These 29 Small But Useful Products Will Take Your Home's Storage Level From Zero To 100 Real Quick

1. A genius magnetic stove shelf for clearing out that very messy spice drawer or cabinet you've been losing sleep over. Plus, all your cooking staples will now be within reach and ready to use!
This shelf is completely magnetic, so this is a great renter-friendly option to avoid using nails and drilling!
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review: "The shelf installed in a snap. It has two sturdy magnets that hold it securely onto the slightly rounded back of my stove. I felt comfortable setting a full jar of honey on it, and I haven’t seen it move at all as I have been cooking. I have limited space in the kitchen, so I’m really happy to have an additional place to set things I need frequently. It doesn’t look like an add-on; it looks like part of the stove. I’m really happy with it!" —Sylvia J.
Get it from Amazon for $35.59 (available in three sizes and three colors).
2. And a sleek magnetic strip if you secretly despise your knife block because of how much space it occupies on your counter. Swap it out for this, which will look lovely against your backsplash while storing your knives.
This is much better than storing knives in a drawer where they can scrape up against each other and dull the blades. This magnetic bar comes with mounting hardware and instructions to hang it up, and it is also compatible with Velcro or any kind of mounting tape.
Promising review: "I want to order another one!!! I wish I had thought to purchase one of these sooner. The magnet is strong and holds plenty of my everyday knives. I decided to put it on the side of my fridge and it holds perfectly when you remove the back and stick directly on. I didn't need anything extra to hold it in place either. Now I have more counter space." —RayJoni07
Get it from Amazon for $12.89+ (available in six sizes).
3. A broom and mop organizer that'll take your cleaning closet or storage area to the next level with impeccable organization. Hanging your tools also gives more usable floor space, so this one's a no-brainer.
Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to [the] wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn
Get it from Amazon for $15.97 (available in four colors and as a two-pack).
4. A towel rack when you don't have the luxury of a giant linen closet in your home. Mount this baby on the wall, roll up your towels, and you've got the next best thing!
Promising review: "Perfect for our bathroom! We recently moved and the new master bath doesn't have a linen closet, so we had to get creative with how to store everyday items like towels. Since they were going to be out in the open, I wanted something that was functional yet decorative. This fit the bill perfectly! We have towels from IKEA, and even tightly rolled, the rack was a bit tight, so I just used my hands and gently pulled each hook out a bit and now the towels fit perfectly. I am very happy with this purchase!" —CMVMFamily
Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in seven colors).
5. A double-sided tea organizer for saving prime real estate in your cabinets by eliminating those bulky tea boxes. Reduce clutter and never struggle to find your preferred tea flavor? Sign me up!
Promising review: "I'm very impressed with this product! My cabinet was overflowing with boxes of tea bags. This little container stores a lot of tea bags & takes up very little space. I highly recommend." —Beth McGarry
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes).
6. A set of shelf dividers so you can take advantage of every inch of your closet while keeping your folded clothes perfectly organized. That also means no more piles toppling over onto each other like you just lost a game of Jenga.
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
7. And a laundry folding board because neatly folded items take up far less space than the giant mountain of clothes that's been haunting your dreams. You'll also feel *much* more organized, which is always a plus.
Promising review: "I have a bit of a T-shirt collection and this tool is a must-have! I had been folding by hand but could never get a consistent uniform look but problem solved. This shirt folder is easy to use and maximizes the space on my shelf. It works great on long-sleeve shirts as well. The plastic is durable and not flimsy to use. Even came with a nice storage bag. Highly recommend this item. My only regret is not getting one sooner." —Lois
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in red or black and white).
8. A TikTok-famous toothbrush holder and dispenser if you've been dreaming of a day when counter clutter is a thing of the past. This holds products *and* dispenses toothpaste, so you'll get plenty of use out of it.
This includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.
Promising review: "Every household with kids should have this thing, actually EVERY HOUSEHOLD, REGARDLESS! No more finding toothpaste everywhere but down the sink drain, no more throwing half a tube away because of lost caps, insert your favorite brand in the dispenser, and voila! Simply press your brush against the lever and a perfectly portioned dollop every time. When it’s time to rinse, grab one of the four cups that are hidden in the top and bottom of this little masterpiece. Rinse your brush, open the storage compartment, hang brush, and shut lid! Bristles are covered and protected from the wide array of germs that like to inhabit bathrooms." —Jen
Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
9. A plastic storage bag organizer when you're officially ~fed up~ with your snack bag situation. Get rid of the unnecessary boxes and store them in this organizer instead!
Each unit is made of solid birch wood. If you order the unassembled version, the seller recommends using wood glue to put it together.
Southern Miss Design is a small business based in Spartanburg, South Carolina, that specializes in handmade wooden signs and custom vinyl monograms.
Promising review: "I love organization and this is one of the most brilliant, space-saving, organizational items I have in my kitchen! I sent pictures to my family and friends because everyone needs one of these!" —Jesse
Get it from Southern Miss Design on Etsy for $51 (available in three finishes).
10. Some wooden hooks so you can ~hang your hat~ at the end of the day — and your coat, purse, etc. These are small, cute, and will complement your decor while adding storage to your home.
Promising review: "I love how large and substantial these hooks are. They definitely feel high quality and are super easy to install. I was able to screw them directly into a stud on my wall and know they’ll be able to hold a lot of weight. I used them to hang some baskets which will store my incoming mail." —Evelyn Vang
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in walnut and beech wood).
11. A shower curtain and bath organizer for those painfully tiny bathrooms with hardly any space for your products. AND you'll never have to deal with slippery bottles of shampoo falling off a ledge and onto your foot again.
Promising review: "The most ideal organizer for your bathroom shower! No clutter and spacious enough pockets, no brainer, get it if you like everything to be visible and organized." —Daniela
Get it from Amazon for $20.14 (available in three colors).
12. A slim storage cart because sometimes you gotta get creative when you're working with limited room. This lil' cart will fit almost anywhere and has three shelves that'll take you straight to organization town!
Promising reviews: "I bought this for a space between my fridge and the counter/cabinets. Because it is right next to my fridge, I can store onions and potatoes conveniently and shelf items which will eventually be refrigerated thus freeing up some pantry space. It is easy to roll in and out with the attached handle... I was so happy to find this very narrow solution for my little nook." —Jay S
"Love that this does not require assembly aside from attaching the wheels! It's plenty sturdy enough. The wheels move great. I like that you can leave them to turn 360 or tighten them to only roll straight. I love the sleek design and that it has a solid front side to hide the clutter... I think this would be an amazing spice rack/small bottle storage for the pantry. All in all a wonderful solution to my cluttered shelf!" —Barbara Neely Designs
Get it from Amazon for $145 (available in black and white).
