Just 40 Things With ~Swanky~ Vibes Yet Shockingly Low Price Tags

Promising reviews: "My favorite sheets have to be Cozy Earth. But they are way too pricey for a guest bed. These sheets are just as good without the huge price tag. Side by side comparison to these vs expensive brands like Cozy Earth or Peacock Alley — these sheets are thinner and deeper, which actually fit better on our deep mattress with a 3-inch topper, these sheets are just as cool feeling as the higher-end ones when you get in bed. They wash well. Actually better than [the] Peacock Alley brand. They hardly wrinkle. And even after months of use, they are still in great shape. They haven’t started to peel yet or fray. No loose threads or tears. Great sheets!" —Susan

"I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well, he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman



