If You’re Constantly Applying Lotion, Check Out These 30 Reviewer-Loved Products For Dry Skin

1. A cult-fave Clinique moisturizing lotion you've probably been eyeing for literal years now. Reviewers swear by this for when your dry skin needs a thirst-quenching moisturizer that won't leave behind a greasy residue.
This lotion also contains sunflower seed cake, barley extract, and cucumber fruit extract to support your skin's barrier and help it retain moisture levels.
Promising review: "This product is saving my dry skin this winter. I’ve always had oily skin until recently. I bought many products in my search for something to work and I am so glad I came upon Clinique moisturizing lotion. I have no more dry skin spots around my face, my wrinkles are less noticeable, and the redness has gone down. I highly recommend!" —marysan
2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel if your skin has been deprived of hydration for too long and needs a GIGANTIC drink of water. Hyaluronic acid is the star ingredient and the gel-like consistency absorbs quickly, so you can wear it under makeup!
Promising review: "This is the first moisturizer I have ever used. I have oily skin so I never thought I needed to use a moisturizer. I didn't want to put something on my face that would add more moisture and potentially make it more greasy or worse, cause me to break out. After reading and listening to several high reviews, I decided to give it a chance. My skin can be a little dry in the winter, so it couldn't hurt. After one use, my face was moisturized but not overly moisturized and it felt softer and smoother. I like that this is a water-based gel moisturizer and the fact it contains hyaluronic acid. I highly recommend this!" —Kayla Williams
3. And Neutrogena's hydrating gel cleanser when your cleanser game needs a major upgrade. This foaming face wash gives your skin a huge ~boost~ of moisture and leaves it feeling refreshed.
Promising review: "Exactly what I was looking for! I have dry combo skin – my skin is more dry on the cheek areas and slightly oily in the T-Zone. Other cleansers that claimed to be "moisturizing" still made my skin feel parched and tight and left dry patches. This cleanser on the other hand is perfect and was exactly what I was looking for – a foaming face wash that does not over dry. It makes your skin feel clean because it foams and it has a light refreshing scent. It may not be a cream formula but it still leaves your skin feeling soft. It took me some time to test different cleansers but I'm glad I finally found the one. Affordable too! Honestly Neutrogena will always be a trustworthy brand and has been around for years. There is no need to spend a fortune to get quality skincare. Look no further!" —CJ G.
4. A pack of collagen face masks so you can mix up your self-care nights with a serious punch of hydration. You get 16 different masks to try, so I promise it'll never get boring.
These masks contain vitamin E, collagen, and sodium hyaluronate (a form of hyaluronic acid). Each mask has its own scent, too! Some of the options are cucumber, green tea, charcoal, aloe, and herb.
Promising review: "So it's winter here in Michigan, so my skin gets EXTREMELY DRY and I break out because of it. I've tried all sorts of oils, facial cleansers, scrubs, you name it, to get rid of my acne. I recently got it bad on my chin and it's super embarrassing. So I decided to try out these face masks. I was a bit skeptical at first because they're so cheap and you get 16 of them and I also didn't know the ingredients. But, hey, gotta try things sometimes, ya know? So I got them and immediately after using one, I saw results the next day. I've been using them every other day or every two days, and all that's left is scarring, no pimples, and my face is extra glowy. I love these and I would DEFINITELY buy again." —Taylor
Promising review: "These masks are perfect for dry winter weather. My skin felt hydrated but not greasy after use. I have very sensitive skin and I am happy to say I had no reaction to any of the ingredients. In fact, the masks have a cooling effect which noticeably reduced redness. Would definitely buy again." —_ThroughTheWoods_
5. A reviewer-beloved Laneige lip mask to keep your lips moisturized and perfectly ~supple~ while you get a good night's sleep. Simply slather it on before bed and you'll wake up with a super-soft pout!
Promising reviews: "Love this lip mask! Smells amazing! The best smelling one by far and is not too sticky, just the right texture. Keeps lips hydrated for hours!" —aaloveshorses
"I love this lip mask! I have always struggled to find a lip product that would keep my severely dry lips at bay and this is the product! I have been using this for the past few weeks and I have never had such plush smooth lips. I wear it at night and sometimes during the day depending on what I am doing. If you struggle with dry lips, I highly recommend you give this a try." —Holly2176
6. A creamy matcha antioxidant moisturizer for stressed skin that needs to ~chill~ out ASAP. It contains matcha to help fight free radical damage and niacinamide to reduce inflammation and brighten dark spots. It also has adenosine to energize and smooth the skin's surface!
Peach & Lily is an Asian- and woman-owned small business that makes Korean skincare products using natural, toxin-free ingredients. This antioxidant cream, which is suited for all skin types, is also vegan and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "This lotion is one of my favorites because it really moisturizes my face, especially now that the air is dryer due to the cold weather. It also has this very smooth texture and it doesn't feel heavy in any way. Usually, I just put this lotion on without applying foundation and then go about my day. It gives my skin this very dewy and healthy glow. Definitely recommend it!" —Tinyan S.
Promising review: "This stuff is incredible! Even though it is a thicker texture, it does not feel heavy on your face. It really works deep down to moisturize below the surface. I live in really dry weather, so this is a lifesaver in the winter!" —Kristen M.
