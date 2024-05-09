Just 40 Things With ~Swanky~ Vibes Yet Shockingly Low Price Tags

1. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets that'll make it hard for you to get out of bed in the best way. It'll also be hard to believe they don't cost hundreds of dollars given the wonderfully soft moisture-wicking microfiber fabric!
Promising reviews: "My favorite sheets have to be Cozy Earth. But they are way too pricey for a guest bed. These sheets are just as good without the huge price tag. Side by side comparison to these vs expensive brands like Cozy Earth or Peacock Alley — these sheets are thinner and deeper, which actually fit better on our deep mattress with a 3-inch topper, these sheets are just as cool feeling as the higher-end ones when you get in bed. They wash well. Actually better than [the] Peacock Alley brand. They hardly wrinkle. And even after months of use, they are still in great shape. They haven’t started to peel yet or fray. No loose threads or tears. Great sheets!" —Susan
"I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well, he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman
Get a set of queen sheets from Amazon for $32.85 (available in sizes twin–California king, plus sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 45 colors/patterns).
2. And some silky satin pillowcases so your bedroom will look and feel more luxurious, not to mention you'll sleep more comfortably too! These have a cooling effect that's sooo soft on the skin. It also creates less friction for your hair.
3. Oversized square sunnies to keep everyone guessing about which fancy boutique you got your shades from. Little do they know you're about to own 'em in every color.
4. A cult-fave luxury-scented candle when you wanna upgrade your space with an upscale feel at a reasonable price. The divine scent features a blend of jasmine, oud, and sandalwood — it'll carry you away to a paradise where everything is this amazing *and* affordable.
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.
Promising review: "I enjoy having a scented candle burning in my house. But I don’t like heavy, floral scents, so finding the perfect scent is difficult. This scent is perfect. It doesn’t slap you in the face, it doesn’t cling to your clothes and hair hours after leaving the house. This candle is warm, inviting, and elegant." —Micknan
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in six sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two, and in a variety of scents).
5. E.l.f.'s new sheer tint, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizing "Squeeze Me" lip balm that'll treat your lips to the opulence they deserve but in a way that doesn't financially ruin you. Some of the delicious flavor options include Strawberry, Vanilla Frosting, and Honeydew. You're welcome!!
BuzzFeeder Emma Lord had this to say: "I love love love this lip balm. I compare it to the $24 version from Summer Fridays, which I've been splurging on — I love that brand because it lasts so long and is so high quality, but this $4 E.l.f. version feels comparable and, more excitingly, comes in smaller versions so I can stock my totes and bathroom with them whether I'm at home or on the go. It's hydrating, lightweight, doesn't get sticky, and adds a perfect ~subtle~ gloss whether I'm using it alone or on top of a lip color. I love the vanilla flavor so much, it's got a similar vibe to the birthday cake flavor that Glossier sometimes carries."
Promising review: "I have one in my car, one in my purse, and one at home. These just feel so good on your lips! The flavors are very true to their name. They are pretty small though, so if you use it often it won’t last long (which is another reason I have three of them), but for $4 each it is worth it. I sometimes like using this before putting on the E.l.f. Lip Reviver Oil. Such a great base to an awesome lip oil!" —Jax
Get it from Amazon for $4 (available in five flavors).
6. An oversize sweater-vest to level up your go-to collared button-down with a touch of sophisticated elegance. You're about to make "library chic" a thing with this 'fit.
Promising review: "I’ve gotten a ton of compliments on this vest and been asked where I bought it twice. It’s heavyweight so it hangs nicely. The fit is boxy and loose, which is what I wanted. Looks great with high-waisted jeans!" —R. Flip
Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in women's sizes S–L and in 12 colors).
7. An ultra-soft faux-fur rug — your feet deserve to live the swanky life too! And what's worse than waking up in the morning and being met with the ice-cold floor? This will give your bedroom a *much* more expensive feel.
Promising review: "My parents went to Europe and sat outside on furs like these and now they do the same at home. They live in the mountains in Utah. They put these on their metal patio chairs and then cover themselves with a blanket outside in the winter. The faux furs keep your backside insulated and then topped with the blanket they are able to have cocktail hour(s) on the deck all year long! It’s honestly pretty sweet and the dog gets her own to lie on when she’s outside too." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in six sizes and eight colors).
8. A luxurious satin pajama set so cozy, cute, and cost-effective, you'll wear 'em at bedtime and beyond. Bonus: Lots of reviewers bought 'em in bulk for their bridesmaids to wear when getting ready on the big day!
9. French tip press-on nails because have you ever calculated how much you spend on manicures each month? Save some cash by adding a lil' at-home nail sesh to your self-care routine! They come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and shades. When applied properly, they can last up to two weeks per wear!
Promising review: "They are amazing! I buffed out my nails, cleaned up the cuticle, cleaned them with an alcohol pad and then applied the nails. I used them with the beginner’s solid glue by the brand and cured it and then applied a top coat and cured. They literally look so good in person!! I just ordered the XS almond ones and will try those next. They feel very sturdy!" —Andrea Romero
Get a 300-piece set from Amazon for $36.99 (available in 14 sizes/styles).
