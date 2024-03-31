38 Products To Turn Your Yard Into A Springtime Sanctuary

1. Colorful flower pots, which are probably an accurate depiction of how happy you are about the changing of seasons. Hang 'em on a fence or over your balcony railing!
Promising review: "I love these. They look great on my little patio. They are very well made and super easy to put together. They drain well and hold a fair amount of flowers and soil for the size. I found them to be sturdy and they seem pretty durable. It’s a really good value for the price, too. I highly recommend!" —Anonymous
Get a set of 10 from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A set of solar-powered outdoor string lights for creating *the* most charming patio on the block. These darling lights will keep your backyard hangs going strong long after the sun goes down — no electricity needed!
Brightech is a small biz that specializes in home lighting.
Promising review: "These are amazing! They look and feel super expensive. The plastic bulb around the LED light is sturdy and doesn’t bend when pressure is applied. The cord is nice and thick with heavy-duty hangers built in. The solar panel is easy to install and operate and the lights stay on all night from a day's charge. Not too bright but not too dim either! We LOVE our lights! One strand perfectly lights my 25x12 front porch." —Steffany
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in soft white or warm white).
3. And some swaying garden lights that'll illuminate the greenery in your sanctuary and set the scene for a spring night that's (seemingly) filled with dancing fireflies!
One set of these lights comes with eight stems that have bulbs on the end. They are completely solar powered, so there is no charging or cords involved!
Promising review: "I love these little balls of moving light in our garden! Make sure you 'loosen' them up out of the box. They are very upright at first, but the wires flex, and you can arrange them to appear to float in the night. I plan on buying more to give the illusion to my whole backyard. They are not too bright, but absolutely are brighter than many of my other solar lights. So far mine have stayed lit until morning!! The wind makes them bounce and sway, just enchanting!! Buy some! They will make you happy!!" —Ruth Anderson
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.28+ (also available in packs of four and six).
4. An inflatable pool because as soon as the weather starts warming up, you'll want to take a refreshing dip. It doesn't take up as much space *or* require as much maintenance as a permanent pool. Reviewers also say it's quick and easy to inflate!
It's also got a bench and cup holders!
Promising review: "I have had this pool for about two weeks now and I LOVE IT!!! Was simple to set up, I got a little electric pump and it took about 10 minutes to inflate, then about half an hour to fill with water. Pay attention to make sure you set it up on level ground or it will be lopsided. I live in South Carolina so it is already hot and humid, and I use it about every afternoon. It is probably good for two adults, maybe one adult and a couple of kids. The built-in seat and headrest are really quite comfy and relaxing. I will definitely buy this same pool again if it springs a leak and can't be fixed, if I could give it 10 stars, I would. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE it!!!" —Kathryn J.
Get it from Amazon for $40.80.
5. A zero-gravity canopy swing so you can get your outside cozy vibes going while having ample shade from the spring sunshine.
Promising review: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note... If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — It will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable and made very well!! And it only took my hubby and me 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!" —Marash
Get it from Amazon for $179.98+ (available in nine colors).
6. Or a pair of reclining zero-gravity lounge chairs to take backyard lounging to the next level with comfy headrests and built-in cup holders. Pick the position that feels right and stay there as long as you want.
These chairs are foldable so they can easily be stored when not in use. It also makes them great for camping, the beach, etc.
Promising review: "I am super excited to share my feelings on these chairs! After doing a lot of research, I decided to go with these, and I am so glad I went with these! These are without exaggeration the best beach chairs I have ever lounged in. They come fully assembled, with the exception of the side drink rest, which is very easy to pop on. These fold up quite compactly and are very easy to transport. And these are so comfortable! When lounging in these chairs, I am incredibly relaxed. I look forward to lounging on the beach or in the backyard in these chairs. I have been a broken record telling everyone how wonderful these chairs are. You cannot go wrong if you go with these chairs!" —Bobby D
Get a set of two from Amazon for $89.98 (available in 26 colors).
7. A side table that doubles as a cooler for all your delicious beverages. You'll cut down on the number of trips to the kitchen for drinks and save some space in your fridge.
Promising review: "What a cool use of space and it's a great match for our outdoor set. I store sunscreen and other items when not entertaining. There’s a reason thousands of people purchase this. It’s a functional cool piece." —Mamma 4
Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in two colors/styles).
8. A top-rated portable projector for the most epic backyard movie nights ever while enjoying the delightful spring breeze.
Promising review: "Very impressed! Didn’t want to spend $400+ on a projector system, but didn’t want to totally compromise the viewing quality either. Even watching movies when it’s still slightly bright out is doable with this system and we love it. Simple remote and functions make it easy to set up. Sound works fine as is, but love that we can also plug in external speakers for an even better experience." —Jade
Get it from Amazon for $89.99.
