They’re very soft, and I’ve been using mine to hold cash and lip balm. I wish there were more colors!" —Michaela
"I bought these since I was going on a long vacation by myself. I rolled my money and was able to fit it inside the scrunchie. It’s soft, very stretchy, and fits my wrist! I didn’t have any issues with the zipper. I wore it on my wrist all the time and put money/lip balm inside it. It worked great during my vacation. This would be perfect to stash some things inside!" —Jessica Sandoval
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $12.99 (available in seven color combinations).
2. An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter if you want to connect your AirPods (or any other wireless earbuds) to the inflight entertainment system. Say goodbye to poor-quality airline headphones!
You can connect up to two pairs of earbuds at a time and you'll get 16+ hours of battery life that'll help you survive those extremely long flights! It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
See one TikTok user using it in tandem with their AirPod Pros here.
Promising review: "Just returned from a European vacation and this little device worked like a charm! The sound cancellation worked really well on that horribly long 14-hour flight and I could hear the movie perfectly. Just buy it, it's a must have (until airlines convert their stuff to Bluetooth, don't hold your breath)." —Just a Muggle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $54.99 (also available in two other styles).
3. A lovely Béis weekender duffel bag, aka your go-to travel bag thanks to the VERY wide opening that makes it easy to sift through. It has a bottom zipper pocket for shoes, a laptop sleeve, an external zipper pocket, and a trolley pass-through design for storing it on top of your luggage.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I love everything about this bag!!!! Best bag I have ever owned. I love the opening of the bag and how wide it is. I love the bottom zipper part for shoes. Plenty of pockets for storage. I love the color. Like I said, I just love everything about it. Great quality. Can’t wait to add more Béis products to my travel plans." —Angela S.
Get it from Nordstrom (available in three colors or Béis for $108 (available in eight colors and in a mini size!).
4. A portable car vacuum to get rid of dirt, dust, and crumbs because a filthy vehicle is *not* what you had in mind while dreaming about your next long-distance road trip!
Promising reviews: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that buy now button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha." —Abigail
"Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
Get it from Amazon for $30.99+ (also available in white and with or without a light).
5. A portable small power bank charger so your devices stay 100% juiced on vacation and you never have to fret about a dead battery. There's a reason it has over 70,000 5-star ratings!
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "This little gem is amazing! This year we were fortunate enough to do some local traveling and attend quite a few concerts this year. I take a ton of videos and pictures, often draining the battery. This power-packed product charged not only my phone when it was low, but my boyfriend’s AND the girl next to her!! Since you can only take small bags into venues, this slipped right into the pocket behind my phone! We had numerous comments on it because of the little paw charge indicator. The flashing came in handy a few times when we found ourselves in the dark! I will be buying more and giving them as gifts this year!" —Annetastic
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five colors).
6. And a compact 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger perfect for those moments on vacation that require your iPhone, AirPods, *and* Apple Watch to be charged at the same time. It even folds up into a tiny lil' square for easy storage and transport.
See it in action on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I use this product to charge my iPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers didn't fit well in my bags or I always worried I would break [them]. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything. Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find on market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" —SBREDDY
Get it from Amazon for $29.96+ (available in nine colors).
7. Body Glide anti-blister balm when you're done spending long travel days in shoes that rub your ankles raw. It works best when applied at the start of your day to create a barrier between your skin and your shoes.
Check out a TikTok of the anti-blister balm in action!
Promising reviews: "Saw this product on a TikTok review and thought to give it a go. I definitely say it causes new shoes to be less painful however if you apply a lot it can be a little transferable on shoes. Overall though I think this product is definitely worth it and it does make a difference with new shoe wear!" —Mich Elle
"This is a MUST if you're breaking in new flats. Helps prevent blisters. So easy and simple, yet effective." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
8. And Body Glide anti-chafing balm because when is any kind of chafing not a total trip ruiner? Keep this stuff on hand and you'll never have to deal with this annoyance again.
Promising reviews: "This was a TikTok buy, and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." —EBATL
"Purchased this due to getting heat rashes along underwear line during work (running around a lot and it gets hot!) I wasn't sure how this was going to work out, but it has actually turned out to be really awesome!! When I use it, I never get rashes from the heat buildup. It holds up all day during my 12-hour shifts and has yet to fail me." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in three sizes and as a two-pack).
9. A foldable travel mirror if you've lost all faith in hotel mirrors. It has three light colors *and* adjustable brightness settings, so you'll get THE perf lighting to nail your makeup look. You'll never be more proud to be a part of the #TikTokmademebuyit crowd.
It has three light settings (white light, warm light, and natural light) for your beauty routine. Just gently tap the switch on the screen to change brightness levels. Need to charge it? No worries, because it comes with a USB cable too.
Check it out on TikTok here.
Promising review: "I have been looking for something like this for so long. TikTok helped me find it and it’s exactly as what’s shown! The different light settings are all great, they are all bright, sturdy mirror/stands up well with no issues, good quality, not too big and not too small. Great for travel and everyday use. I’m 10/10 happy with this purchase!" —Chloe
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in five colors).
10. A fashionable and functional anti-theft backpack that'll protect your valuables when you're on the go. It opens from the back rather than the front to prevent your worst travel nightmare from coming true.
Not only does the backpack open from the inside, but it also has a phone pocket, document pocket, front zippered pocket, and an exterior side pocket. It's also made of nylon, so it's waterproof and has a strap to change it into a shoulder bag.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross says: "I recently returned from Italy, and as someone who prefers a small backpack over a purse most of the time, I thought this would be a great purchase, as it would give me some peace of mind as I spent hours wandering around different cities. I'm happy to report that after two weeks of daily use, I'm convinced I'll be bringing it on every trip I take from now on. It's small enough so that it doesn't feel bulky or uncomfortable throughout the day, but has plenty of space for everything you'd need on the go — I fit my wallet, sunscreen, glasses case, hand sanitizer, water bottle, snacks, and even a small umbrella, with room to spare! And the fact that it opens from the back means someone would literally have to pry it off of you to get to your valuables. I bought the medium size in black pebbled faux leather, and it's actually quite cute for the price!"
Promising reviews: "I bought this backpack to use as a purse while on vacation, and it worked perfectly. The main pouch is protected when you’re walking around because the zipper is protected by your back. There are also two side zippered pockets, one of which kept my phone and the other perfect for sunglasses and a few other items that I wanted to access more easily. I loved that I could wear it as a purse to dinner but use it as a backpack during the day so that my shoulder didn’t get tired. I highly recommend this item!" —Allison
"Saw this on TikTok and had to order it. I love backpacks but I have a bad habit of leaving it open and then things falling out. My family appreciated me getting this. Love the crossbody." —Wanda Rankin
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and eight colors/styles).