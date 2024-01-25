28 Things From Amazon To Turn You Into A Cleaner *And* More Organized Version Of Yourself

The Bissell Little Green machine can be used on carpet, fabric, and upholstery. It offers strong spray and suction to remove tough pet stains with ease. It has a 48-ounce tank that allows you to do plenty of cleaning before a refill is needed. It comes with a 3-inch Tough Stain Tool, a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool, and a trial-size of Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.

Promising review: "Wish I took a before and after. Had a spot in the passenger seat of my car that took 3–4 attempts to get out. This thing got it out in one try. It’s also so easy to clean after using it. I’m impressed! My Bissell carpet shampooer works wonders, and had to give this one a try. This is an investment I do not regret." —Samantha padgett

Price: $122 (available in various styles/bundles)