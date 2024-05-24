These 33 Small But Practical Products Are A Dream Come True For Homes With Limited Space

1. A genius magnetic stove shelf for clearing out that very messy spice drawer or cabinet you've been losing sleep over. Plus, all your cooking staples will now be within reach and ready to use!
This shelf is completely magnetic, so this is a great renter-friendly option to avoid using nails and drilling!
StoveShelf is a US-based small business that specializes in stove shelves for various sizes of stoves.
Promising review: "The shelf installed in a snap. It has two sturdy magnets that hold it securely onto the slightly rounded back of my stove. I felt comfortable setting a full jar of honey on it, and I haven’t seen it move at all as I have been cooking. I have limited space in the kitchen, so I’m really happy to have an additional place to set things I need frequently. It doesn’t look like an add-on; it looks like part of the stove. I’m really happy with it!" —Sylvia J.
2. And this sleek magnetic strip if you secretly despise your knife block because of how much space it occupies on your counter. Swap it out for this, which will look lovely against your backsplash while storing your knives.
This is much better than storing knives in a drawer where they can scrape up against each other and dull the blades. This magnetic bar comes with mounting hardware and instructions to hang it up, and it is also compatible with Velcro or any kind of mounting tape.
Promising review: "I want to order another one!!! I wish I had thought to purchase one of these sooner. The magnet is strong and holds plenty of my everyday knives. I decided to put it on the side of my fridge and it holds perfectly when you remove the back and stick directly on. I didn't need anything extra to hold it in place either. Now I have more counter space." —RayJoni07
3. A cap organizer to store your hats in a way that only takes up a tiny amount of room! Attach it to a hanger and it'll easily store up to 10 of your faves. Yep, this is what dreams are made of.
Each cap organizer can hold up to 10 items.
Promising review: "This product is super easy to use, it was already assembled when I opened the package. All you have to do is loop it around your hanger and start clipping your hats in. Using this product opened up so much more space in my closet." —Maria
4. A broom and mop organizer that'll take your cleaning closet or storage area to the next level with impeccable organization. Hanging your tools also gives more usable floor space, so this one's a no-brainer.
Promising review: "Love this broom/mop holder. So nice to save space and stay organized. Holds them so firm and flat to wall. Also has hooks that fold out as needed. I recommend this to anyone looking for space-saving storage!" —Jaclyn
5. A towel rack when you don't have the luxury of a giant linen closet in your home. Mount this baby on the wall, roll up your towels, and you've got the next best thing!
Promising review: "Perfect for our bathroom! We recently moved and the new master bath doesn't have a linen closet, so we had to get creative with how to store everyday items like towels. Since they were going to be out in the open, I wanted something that was functional yet decorative. This fit the bill perfectly! We have towels from IKEA, and even tightly rolled, the rack was a bit tight, so I just used my hands and gently pulled each hook out a bit and now the towels fit perfectly. I am very happy with this purchase!" —CMVMFamily
6. A double-sided tea organizer for saving prime real estate in your cabinets by eliminating those bulky tea boxes. Reduce clutter and never struggle to find your preferred tea flavor? Sign me up!
YouCopia is a woman-owned small biz that makes ingenious home and kitchen storage solutions.
Promising review: "I'm very impressed with this product! My cabinet was overflowing with boxes of tea bags. This little container stores a lot of tea bags & takes up very little space. I highly recommend." —Beth McGarry
7. Some shelf dividers so you can take advantage of every inch of your closet while keeping your folded clothes perfectly organized. That also means no more piles toppling over onto each other like you just lost a game of Jenga.
They're also great for bulky items like linens and towels! The dividers are 12 inches tall and can slide over any standard shelf up to 7/8 inches thick.
Promising review: "I love these! They fit snugly over my shelf, so they don't shift or move around. I have a lot of handbags and it's been a mess on my closet shelf for the ones that are floppy. I have limited closet space in a small home so my choices of where/how to store them are limited. This was the perfect solution. I plan on buying more when I get around to rearranging sweaters on shelves." —BarbraGenie
8. And a laundry folding board because neatly folded items take up far less space than the giant mountain of clothes that's been haunting your dreams. You'll also feel *much* more organized, which is always a plus.
Promising review: "I have a bit of a T-shirt collection and this tool is a must-have! I had been folding by hand but could never get a consistent uniform look but problem solved. This shirt folder is easy to use and maximizes the space on my shelf. It works great on long-sleeve shirts as well. The plastic is durable and not flimsy to use. Even came with a nice storage bag. Highly recommend this item. My only regret is not getting one sooner." —Lois
9. An over-the-cabinet shelf to maximize kitchen storage space when it's *extremely* limited. Use it to store cutting boards and other essentials out of sight, which is better than shoving them into a cabinet only for them to fall out when you open it!
Promising review: "I have so many cutting boards with different thicknesses and sizes, I also have trays. They were all lying at the bottom of my kitchen cabinet. I kept stacking them standing up and they kept falling. This was perfect; it fits all of them and it's brilliant that I didn't need to dig holes to hang. That option was why I bought it. I think it was a great purchase." —Iman Ali
