30 Last-Minute Gifts That Still Seem Super Thoughtful

1. A fill-in-the-blank book if you want to impress the recipient with your thoughtfulness. It requires some effort to fill out, but they'll be receiving a personalized gift that *might* just cause them to shed a few tears.
Promising review: "Absolutely loved this. It took a little bit of time to fill it out but it was fun reflecting back on the years. My friend absolutely loved it and said she'd treasure it always. I love how despite its small size, the pages are thick and it seems like it will last for the rest of her life and maybe beyond." —Lily
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 13 topics).
2. A guided journal so they can write their whole life story! It offers thought-provoking prompts that'll get their creative juices flowing. Remember to ask if you can read it once they've finished.
Promising review: "I own a lot of these question-and-answer type journals. This is one of my favorites. The questions prompt you to put some thought in before answering. They go a bit deeper than some other memoir journals. It is very good quality. Hardcover with metallic accents and best of all it opens flat to make writing easier, which is something you don’t typically see with hardcover books of this nature." —cutepickle6165
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.31.
3. A digital picture frame for displaying an ongoing slideshow of their fave memories. This gift is so thoughtful that a few of your shared moments are guaranteed to make the cut!
Promising review: "When I received the Digital Picture Frame, I was impressed by the quality of the packaging so had high hopes for the product itself and I was not disappointed. The frame is sturdy and well built, it came with everything advertised." —Timothy
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).
4. A seven-piece whiskey set to make their bar cart look *extra* enticing. It comes with a stunning decanter and six matching tumbler glasses.
It comes with a whiskey decanters and six matching cocktail glasses>
Promising review: "My husband has always wanted a set like this but it was never really in our price range — until I found this set. It is super nice, like really FANCY. It is well-made and strong. This set alone makes us look and feel like we are rich (HAHA). It is worth every penny." —Fulton Brewer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $27.98.
5. A darling pair of huggie earrings they'll never want to take off considering it'll complement just about any look they put together.
Promising reviews: "Love, love, love, love, love! These earrings are exactly what I was looking for! I wanted one in each of my two holes per ear. They’re dainty and stylish, match with everything, and have a little sparkle. I run, work, shower, and sleep in them with no problems at all!" —Tiffani Lutz
"Go-to huggie earrings! I’ve gifted them to all my friends and family, and they’re perfect for everyday use. If you haven’t gotten them, you need to!" —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.95 (available in four colors and two types of metal).
6. An incredible charcuterie board set that looks like it came from the most expensive deli in town. They can host fabulous dinner parties and use this for snacks! You'll def be first on the invite list.
There's a hidden tray in the charcuterie board that's filled with accessories, including specialty bamboo cheese knives, labeling slates with a marker, a wine opener, and a carrying bag.
Promising review: "My husband is such a foodie — he's obsessed! He watches cooking shows, loves to cook, grill, and just eat! So, for his birthday I thought what better gift? He loved it! We had a whole table of charcuterie and used this to put all our meat and cheeses on — it was so easy to clean afterward and is obviously very durable seeing as it's made out of bamboo. So, no complaints here! We'll be using this product a lot in the future!" —Fawn
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (also available with personalization).
7. A cute lil' set of three fairy head planters, aka *the* perfect gift for a plant parent who needs any excuse to buy yet another succulent.
Need succulents? Check out this six-pack that comes fully rooted in soil.
Promising review: "They look great with succulents planted in them. Simply gorgeous on my windowsill. Well packaged — arrived in perfect condition." —Melissa M.
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in five other styles).
8. A layered 18-karat gold-plated necklace for any occasion where a hint of glam is a must. They'll never have to worry about whether it works with their outfit — it matches with everything!
Promising review: "I needed something last minute that would help spice up my outfit, and stumbled across this piece. The necklace came nicely packaged in a little blue box. Upon opening, the necklace was surprisingly very shiny and it looks even prettier on!" —Stefan To
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 28 styles).
9. A two-ring binder to store all their treasured family recipes in. It won't take up a lot of space and their recipes will always be handy when it's time to whip up a tasty meal.
Meadowsweet Kitchens is a small biz that makes a variety of kitchen stationery products and entertaining accessories.
This ring binder comes with 25 4"x6" recipe cards, 50 clear plastic sleeves, and nine tab dividers with categories.
Promising review: "I don't have too many recipes (since I'm not the best cook lol), so I was looking for a really cute recipe book just to keep my favorites! They supply a handful of stylish note cards that match the binder to input your recipes, which I really liked. Also, it is a really cute decoration to display in your kitchen, too!" —AB
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four designs).
10. Some wine filters that'll help remove sulfites and histamines from their favorite adult beverage. It can even work wonders in preventing dreaded wine headaches, which will be *much* appreciated.
PureWine To Your Health is a family-owned small business run by father-and-son duo David and Derek Meadows. They both suffered from wine headaches and allergic reactions, so they created the PureWine Wand!
Promising review: "I notice my energy is better after using the Wand when I wake up the morning after. I feel it reduces the symptoms as I'm sensitive to sulfites and other allergens. Makes a great gift. Wish it were less expensive. It's very easy to use and to carry with you when you go out to eat/drink." —Amazon Customer
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in other multipack sizes).
11. A lovely layered bracelet if they adore jewelry but don't want anything too flashy. This is simple yet elegant, so they can count on being showered with compliments when they wear it.
Promising review: "This bracelet is so dainty, and has been holding up well over the past month." —Jen
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 35 styles).
12. An unofficial Disney Parks cookbook and drink recipe book for Disney foodies who spend most of their time dreaming about their next visit to the happiest (and most delicious) place on earth.
Promising review (for the cookbook): "This recipe book was a gift for my granddaughter who loves everything Disney! She was excited to try the recipes and 'relive' the fun food at Disneyland." —Ellen Bailey
Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members for both items, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
Get the cookbook from Amazon for $11.99 and the drink recipes for $12.74.