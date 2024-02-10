1. A sleek and ~sneaky~ shoe-storage cabinet for your entryway so a shoe pile isn't the first thing you see when you walk through the door. Bonus: it'll serve as a gorgeous piece of decor with plenty of room for essentials on top!
Reviewers also use this as a media console to store games and electronics, too. Like I said...genius!
Promising reviews: "I love this piece. Before, everyone in the family would come in and throw their shoes off and the area was a mess. Now everyone takes time to put their shoes in this and the area looks so nice. I’ve had many compliments on it." —Vicki Davis
"I’ve had open shoe racks and the shoes were always falling out. Now all my shoes are contained and organized and hidden in a nice cabinet that’s low profile." —Kirsten Soquel
Get it from Amazon for $142.99 (be sure to clip the $20 off coupon for this price).
2. A faux book display to conceal messy outlets, cables, and other eyesores for a clean, organized vibe. You won't mind having everyone comment on your impressive book collection either.
Covogoods is a Utah-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in storage solutions crafted from up-cycled books.
Promising review: "We absolutely love our CovoBox. It fits perfectly into our cabinet, and the cable modem/router, AppleTV, and external hard drive, and their various cables are now cleverly disguised as Harry Potter books 1–7. Great customer service, quick delivery, and a fabulous product. Two thumbs way, way up!" —John Grace
Get it from Covogoods on Etsy for $14.40+ (originally $24+; available in various customizations and sizes) OR from Amazon Handmade for $29+ (you'll choose customizations before adding to your cart).
3. A slim storage cart with locking wheels when space is limited and you'd rather not have everything on display at all times. This lil' cart will fit almost anywhere and has three shelves for storing essentials.
Promising reviews: "I don’t have a pantry in my kitchen and I wanted something for large bottles and jars. This cart fits perfectly between refrigerator and the kitchen counter. Sturdy!" —Betsy
"This cart looks great in the bathroom. It doesn't take up much space and is a nice place for storage and decor. It's very sturdy and easy to put together." —Dana L.
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in vintage brown or white).
4. A large woven storage basket that'll be a lovely addition to the corner of any room *and* it's perfect for hiding odds and ends you don't want strewn about.
Promising reviews: "This is the laundry basket we have on top of our dryer for whites. It is attractive, holds up nicely and if we have people over, they do not need to see our laundry displayed. Love it!" —Karen R.
"Wow very thick and sturdy! I’m quite surprised. Love it for my nursery laundry basket for all the toys. The color is just as photo shows, complementary for all decor types. Good value for the money!" —Ichi Ban
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in five sizes and four colors).
5. A bamboo shelf with a tilt-out hamper — does anyone really enjoy having a hamper that sticks out like a sore thumb? This saves space, conceals it, *and* gives you a couple of storage shelves, too.
It comes with a removable liner for the hamper that can be easily lifted out and wiped clean with a damp cloth.
Promising review: "Straightforward assembly and a beautiful product, I was really happy. This looks perfect in a small bathroom, and hides the unsightly laundry pile nicely. I keep makeup on top and extra toilet papers in middle, with plenty of space. The bamboo is nice and water resistant too, so deals well with humidity." —AJohns
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
6. Brick whitewash paint to make it look like your home was just featured on an episode of Fixer Upper. This can turn a painful eyesore into a stunning focal point, so what are you waiting for??
Promising review: "This is amazing!!!!! It looks like a different fireplace. I have been looking at a horrible grout repair that the previous owners did for 20 years. I did this in about two hours!!!!!! This product is fast, it's easy to use, easy to clean up, and inexpensive." —Denise
Get a pint from Amazon for $29.95.
7. A cable organizer box because you shouldn't have to look at tangled cords a moment longer. Protect your peace and conceal the mess with this handy box!
And grab that sleek cable sleeve (a.k.a. a wire cover) while you're at it!
