Yes, It’s True — These 38 Stunning Home Decor Finds Are *Actually* From Amazon

Promising review: "Perfect in minimal space! I had this blank corner in my living room and I just knew this ladder desk would be a gorgeous addition to this area. I don't have an extra room for an office or even the kind of space in our small home to designate to a bulky desk. It was very easy to assemble, it took maybe 25 minutes to put together. I love having my own spot to get my work done on my MacBook. Plus any crafts/DIYs this spot is perfect to work at. I added a pouf seat instead of a chair just to save even more space since it easily slides underneath the desk. Anyway, I'm so stoked about this purchase! Highly recommended." —Heather Nicholson



Price: $149.99+ (available in three colors)

