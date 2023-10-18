If You’re Constantly Applying Lotion, Check Out These 30 Reviewer-Loved Products For Dry Skin

These masks contain vitamin E, collagen, and sodium hyaluronate (a form of hyaluronic acid). Each mask has its own scent, too! Some of the options are cucumber, green tea, charcoal, aloe, and herb.

Promising review: "So it's winter here in Michigan, so my skin gets EXTREMELY DRY and I break out because of it. I've tried all sorts of oils, facial cleansers, scrubs, you name it, to get rid of my acne. I recently got it bad on my chin and it's super embarrassing. So I decided to try out these face masks. I was a bit skeptical at first because they're so cheap and you get 16 of them and I also didn't know the ingredients. But, hey, gotta try things sometimes, ya know? So I got them and immediately after using one, I saw results the next day. I've been using them every other day or every two days, and all that's left is scarring, no pimples, and my face is extra glowy. I love these and I would DEFINITELY buy again." —Taylor

Promising review: "These masks are perfect for dry winter weather. My skin felt hydrated but not greasy after use. I have very sensitive skin and I am happy to say I had no reaction to any of the ingredients. In fact, the masks have a cooling effect which noticeably reduced redness. Would definitely buy again." —_ThroughTheWoods_

Get a 16-pack from Amazon for $11.99.