Promising reviews: "I've been searching for something to not only hide the cord mess but protect them from my munch monster of a cat. This box in addition to cable straps and cable wrap has solved my cable management like magic! I highly recommend this product." —Lauryn
"Seriously where has this been all my life??? Highly recommend. Excellent cord management soulmate (I meant to type solution and it autocorrected to soulmate, however I think that’s accurate LOL.) Just get it. Won’t regret." —April Olsen
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and three colors).
8. Plus, an under-desk cable management tray if you really want to get serious about hiding your cables. This will keep all those cords dangling behind your desk organized *and* hidden.
No tools required! It comes with a two-way clamping design that works on both horizontal and vertical surfaces. It's compatible with desks that are up to 3.1 inches thick.
BedShelfie is a POC-owned small business that focuses on space-saving solutions for the home.
Promising review: "First impression of the CarryUp, the build of it is solid and felt heavy. The weight of it made me confident it will hold up well and last me a long time. Overall setup was a breeze. No tools needed at all. One sentence that sums up this product for me ... Simple and effective!!!!! If you have messy cords underneath your desk then don't think, just buy this product." —Eddie Sadiwa
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (also available in cream).
9. A slender storage cabinet for a cute and efficient way to store (okay, hide) additional rolls of TP and bathroom cleaning supplies. It'll fit right in between that once-useless space between the wall and your toilet.
Promising review: "So easy to put together I could put it together with my eyes closed. fit amazingly perfectly between the tub and the toilet and it has created so much more space and my bathroom is no longer cluttered because of this product." —COS45B
Get it from Amazon for $35.68+ (available in seven sizes and 10 colors).
10. Some concrete paint that'll give your dull, depressing floors the refresh they deserve. It'll require some elbow grease, but the jaw-dropping before and after photos alone will be worth it.
OK, so painting your concrete patio may not sound like the easiest upgrade but if you're no stranger to painting and want a big impact, give it a try!
Promising review: "Works great. Used it in the basement for a quick, simple, inexpensive upgrade to brighten up the floor a bit and give the cement a clean look. Did a fairly good job filling in some of the hairline cracks as well." —T
Get a gallon from Amazon for $43.48.
11. A litter box enclosure because as much as you love your kitto, you could probably do without a litter box in the middle of the room. This will serve as a piece of furniture *and* decor while hiding the litter box you love to hate.
Promising reviews: "I absolutely, LOVE this litter box cabinet. I used to keep it in my closet until noticing my clothes would have a chalky film on them. This is perfect!! Not only does it hide the box itself, but it helps contain any smells that are beginning to emanate from the box. I clean it out every other day and have never noticed any odors. I also took out the divider, because my box was a few inches too long. All changing supplies are kept inside, so it works out great! I HIGHLY recommend, this litter box cabinet!!" —Angie
"This is the perfect way to conceal a litter box as well as the odors and dust that come with them. I have noticed a significant difference in the air quality in my home, it is as if I don't even have a litter box." —Annie
Get it from Wayfair for $67.99+ (originally $75.99; available in colors rustic brown and greige).
12. A wipe-on finish restorer to make tired, worn-out furniture look brand new again. You should probably buy this stuff before your evil glare burns a hole in that piece of furniture that simply needs a refresher.
While restoring a finish isn't quite the same as completely refinishing a piece, it takes much less time and can still make furniture (and floors, front doors, and kitchen cabinets) look magically new again.
Promising review: "Very easy to get results. I applied to eight dining room chairs which had scrapes, scuffs, and white paint marks. An amazing transformation so quickly. I finished eight chairs in 90 minutes without rushing. I bought two pints but only one was necessary. I used a cotton cloth for most of the application but also used 0000 steel wool for the scrapes and paint removal." —Grumpy Neanderthal
Get it from Amazon for $9.73+ (available in eight wood finish colors; also available in larger sizes). Many reviewers follow up with the same brand's wood polish and conditioner (they're meant to be used together!), which you can get for $9.50 from Amazon.