7. Weleda Skin Food that'll *truly* feed your parched skin the moisturizing ingredients it needs to thrive. The plant-based formula has rosemary, chamomile, and pansy extracts for hydration and sunflower and sweet almond for nourishment.
Promising review: "This is a MUST have! A MUST! I am always looking for that rich moisturizer that leaves your face so hydrated that you look fresh and rejuvenated, that is this stuff!!!! This is the most luxurious cream that truly continues to work, I never break out or become too greasy, yet my skin looks HYDRATED and beautiful! I have tried Bobbi Brown, and many expensive products, this one tops them all! I won't go without this stuff!! I LOVE IT!!!!" –Amazon Customer
8. LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream to help brighten your sensitive under-eye area with key ingredients, like provitamin A and B5, vitamin C Ester, vitamin E, and rosehip seed oil. Reviewers also love that it reduces the appearance of dark circles!
Promising review: "Moisturizing and hydrating. I've tried a million eye creams, spent a fortune, and then tried this 'entry-level' to see if there really is a reason to spend four times the price. After trying this, I can say this works just as well as the $80 creams! I enjoy that it's in a pump so you're not dipping your fingers in a jar and stays fresher. A little goes a long way. Will buy again." —Collin
9. An oil-free La Roche-Posay daily face moisturizer so you can finally restore your skin's barrier without clogging your pores. It offers 48-hour hydration and contains niacinamide to help soothe and restore your skin.
Promising review: "I have sensitive skin that gets dry in winter easily. This moisturizer is wonderful. It feels nourishing without feeling too heavy. It does not irritate my skin and plays well with the other products in my routine. At night for a treat, occasionally, I put on two layers and wake up with glowy skin." —GypsyMountain
10. A peptide and ceramide face moisturizer perfect for rejuvenating your dry skin. It's loaded with natural ingredients such as aloe vera, ceramides, marshmallow root, and blue green algae.
Shine Skincare Co. is a woman-owned small business in Yuba City, California, that specializes in balancing health and natural skincare. The shop offers a variety of skincare products, including washes, toners, oils, serums, and more.
Promising review: "I love how this feels on my skin and how it makes my skin feel. I was using skin oils before but they left my face super shiny and kinda greasy feeling. This moisturizer gives my skin a dewy glow and my skin already feels more plump." —Rayanna Tucker
11. 24K nano gold under-eye masks infused with collagen and hyaluronic acid when your puffy, tired eyes desperately need to be rehydrated. Slap a pair of these on and no one will have a clue that you stayed up for hours scrolling TikTok.
Promising review: "These gold collagen masks are awesome!! They have a light subtle scent that I enjoy very much!! Super easy to apply and they actually stay put!! I have tried a lot of under eye masks, that would just slide around. These ones I was able to relax and watch TV without having to lay back lol!! These are total mom winning!! Slap them on in the morning or night and still be able to get stuff done! They made my under eyes feel so soft and moisturized!! I have only used them twice but so far I am in LOVE and cannot wait to see how they work on my wrinkles!!" —Kelsey
12. Fenty's overnight gel-cream so amazing, you'll start to believe you really CAN find love in a hopeless place. In this case, love = a powerhouse ingredient list that consists of niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and aloe to soothe and drench your skin with a delicious drink of moisture.
As if that weren't enough, this product is gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan.
Promising review: "I use this moisturizer every night. It sinks into my skin quickly and leaves it nice and moist. I can't say it brightens much since I already use vitamin C; however, the moisture is on point! I would definitely recommend." —shay53
13. Bolden Skincare's SPF 30 Brightening Moisturizer to help protect against UV damage and give you a radiant glow thanks to the ultra-moisturizing vitamin C. No sunburn here, just a lovely ~shine~ while you enjoy the outdoors.
Bolden is a Black-owned business specializing in skincare products, including acne treatments and cleansers, that'll help streamline your daily routine.
Promising review: "I really love this moisturizer! I've tried a countless amount of moisturizers for my dry skin, and I'm very happy with this one. With past moisturizers, I usually sweat them off, but that is not the case with this one. This one is lightweight and I feel like my whole face is moisturized. I don't sweat it off and that is a huge plus! Also I like that you don't have to use a huge amount of this moisturizer to achieve complete coverage. A little goes a long way with this product. So happy with this product, especially with it being from a Black-owned business. I will be a returning customer!" —Jeanell A.
14. CeraVe's hydrating cleanser that'll give your face a fresh, clean start before you start applying other products. This cleanser works wonders for hydrating *without* stripping your skin of its natural moisture.
Psst! Reviewers with sensitive and acne-prone skin swear by this stuff for its gentleness and effectiveness.
Promising reviews: "Worked wonders for me! My skin started breaking out and almost everything was irritating my skin more. Was told I needed to use a very basic cleanser so I tried CeraVe. Cannot believe the difference I've seen since I started using it. I also use it with a witch hazel toner and rose face oil." —KB
"I needed a cleanser that doesn't dry out your skin after using it but provides a clean feel. The cleanser is really nice, it feels like a luxury cleanser because of it's creaminess. It has zero fragrance and the bottle is huge. I use this as my first cleanser because it feels so nice on my skin. This was a much needed addition to my routine. (I have dry/combination aging melanin skin)." —MA0123
