Here Are 34 Things To Help Solve Those Annoying Body Issues You’ve Spent A Huge Chunk Of Your Life Complaining About

1. A fungal nail renewal treatment if you've spent ages confining your feet to closed-toe shoes due to toenail shame. After this solution works its magic, your next purchase will be a pair of sandals!
This product has the APMA Seal of Acceptance!
Promising review: "I’ve been dealing with a bad fungus nail for about 3 years. I’ve been trying to use products off the shelf and bought one here, you know the ones with the brush. It never worked til I bought this one. Let me tell you, it only took just under a week to see GREAT results. It’s pretty much gone and it’s been less than two months. Buy it and don’t think about it! You won’t regret it!" —itslilac
Get it from Amazon for $19.18.
2. A tin of Cirepil blue wax for a fast and easy approach to hair removal that isn't a total drag. This wax can remove both coarse and fine hairs and you don't have to use any waxing strips — it just peels right off!
This stuff is used in a lot of high-end salons, too, so this tin truly pays for itself in "trips not taken to get professionally waxed."
Promising review: "Perfect wax. We have bought this a couple of times before and will do it again. Warms easily, goes on smoothly, hardens quickly, and removes without any issues." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in three sizes).
3. A piercing bump solution because you didn't go through the pain of a piercing for a pesky keloid to steal the spotlight! This formula is rich in oils, including jojoba, grape seed, and rose to help gradually reduce bumps and scars over time.
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily 2–3 three times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient as the healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid bump forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was just getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this stuff and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so make sure to give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick! Also smells pretty good, definitely no bothersome or overwhelming scent which is appreciated in a product that I’m applying on the nose area." —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85 (also available in multipacks).
4. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder — sometimes it feels like your roots are on a mission to humiliate you. This will help revive your limp, greasy hair in a flash! It's a fine, hypoallergenic powder that helps absorb oil, sweat, and dirt while adding volume to keep your locks looking fresh longer.
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: "I can finally skip a day or two between washes!! I’ve tried so many dry shampoos, from drug store to salon and none of them really worked for me. I can apply this product very sparingly along my part and easily skip a shampoo without being self-conscious or having an itchy scalp. Must have for oily hair." —Dino
Get it from Amazon for $18.
5. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" to tackle those stubborn food particles stuck between your teeth. These not-so-ordinary brushes have multilayer bristles that act as strong pieces of floss to get in there REAL good.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.91 (also available as a four-pack).
6. A facial hair trimmer so you can finally put down the tweezers and get rid of unwanted hair in one fell swoop. This electric trimmer will get the job done quickly *and* painlessly.
Promising review: "I am beside myself with this purchase!! I bought it hoping it would at least somewhat work, as so many don't. This is absolutely perfection! It works well, it's quiet, small, easy to take with you if you so desire, and most importantly...IT WORKS!!! I'm a soon-to-be-65-year-old woman who has hair where I never did before, most annoying. This gets rid of it. I used it again a couple of days later and what I am finding is that I need to use it less and less. Really cool!" —Sandy E'Bell
Get it from Amazon for $17.05+ (available in six colors).
7. Or these itty-bitty dermaplaning razors that'll remove any stray eyebrow hairs or peach fuzz that's been bugging you. These leave your skin feeling silky-smooth, which also allows for much better makeup application.
Promising review: "I bought these blades to try at-home dermaplaning. I was nervous at first, but it’s almost impossible to cut yourself with these and it took the peach fuzz right off my face. In fact, as I was staring at my face in a magnifying mirror and removing the fuzz, I noticed my nose hair was a little out of control. I even used one of these in my nose (that’s right) and it worked great! I will be keeping a few of these on hand at all times." —TKB
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $5.64 (also available as a nine-pack).
8. Seamless bra liners when you need a product that can actually stand up to the level of boob sweat you're dealing with. They're made from a soft cotton and bamboo blend to absorb moisture and prevent discomfort from annoying underwire.
Promising review: "This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65 degrees outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there! To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you, thank you, thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" —Niko
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in women's sizes M–XXL and in several color combos).
9. Plus, SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes if you've accepted the truth: Sweaty pits are ~the pits~ and it's time to address it. Give your armpits a swipe before bed, wash them in the morning, and enjoy seven days of sweat-free bliss.
Each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a 10-count box from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in packs of two or three boxes).
10. Mighty Patches, which are truly ~tiny but mighty~ with the power to pull gunk out of zits. Put one on at bedtime and behold the grossness (but also amazingness) when you wake up.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis tried these and says: "I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and The Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls which I truly, truly appreciate. I begin seeing the gunk from my zits after 2–3 hours of having it covered, but I leave it on for at least the full six. When it's removed, it's like the healing time was sped up and what would've taken a couple of days took just HOURS."
Be sure to read the full Mighty Pimple Patch review for more deets!
Promising review: "I purchased these for my son, who suffers from cystic acne. He puts them on the pimples at night and in the morning, the pimples are dramatically reduced in size and his skin is 'flat' in his words. I highly recommend these to anyone who suffers from any type of acne. They were recommended by another mom on my son's basketball team. Her son was using them and I am so thankful that she shared how great the Mighty Patches are!" —Slade Salisbury
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $10.77 (also available in larger surface patches).
11. And some six-hour hydrocolloid nose patches so you can win the war you've been fighting against excess oil, irritating pimples, and enlarged pores. You'll get immense satisfaction from peeling off the patch to reveal all the stuff that was clinging to your skin.
Promising review: "It's gross in the most spectacular way. The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and applying it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $16.55.
12. A vegan ingrown hair oil to help relieve the painful redness and irritation that inevitably occurs after shaving. It contains skin-softening jojoba seed oil and anti-inflammatory tea tree oil so you can kiss razor burn and ingrown hairs goodbye.
Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based small skincare brand creating products for our most sensitive areas.
Promising review: "I've bought this product numerous times and it never fails. I have no more ingrowns and it also helps so much with irritation after shaving!" —Pris