Just 38 Things To Buy For All The Problems You Love To Complain About But Never Actually Solve

1. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder if your roots are on a mission to sabotage you. This helps revive limp, greasy hair while adding volume. It's a fine, hypoallergenic powder that helps absorb oil, sweat, and dirt to keep locks looking fresh longer.
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: "I can finally skip a day or two between washes!! I’ve tried so many dry shampoos, from drug store to salon and none of them really worked for me. I can apply this product very sparingly along my part and easily skip a shampoo without being self-conscious or having an itchy scalp. Must have for oily hair." —Dino
2. A fast-acting mold and mildew remover that'll help defeat that yucky mold you love to complain about. It works on bathrooms, kitchens, patios, and more. Spray, wait 15 seconds, and watch the mold vanish!
This can also be used on mold and mildew stains outside of your home!
Promising review: "We've been struggling with mold/mildew stains in our shower and front load washer for quite some time. Nothing bought at the grocery store or hardware store would work. We found this product and used it as directed, and wow, what a difference! This is the only product that has helped remove those stains. Highly recommended!" —David B. Neely
3. A fungal nail renewal treatment when you've spent ages whining about your toenails but never actually address the issue. After this solution works its magic, your next purchase will be a pair of sandals!
This product has the APMA Seal of Acceptance!
Promising review: "I’ve been dealing with a bad fungus nail for about three years. I’ve been trying to use products off the shelf and bought one here, you know the ones with the brush. It never worked ’til I bought this one. Let me tell you, it only took just under a week to see GREAT results. It’s pretty much gone and it’s been less than two months. Buy it and don’t think about it! You won’t regret it!" —itslilac
4. Revlon Volcanic Face Roller to banish the unwelcome shiny, oily layer that suddenly appeared after doing your makeup. This magical tool will absorb it with just a few swipes. No extra powder required!
It's also easy to clean: Just twist and unlock the roller's ring, gently pull out the stone part, wash the stone with a gentle cleanser, rinse it off, and let it air dry before using it again!
Promising review: "I was shocked! This actually works. It takes the oil away without distributing the makeup. Game changer for me. I don’t know why I didn’t know about this sooner." —Lesa A.
5. A pumice cleaning stone so you can power through years of rust, lime, and calcium buildup. If it's too much for a toilet brush to handle, this will get the job done. It's nontoxic and has ZERO mercy on dirt, but it's still gentle enough to use on your porcelain throne.
Promising review: "I have a 19-year-old primary bathroom toilet that had accumulated some nasty stains over time, and regular toilet brushes and cleaning products just would not remove them. I decided to try this pumice stone, and it worked like a charm! Given the nature and severity of the stains, some elbow grease was required. But 10 minutes later, I have a new-looking bowl, and I see no signs of scratching." —Happy Retiree
6. An exfoliating mitt for ~super smooth~ skin without harsh chemicals or rough dry brushes. Regular exfoliation is great for reducing those annoying probs, like bumps and ingrown hairs.
Promising review: "Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth! After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" —Danielle
7. A pack of duster sponges if filthy baseboards are the bane of your existence. Dampen the sponge and swipe it across dirty surfaces for easy cleaning. When you're finished, just rinse it clean! These are a great swap for the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster, which is pretty much *always* sold out.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Maitland Quitmeyer can vouch for these: "I bought a pack of these recently, and so far love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!"
Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic, they are perfect and dust-free! I just need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything, and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer
8. A piercing bump solution because you didn't go through the pain of a piercing for a pesky keloid to steal the spotlight! This formula is rich in oils, including jojoba, grape seed, and rose to help gradually reduce bumps and scars over time.
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily 2–3 three times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient as the healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid bump forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was just getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this stuff and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so make sure to give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick! Also smells pretty good, definitely no bothersome or overwhelming scent which is appreciated in a product that I’m applying on the nose area." —Jordan Caprigno
9. An ultra-thin electrical outlet cover with an attached power strip that'll conceal the chaotic mess of tangled cords you're always side-eyeing from across the room.
Promising review: "Very very nice. I am a renter so putting a huge hole in the wall to hire my wires was not going to happen, after searching for something that can help with the look of the wires in my living room I am glad to have come across this socket! I love love it. I just installed it last night, I’m extremely happy with the look and the adhesive works really good. I highly recommend." —Nliz
10. A "Shower Cat", an actual lifesaver when you're someone who sheds a whole lotta strands on hair-washing day. Instead of it clogging your drain, the Shower Cat will stash it and you can empty it out when you're done.
Shower Cat is a small business established in 2021 specializing in products to prevent shower clogs.
Promising review: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it. I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick. I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting your loose strands of hair on the shower wall." —Cari Schwartzkopf
11. An oil mister so you never have to roll your eyes at the "toss in olive oil" step in recipes ever again. This will do all the tossing without getting your hands covered in grease.
Promising review: "This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a savings right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast-iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy
12. A genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop — a revolutionary cleaning gadget you'll rave to all your friends about because it does both of your most-dreaded tasks at the same time. Instead of traditional mops, this one retains 90% of dirty water so your floors will *actually* be clean when you're done.
It's safe to use on sealed hard floors and it self-propels so you just need to steer, no hard pushing!
Promising review: "I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entirely new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze. I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self-cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen, entryway, and hall before self-cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self-cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self-cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time), I would buy another." —Tsippi
13. A set of wood repair markers to quickly *and* easily get rid of those scuffs and scratches you're always huffing and puffing about.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Abby Kass says: "I used a similar kit on my TV stand after moving it into my current apartment, and it worked great! It was super easy to use — you just color in the scratch. And you can't tell the difference. It's amazing! And next time I move, I'm def hiring movers."
Promising reviews: "I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted, and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake-wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots, and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it, too, as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker. I also used them to stain wood filler in two spots in my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous homeowner had hung a paper towel holder, and I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. It’s a good value and works very well." —Shane
"These are great. I have several finishes on different pieces of furniture, and after several years, they were showing lots of scratches. Not anymore. Super easy to use and covered everything. Wasn't sure after paying such a minimal price that they'd work, but they really do." —Kindle Customer
14. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" for tackling those stubborn food particles stuck between your teeth. These not-so-ordinary brushes have multilayer bristles that act as strong pieces of floss to get in there REAL good.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
15. A facial hair trimmer so you can stop enduring the slow agony of tweezers and remove unwanted hair in one fell swoop. This electric trimmer will get the job done quickly *and* painlessly.
Promising review: "I am beside myself with this purchase!! I bought it hoping it would at least somewhat work, as so many don't. This is absolutely perfection! It works well, it's quiet, small, easy to take with you if you so desire, and most importantly...IT WORKS!!! I'm a soon-to-be-65-year-old woman who has hair where I never did before, most annoying. This gets rid of it. I used it again a couple of days later and what I am finding is that I need to use it less and less. Really cool!" —Sandy E'Bell
