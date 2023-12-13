Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

  • Shopping All The Way badge

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

30 Last-Minute Gifts That Still Seem Super Thoughtful

Because even last-minute gifts are better than no gifts at all.

Courtney Lynch
by Courtney Lynch

BuzzFeed Staff

1. A fill-in-the-blank book if you want to impress the recipient with your thoughtfulness. It requires some effort to fill out, but they'll be receiving a personalized gift that *might* just cause them to shed a few tears.

Product shot of Why You're My Bestie book
Model holding Why I'm Grateful For You By Me book
Amazon

Promising review: "Absolutely loved this. It took a little bit of time to fill it out but it was fun reflecting back on the years. My friend absolutely loved it and said she'd treasure it always. I love how despite its small size, the pages are thick and it seems like it will last for the rest of her life and maybe beyond." —Lily

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 13 topics).

2. A guided journal so they can write their whole life story! It offers thought-provoking prompts that'll get their creative juices flowing. Remember to ask if you can read it once they've finished.

Front cover of The Book Of Me journal
Amazon

Promising review: "I own a lot of these question-and-answer type journals. This is one of my favorites. The questions prompt you to put some thought in before answering. They go a bit deeper than some other memoir journals. It is very good quality. Hardcover with metallic accents and best of all it opens flat to make writing easier, which is something you don’t typically see with hardcover books of this nature." —cutepickle6165

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $13.31.

3. A digital picture frame for displaying an ongoing slideshow of their fave memories. This gift is so thoughtful that a few of your shared moments are guaranteed to make the cut!

Reviewer photo of digital picture frame on table
another reviewer photo of the digital frame on a desk
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review: "When I received the Digital Picture Frame, I was impressed by the quality of the packaging so had high hopes for the product itself and I was not disappointed. The frame is sturdy and well built, it came with everything advertised." —Timothy

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

4. A seven-piece whiskey set to make their bar cart look *extra* enticing. It comes with a stunning decanter and six matching tumbler glasses.

reviewer's the 7-piece whiskey set on a display stand
www.amazon.com

It comes with a whiskey decanters and six matching cocktail glasses>

Promising review: "My husband has always wanted a set like this but it was never really in our price range — until I found this set. It is super nice, like really FANCY. It is well-made and strong. This set alone makes us look and feel like we are rich (HAHA). It is worth every penny." —Fulton Brewer

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $27.98.

5. A darling pair of huggie earrings they'll never want to take off considering it'll complement just about any look they put together.

Product image of the gold plated huggie earrings
model's ear with the huggie hoop earring on it
Amazon

Promising reviews: "Love, love, love, love, love! These earrings are exactly what I was looking for! I wanted one in each of my two holes per ear. They’re dainty and stylish, match with everything, and have a little sparkle. I run, work, shower, and sleep in them with no problems at all!" —Tiffani Lutz

"Go-to huggie earrings! I’ve gifted them to all my friends and family, and they’re perfect for everyday use. If you haven’t gotten them, you need to!" —Amazon Customer

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $13.95 (available in four colors and two types of metal).

6. An incredible charcuterie board set that looks like it came from the most expensive deli in town. They can host fabulous dinner parties and use this for snacks! You'll def be first on the invite list.

reviewer photo of the charcuterie board filled with cheese and meats, surrounded by sauce dishes and beverages
another reviewer photo of meats, cheeses, fruits and crackers placed on charcuterie board showing the hidden tray
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

There's a hidden tray in the charcuterie board that's filled with accessories, including specialty bamboo cheese knives, labeling slates with a marker, a wine opener, and a carrying bag.

Promising review: "My husband is such a foodie — he's obsessed! He watches cooking shows, loves to cook, grill, and just eat! So, for his birthday I thought what better gift? He loved it! We had a whole table of charcuterie and used this to put all our meat and cheeses on — it was so easy to clean afterward and is obviously very durable seeing as it's made out of bamboo. So, no complaints here! We'll be using this product a lot in the future!" —Fawn

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (also available with personalization).

7. A cute lil' set of three fairy head planters, aka *the* perfect gift for a plant parent who needs any excuse to buy yet another succulent.

three fairy head planters with succulents in them
Amazon

Need succulents? Check out this six-pack that comes fully rooted in soil.

Promising review: "They look great with succulents planted in them. Simply gorgeous on my windowsill. Well packaged — arrived in perfect condition." —Melissa M.

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (also available in five other styles).

8. A layered 18-karat gold-plated necklace for any occasion where a hint of glam is a must. They'll never have to worry about whether it works with their outfit — it matches with everything!

Model wearing layered necklace with disc design
Amazon

Promising review: "I needed something last minute that would help spice up my outfit, and stumbled across this piece. The necklace came nicely packaged in a little blue box. Upon opening, the necklace was surprisingly very shiny and it looks even prettier on!" —Stefan To

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in 28 styles).

9. A two-ring binder to store all their treasured family recipes in. It won't take up a lot of space and their recipes will always be handy when it's time to whip up a tasty meal.

The binder in a floral design
Amazon

Meadowsweet Kitchens is a small biz that makes a variety of kitchen stationery products and entertaining accessories.

This ring binder comes with 25 4"x6" recipe cards, 50 clear plastic sleeves, and nine tab dividers with categories.

Promising review: "I don't have too many recipes (since I'm not the best cook lol), so I was looking for a really cute recipe book just to keep my favorites! They supply a handful of stylish note cards that match the binder to input your recipes, which I really liked. Also, it is a really cute decoration to display in your kitchen, too!" —AB

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four designs).

10. Some wine filters that'll help remove sulfites and histamines from their favorite adult beverage. It can even work wonders in preventing dreaded wine headaches, which will be *much* appreciated.

three people holding wine glasses with filters inside
Amazon

PureWine To Your Health is a family-owned small business run by father-and-son duo David and Derek Meadows. They both suffered from wine headaches and allergic reactions, so they created the PureWine Wand! 

Promising review: "I notice my energy is better after using the Wand when I wake up the morning after. I feel it reduces the symptoms as I'm sensitive to sulfites and other allergens. Makes a great gift. Wish it were less expensive. It's very easy to use and to carry with you when you go out to eat/drink." —Amazon Customer

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available in other multipack sizes).

11. A lovely layered bracelet if they adore jewelry but don't want anything too flashy. This is simple yet elegant, so they can count on being showered with compliments when they wear it.

Model wearing layered gold bracelet
Amazon

Promising review: "This bracelet is so dainty, and has been holding up well over the past month." —Jen

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 35 styles).

12. An unofficial Disney Parks cookbook and drink recipe book for Disney foodies who spend most of their time dreaming about their next visit to the happiest (and most delicious) place on earth.

A customer review photo of the Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook
A customer review photo of the Unofficial Disney Parks Drink Recipe Book
www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

Promising review (for the cookbook): "This recipe book was a gift for my granddaughter who loves everything Disney! She was excited to try the recipes and 'relive' the fun food at Disneyland."Ellen Bailey

Shipping info: Free expedited Prime shipping available for Prime members for both items, and non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).

Get the cookbook from Amazon for $11.99 and the drink recipes for $12.74.