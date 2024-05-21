These 33 Snazzy Products Will *Actually* Inspire You To Work In Your Home Office

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using the FlexiSpot Comhar EG8 standing desk for well over a year now, and I really can't recommend it enough if you're ready to invest in a high-quality standing desk. I have the white desk with a glass top, and it looks super modern and elegant in my living room. There's a thin drawer in the front — you won't be storing anything super thick in there, but it's great for putting papers, Post-its, and other small items out of the way.

The actual standing desk feature works like a charm — since it's just me using this desk, I only use two of the four height presets: one for my sitting position, and one for my standing position. An anti-collision feature is also built in, meaning the desk will stop moving if it detects an obstacle in its way. I've found this feature can be a little hit or miss, so it's best to keep the area clear and just be attentive as it moves up and down. The child lock is *particularly* handy — I don't have kids around, but it's easy to bump into the control panel and accidentally activate the desk if you don't have this lock turned on."

Promising review: "Super easy to assemble and the desk drawer is a game changer! Love that I can store random stuff underneath and that there are charging USB ports next to the settings too. So convenient- great for virtual teaching!" —Elizabeth Pak

Get it from Amazon for $399.99+ (available in three sizes five colors/styles).