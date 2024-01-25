28 Things From Amazon To Turn You Into A Cleaner *And* More Organized Version Of Yourself

1. A portable Bissell Little Green machine — a lightweight yet efficient device to combat all the disgusting stains around your home. You'll be so amazed by the results, you may have to run around looking for messes to tackle.
The Bissell Little Green machine can be used on carpet, fabric, and upholstery. It offers strong spray and suction to remove tough pet stains with ease. It has a 48-ounce tank that allows you to do plenty of cleaning before a refill is needed. It comes with a 3-inch Tough Stain Tool, a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool, and a trial-size of Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
Promising review: "Wish I took a before and after. Had a spot in the passenger seat of my car that took 3–4 attempts to get out. This thing got it out in one try. It’s also so easy to clean after using it. I’m impressed! My Bissell carpet shampooer works wonders, and had to give this one a try. This is an investment I do not regret." —Samantha padgett
Price: $122 (available in various styles/bundles)
2. A pair of rustproof shower caddy bathroom shelves with super strong adhesive that can hold up to 15 pounds each, which is perfect for organizing your body wash and shampoo bottles. It even has removable hooks for sponges and loofahs.
Promising review: "If you are looking for some shower space and you don't want to tear out your shower to build in the nitches...grab these babies. They stick great, and hold a ton of stuff! It took our shower from looking cluttered and always having stuff fall underfoot to looking put together, and having everything be right where you need it to get to it. I use liter bottles of shampoo and conditioner and these babies hold both in one basket. Pick up a set, you won't be disappointed. Also, if you have two showers and only need one basket in each you can split them and get storage in both showers that match perfectly!!" —Chris
Price: $29.99 (for a two-pack; available in colors matte black and polished silver)
3. A set of clear, stackable organizers so you can change the way you store your beauty products and anything else that is in desperate need of organization. Your future self will be *very* proud of this upgrade.
Promising review: "Bought these to use for organizing our laundry room and pantry and I couldn’t love them more! Best organization purchase this year and want them all over my home. We use them for dryer sheets, cleaning supplies, scent boosters, ride pods, etc." —Rachel
Price: $23.99 (for a two-pack; also available in white and two other sizes)
4. Vacuum storage bags if your main struggle when organizing is a serious lack of space. Now you can compress bulky linens and seasonal clothes to create more room for wardrobe essentials!
Promising review: "Wow, what an amazing product. It helped me organize, move and pack all my precious linens, bedding, and four entire closets, including coats/jackets/sweaters. It literally reduced bulk by at least 1/5 the actual space! Also, it helped to keep everything nice and clean, as I'm putting personal items in storage during the interim of a big move. Love it!" —Lisa Conway
Price: $29.99+ (for a six-pack; available in six sizes and six quantities)
5. A ChomChom pet hair remover because it's perfectly normal to adore your four-legged pal but *not* the shedding problem. Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment when you're done.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Price: $24.99 (available in two color options)
6. A box of dye- and chlorine-free dishwasher detergent pods for anyone who is ready to *finally* get their dishes clean without doing extra work. No more leftover residue in 2024!
They're made with mineral-based ingredients, are cruelty-free, and come in compostable packaging!
Based in the Philadelphia area, Dropps is a mother-and-son-founded small business focused on making sustainable, eco-friendly, and low-waste kitchen and laundry cleaning products.
Promising review: "I wasn't expecting much when I bought these. I thought for sure it was another environmentally safe product that would only do half the job. But they are amazing and get the dishes clean with no residue. Well worth the money and so convenient. I will be using these from now on." —TamiP
Price: $12.38+ (for a 32-pack; available in three scents and in packs of 64 or 120)
7. An over-the-cabinet storage shelf to store your cutting boards and small pans out of sight while keeping 'em organized. You'll prefer this over shoving them into a cabinet only for them to fall out the next time you open it.
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile — hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Price: $16.87 (also available as a two-pack)
8. A two-pack of reusable mop pads when you're done wasting your hard-earned money on single-use Swiffer pads. These are made with extra-thick microfibers that trap dirt when sweeping and absorb moisture when mopping.
These pads are compatible with the original Swiffer. The company also sells a version of these mop pads that work with the Swiffer Wet Jet!
Turbo Mops is a family-run small business that wants to help you live (and clean) more sustainably.
Promising review: "The velcro closure alone is worth the purchase. It was really easy to put on (no more pinched fingers) and the hold is very strong. No more having to handle the dirty, drippy sheets to try to reattach them in the middle of cleaning the floor. I noticed that my floors are cleaner because the microfiber absorbs more and doesn't just push the grime around the floor. Also, these can be washed in the washing machine for the next use." —Rosemary Patterson
Price: $18.25 (for a two-pack)
9. A can dispensing rack that'll organize the leaning tower of soup and bean cans threatening to tip over at any moment. You'll be able to store more cans this way than if they were just recklessly stacked on top of each other!
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! I was able to organize every canned good we had in our cupboards. Super easy to assemble and was able to fit in my cabinet, just make sure you measure before buying if you have a specific thought in mind. The dividers for the cans are adjustable which made it great for the spaghetti sauce and other larger cans. I might buy one for sodas next!" —Cameron
Price: $21.99+ (available in three colors and as a two-pack)
10. Plus, a pull-out organizer so you can easily see what's hidden in your deep, dark pantry instead of angrily moving everything around. Pull it out, grab what you need, and be on your way! You'll soon wonder how you ever lived without it.
Promising review: "I've bought several of these over the years. Love them. So great for organizing under the sinks and pull-out makes it easy to see and grab what you need. I'm considering using them in the pantry as well. Very sturdy and attractive." —Ruth
Price: $49.80 (available in seven sizes and in chrome or wood finishes)
11. A portable car vacuum for eliminating dirt, dust, crumbs, and any other mess you've made in your vehicle. It'll look like you paid for a professional deep cleaning just in time for your next road trip!
Promising reviews: "This portable vacuum is ammmmmazing! I love all of the attachments to get the hard to reach spots! It gets the job done! TikTok made me buy it! If you are on the fence about this one... do it! Hit that buy now button. You will not be disappointed. Never putting quarters in a timed vacuum again. There is never enough time, and you rush around trying to beat the timer. Or is that just me? Haha." —Abigail
"Yes, it is not as powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" —Julia Bright
Price: $25.88+ (available in four colors/styles)
12. And a Kenmore upright vacuum you'll *actually* enjoy using thanks to all the amazing features that make cleaning your home a breeze. Whether you're cleaning the floors, stairs, or upholstery, this vacuum has you covered.
This vacuum is equipped with swivel steering and a lift-up canister, so all you have to do is press a button to transition from the upright position to a lightweight pod for stairs and above-floor cleaning. There's also a hair eliminator nozzle that will automatically remove hair from the brush roll so it’s always ready to clean. The no-touch bag feature allows you to empty the bag with the touch of a button — no dirty work required!
Promising review: "So far this vacuum is amazing! The features are great, it has a long cord so I no longer have to stop and plug in several places in my house. I love that by the push of a button, I can go from carpet to hardwood. I love the option to detach the handle in two places to clean furniture and baseboards. So far great on suction. I switch from a bagless and went back to a bagged system. This model also has a light that tells you when the bag is full. Great value for the price!" —DutchAmerican
Price: $185.50 (be sure to clip the $10 off coupon for this price; also available in red)