10. A trendy Kitsch claw clip, aka a gorg piece of jewelry but for your hair. The durable metal design has a super strong hold that *actually* keeps locks in place. Bonus: The rounded teeth help prevent hair damage!
Kitsch is a woman-owned accessory brand that was founded in 2010. They also sell cute scrunchies, cloth face masks, satin pillowcases, and more.
Promising review: "Feels expensive. This hair clip works very well and also feels like a very high-end item. It’s very sturdy and is a great, trendy replacement for plastic claw clips." —Mae
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in silver and gold).
11. Wireless, waterproof Bluetooth earbuds when you wanna make the switch to earbuds but refuse to spend your hard-earned cash on AirPods. These come with several silicone tips so you find the best fit. It's no wonder they have over 230,000 5-star reviews for being comfy *and* affordable.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of total playtime (with the earbuds able to play for 10+ hours on a single charge!).
I was one of those people still walking around with a cord dangling from my ears because I could never find a wireless pair that worked for me. Enter these life-changing earbuds! I tried all the different silicone ear tips included and got *the* perfect fit. I use them for both listening to music/podcasts and talking on the phone. The sound quality is amazing and I have to charge these MAYBE once a week depending on how much I use them. I'm never going back to AirPods... or dangly wires.
Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wish list. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port, so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing, and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Kate Arnold
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
12. Or a pair of noise-canceling, on-ear headphones — earbuds aren't for everyone and neither are the cost-prohibitive AirPods Max headphones. These are just as stylish and have a comfy, lightweight design with three noise modes to choose from. Reviewers praise the sound quality, the battery life, and the stellar price tag.
The noise-canceling is 95%, so reviewers say if you're looking for 100% cancellation, you might want to splurge on the name brand.
My colleague Maitland Quitmeyer is a fan: "I actually just bought these after featuring them for the first time — I've been considering buying AirPods Max, but I am very particular about how headphones fit — and am sensitive to my ears overheating after wearing certain on-ear headphones for too long. So instead of (or before) committing to the $500 version, I thought trying these for a test run would be good. Turns out, I love them so far! They're super comfortable and do *not* make my ears overheat. The sound quality to my non-expert ears is excellent too! And the noise-canceling is right for me — it blocked out annoying street noise so I could be fully immersed in my tunes."
Promising reviews: "These headphones are surprisingly awesome. I was rather impressed with the quality, considering the price. They are easy to pair, came charged, and are super cute. People have actually asked me if they were the Airmax Pros! I also really like how you can pause/skip & adjust the volume on the headphones (which many headphones lack). Noise-canceling is pretty good. I can’t hear very much when I play music. When there’s no music, they still cancel a lot, but not everything, like most headphones. I do wish they could get a little louder, but they still have great sound quality. 4.5/5" —Amazon Customer
"These headphones are one of the best purchases I could’ve made. For starters, the presentation of the headphones is amazing. It comes in a silky oval-shaped bag, with a couple of options for audio input. In terms of video/audio, they are IN-SYNC! The girls who get it get it. Some headphones tend to have a delay, but these do not! When on the highest volume, they are pretty easy on the ears. Not only this, but I’ve been fascinated by the longevity of the battery life. I’ve used these headphones for about 4-5 hours consecutively over a matter of days and still have over 50% battery life. These are, by far, the best headphones I’ve had, and would recommend to everyone." —Ken
Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in silver and black).
13. A sparkly CZ tennis bracelet so you can look as lavish as you want without spending a small fortune! Swarovski isn't exactly an option for those of us on a budget, but this is the next best thing.
Promising reviews: "Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski [alternative] for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo, and I wear it every day." —Trysten Walters
"I just lost my very real gold tennis bracelet. I’ve heard good things about this company and decided to order one that looked like the one I lost. It just came in, and it looks as nice as my real one. I don’t know how it will do as time goes, but for $19, it’s a great buy" —Alina
Get it from Amazon for $17.95+ (available in three lengths, 14-karat gold-plated or 18-karat gold vermeil, in yellow, rose, or white gold, and in packs of two).
14. A stunning candle warmer because yes, you can sensibly elevate your home decor and evenly melt your favorite candles. It'll fill the room with that heavenly scent you love so much — no open flame required!
Promising review: "The height adjustment feature allows me to customize the melting speed, while the dimmable option creates a cozy and inviting atmosphere. The included timer is a thoughtful addition that ensures worry-free operation. Great quality, giving the warmer a sturdy and durable feel. The sleek and elegant design adds a touch of sophistication to my living space. Overall, highly recommend!" —Izzy C.
Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in 14 styles).
15. A silky satin midi skirt for blessing your wardrobe with a budget-friendly garment that can serve many high-fashion looks *without* making your wallet cry out in pain.
Prime members: You can try before you buy!
Promising review: "Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." —Daria Z.
Get it from Amazon for $49.90 (available in women's sizes XXS—5X and in 24 colors/ patterns).