Yes, It’s True — These 38 Stunning Home Decor Finds Are *Actually* From Amazon

1. A stylish industrial-style laptop desk when you need a place to get some work done but can't break the bank on a big desk. This one is wonderfully trendy and only 20" deep, so it'll fit in most small rooms without a fuss!
Promising review: "Perfect in minimal space! I had this blank corner in my living room and I just knew this ladder desk would be a gorgeous addition to this area. I don't have an extra room for an office or even the kind of space in our small home to designate to a bulky desk. It was very easy to assemble, it took maybe 25 minutes to put together. I love having my own spot to get my work done on my MacBook. Plus any crafts/DIYs this spot is perfect to work at. I added a pouf seat instead of a chair just to save even more space since it easily slides underneath the desk. Anyway, I'm so stoked about this purchase! Highly recommended." —Heather Nicholson
Price: $149.99+ (available in three colors)
2. A ~vibrant~ three-tiered ring floor lamp if you need to brighten up your space but refuse to settle for a boring table lamp that's not even worth a second glance. This modern number is sure to turn allll the heads that walk in the room.
You can adjust the brightness with a simple tap!
Brightech is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "The light is nice! It’s a unique-looking light. I love how it has three different settings so you can adjust the brightness. It fits perfectly with my reading chaise and goes well with the rest of my living room decor. The only con I have is I wish the cord was clear instead of black, it sticks out. Other than that, I love the light. I’d definitely recommend it to others." —Carmelita Joy
Price: $75.99+ (available in four styles)
3. A versatile velvet storage ottoman for putting your feet up at the end of a long day *and* serving tea to your guests when you host the next gathering. Plus, you can store candles, remotes, and other items inside so they're out of sight.
Promising reviews: "I love this ottoman/footstool. It is so worth its price and more. The color is gorgeous. It is nice and soft. [It] has the ability to hold things in the storage [area] and looks amazing. This is a must-buy. If I need more foot stools I will definitely buy this one again. Love it." —Dr. Jen Fry
"This was the easiest thing to assemble and it's so nice! It's perfect as a small side table to a chair in our small living room. It looks more high-end than expected because of the velvet pleats. The flip top and storage are versatile and it has an overall stylish look." —Andrea
Price: $34.99+ (available in seven colors)
4. A set of bubble candles that'll make the perfect centerpiece on your coffee table. They're almost *too* adorable to light but the scrumptious vanilla scent will make it worthwhile.
5. A breathtaking Victorian-style bed frame, which is a match made in heaven for anyone who wants their bed to be the focal point of the room! This stunner looks more expensive than it is, so you can expect everyone to ask about it.
Promising review: "Excellent quality for such an affordable price. This bed frame is solid. The gold finish looks beautiful and it looks way more expensive than it is. It was also so easy to put together. There were a lot of pieces, but it was simple and all the holes lined up perfectly." —Jc
Price: $79.87+ (available in sizes Twin–King and in six colors)
6. A ceramic cone mug so you can add yet another silly little mug to your silly little drinkware collection but with the most sophisticated vibes possible. It's the kinda mug you have zero shame about leaving out on the coffee table for everyone to marvel at!
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Mallory Mower loves these cups: "I just bought these! I love ceramic decor. When I find some that are also functional? It will likely end up straight in my shopping cart! These are a conversation piece on their own. When people realize I can drink out of them? They go throw them in their OWN shopping carts!"
Promising review: "Very nice and different cups! Each one is different with the markings which make them very unique. They fit in the base perfectly!" —G. M. Kraus
Price: $20.99+ (available in seven colors and also in sets of two)
7. A set of boho-inspired wall baskets to dress up that dreadfully bare wall you've been glaring at for ages. They come in a variety of colors and styles that can be arranged however you please!
This set includes 12 wall baskets in various sizes, all of which have a woven loop on the back for easy hanging!
Promising review: "I love these. They're so easy to hang and such a pretty variety. The price is awesome. I shopped in local stores for them first. The prices were much more and the variety not nearly as good. These just complete my goal of converting my living room to boho!" —Hansen6262
Price: $72.98 for a set of 12 (available in 10 colors/styles)
8. A unique glass vase that'll put your love of florals on display with a touch of modern flair that'll have all your guests swooning.
Promising review: "This is a real find, the quality is great, very sturdy. It's such a unique design and can be used in many different ways. I love laying a bouquet of flowers with the stalks at the small end and the flowers at the big end. It looks beautiful." —Melinda M. Sandor
Price: $23.99+ (available in six colors)
9. Plus, a realistic-looking bunch of silky tulips for anyone who adores the look of flowers but not the endless upkeep involved. These will breathe some much-needed life into any dull space.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes loves 'em: "I recently bought the "shades of pink" set for this exact reason: to keep them out 24/7 in my beloved book vase. They look absolutely gorgeous and definitely very real from a distance, and the stems are the perfect length; I didn't have to trim them to fit. I could definitely see myself picking up another set!"
Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy. Obsessed — these look so cute and real, I couldn't recommend them more! A must have :)" —Sydney
"They look real, and I get a ton of compliments on them. Everyone always thinks my husband surprised me with tulips (my favorite flower) and are shocked to learn these are not real. I have several of them throughout my house, and plan to buy more because they are great!" —Abbey S.
Price: $19.99 for a set of 20 (available in dozens of colors)
10. A three-tier woven hanging fruit basket — it can store your produce or your plants! It'll look lovely in your kitchen or living room, especially if you've committed to a boho theme and wanna keep it goin' strong.
Base Roots is a small business that makes a variety of home decor items.
Promising review: "I love my hanging fruit basket, it’s very cute. It’s saving me so much kitchen storage already with fruit and vegetables in each of the three tiers! I’ve been going for the natural, boho vibe with my home decor and this fits perfectly. I love that it’s woven. Already thinking about getting another large set of baskets to hang on the wall in my office – it’ll be a good organizer." —Nikki S.
Price: $34.99
11. A bathtub caddy tray that'll somehow make your already-elegant bathroom look even more elevated. It'll also encourage you to have more self-care nights soaking in the tub while you enjoy your fave show or book with a glass of wine.
Promising review: "We love our bathtub tray. It gets used regularly for relaxing baths with music and books. My favorite part is the little rubber pieces on the bottom that do an amazing job of securing it in place on the tub. It is also just the right width for our large whirlpool tub." —Daniel Wyers
Price: $29.59+ (available in five colors)
12. A retro-style speaker to keep all your guests wondering where the heck you find all your unique decor. The best part? It actually works! You can use it as a dial-controlled AM/FM radio, a Bluetooth speaker, an AUX connection, and as a wireless charging pad.
Fuse Audio is a small business that specializes in retro-style radios and vinyl record players.
Promising review: "I’m very pleased with this purchase. It has a warm sound and, unlike some other brands, doesn’t betray the retro vibe with digital volume or tuning controls. It works exactly like the old radios, but with the bonus of Bluetooth and wireless charging. I also love the details like the side speaker vents and the feel of the volume and tuning knobs. Everything about it speaks quality. The only thing about its appearance that tells me this isn’t an an actual 1940s or '50s radio is its size, which is slightly smaller than the real McCoy." —