9. And a projection screen to provide you with a HUGE movie screen so everyone watching has an amazing view.
The screen is 120 inches and made of an anti-crease material. It also comes with brackets and ropes for mounting purposes.
Promising review: "This screen is perfect for our use. We bought it for outdoor movie nights whether being on the garage door, in the backyard, camping, or inside the garage. It’s very easy to install with no wrinkles and shows a great picture. I’ve attached pictures that show how well I can still see the picture despite being surrounded by 7,000 Christmas lights in close vicinity." —Hallie H.
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
10. A cute little garden bench because you'll need a place to plop down and admire your beautiful sanctuary, of course!
11. A heavy-duty electric pressure washer with five nozzles so you can tackle any outdoor mess that winter left behind. It's perfect for cleaning walkways, dealing with filthy patio furniture, and rejuvenating wooden decks.
The five quick-connect nozzles range from intense jet to gentle spray, so you can tackle all kinds of messes such as mildew, tar, rust, grease, mud, etc. The pressure washer also comes with two detergent tanks, a garden hose adapter, a 20-foot high-pressure hose, and a 35-foot power cord. The Total Stop System trigger will automatically shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, which can help save energy and prolong pump life.
Promising review: "I am immensely pleased with my purchase. It has been superb so far. Installation was a breeze. Feels and looks like a quality product. Did a good job on my car. Water pressure was superb. Has different end nozzles for various jobs. I used the recommended end nozzle for washing my car, and it worked perfectly. I am certain this item would last an eternity, but only time will tell. Certainly a bang for the money spent on this pressure washer. I have absolutely zero regrets. Connectors did not leak as stated in reviews from other purchasers. Yes, it is easy to cross-thread the connectors if you don't ensure it is seated properly before screwing them on. I would highly recommend this product." —Eric
Get it from Amazon for $129.
12. A folding outdoor wine table when space is limited but you still need a spot for springtime essentials. It has a built-in bottle opener and a fiberglass rod that stakes into dirt, grass, and sand.
Faircraft USA is a Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based Etsy shop run by a husband-and-wife duo creating beautiful and functional wooden home goods.
Promising review: "Bought these tables as a housewarming present for our daughter. The personalization is fantastic. She's going to love using them in a planter on her patio!" —Christine Ross
Get it from Faircraft USA on Etsy for $55.80+ (originally $62; also available with engraving options and as a beer table).
13. A hanging hammock chair that'll create nothing but chill vibes in your backyard. As soon as you walk outside, you'll want to curl up in this cocoon-like structure and ~hang~ out with a good book or playlist.
This swinging hammock chair comes with two cushions and installation hardware.
Promising review: "Back to basics — simple, chic, and comfortable. Perfect addition for the backyard, porch, anywhere you'd like to lounge. There were no installation directions, but they do provide a number of options to work with based on your needs." —afytasuki
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in three colors).
14. Or, a double cotton hammock if hanging one isn't an option — this comes with a sturdy steel stand that does the heavy lifting for you.
Plus, the stand is easy to assemble, disassemble and pack up in the included carrying case, for storage or travel.
Promising review: "Features to love: The cotton fabric is sturdy and breathable. I never feel stuck to it the way I do in a nylon hammock. The setup/take down is super easy and the frame is very sturdy — we have definitely put 300+ pounds in it. The ability to raise and lower the hammock with different hook positions might be the best feature. I have bad knees and like to get into the hammock from a higher position... no problem. My kids like it lower so they can reach the ground to swing it... no problem. It works great as a traditional hammock to lay in. It works as a 'swing' to sit on. It has enough fabric that you can cover up if you're cold or want to block out light or bugs. We have accidentally left it out in the rain several times and it dries great, hasn't faded from the sun, hasn't had any mold, and hasn't developed any weird smell.
Things not to love: Nothing! This is a great hammock. It may not be as portable as those little nylon hammocks but if this is for your yard and not for camping, this is hard to beat." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $99.49+ (available in 17 colors).
15. A gas fire pit table because is any backyard setup truly complete without one? It even comes with a glass lid so you can use it as a table when the fire isn't going.
Promising review: "My favorite purchase for our deck. I LOVE this fire table. Good size, great value compared to what is out there. Packaged nicely. My husband put it together alone in 30–45 minutes with no frustration and easy-to-follow directions. Puts out a decent amount of heat. Enough rocks to adequately cover. Just add your propane tank. I love that it has a lid as well. You will find sturdier fire tables, but not at this price. Excellent value." —MGF
Get it from Amazon for $156.99+ (available in five sizes/styles).