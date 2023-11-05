1. A portable Bissell Little Green machine — a lightweight yet efficient device to combat all the disgusting stains around your home. You'll be so amazed by the results, you may have to run around looking for messes to tackle.
The Bissell Little Green machine can be used on carpet, fabric, and upholstery. It offers strong spray and suction to remove tough pet stains with ease. It has a 48-ounce tank that allows you to do plenty of cleaning before a refill is needed. It comes with a 3-inch Tough Stain Tool, a HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Hose Tool, and a trial-size of Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula.
Promising review: "Wish I took a before and after. Had a spot in the passenger seat of my car that took 3–4 attempts to get out. This thing got it out in one try. It’s also so easy to clean after using it. I’m impressed! My Bissell carpet shampooer works wonders, and had to give this one a try. This is an investment I do not regret." —Samantha padgett
Get it from Amazon for $109.59.
2. A nose hair wax kit so you can quickly remove rogue nostril hairs *without* it ending in a face full of tears. The kit comes with everything you need to eliminate the hair and keep it gone for up to four weeks — just take a look!
You'll get 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups at your disposal.
Promising review: "I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" —Julie J.
Get it from Amazon for $13.27.
3. A Clorox toilet wand because cleaning your porcelain throne doesn't have to be a scene from a horror film. The scrubbers come loaded with cleaner, so just wave the wand around the bowl and watch the magic happen.
Promising review: "You ever look at your toilet brush in disgust and resentment? How's a dirty used up brush sitting in your throne room? You clean your bathroom but then you put that sucker down in its place and it's just like, mocking you. It's never truly immaculate. Never knowing true cleanliness. Fear no more. Now you can shine the porcelain throne and not have to worry about a used up toilet brush mocking your clean sparkling bathroom. Gone are the days of breathing in dirty poop particles from the reusable potty cleaning brush thingy. Clorox Toilet Wand is the answer to your prayers if you want an easy, deep cleaning, toss-away-after-you're-done type contraption for that porcelain throne of yours. Fast, cheap, and easy. Just like.... How we like to clean." —Juliana
Get the kit (one wand and six scrubbers) from Amazon for $11.98 — and get a 30-pack of scrubber refills for $17.95!).
4. A microwave cleaner that'll get all the gross gunk out you've been eyeing for months — or longer. Fill it with water and a hint of vinegar, then pop it in the microwave. It'll loosen all the grime and make it *much* easier to wipe away.
Promising review: "I'm embarrassed to say I hadn't cleaned my microwave in about six months. It's an awful task. I ran this one time, wiped down easily, then ran it one more time to get it detailed really clean. I highly recommend using it (more often than once every six months) for a super fast, super clean microwave!" —Kelsey
Get it from Amazon for $6.89 (available in four colors).
5. A mouthguard and retainer cleaner if you've been disgusted by the buildup on your retainer more than a few times. Yuck! These tablets will demolish odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque.
You can use these tablets on your Invisalign, night guards, retainers, dentures, and more.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wished I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.
Get 120 tablets from Amazon for $22.41.
6. A bottle of Bio-Oil with endless benefits such as evening your skin tone, fading stretch marks, and reducing the appearance of acne scars. You might think you're seeing a ghost with these results, but nope, it's *just* that good.
Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!
Former BuzzFeed Shopping editor Ciera Velarde can vouch for this stuff: "I've been using this on a scar on my chest for the past few weeks (trying to make it less noticeable before my wedding!), and it's slowly but surely fading away. I apply it at night, but reviewers recommend applying it in the morning as well for best effectiveness, so I'll start doing that too. It smells really nice and it doesn't feel as oily on your skin as you might think."
Promising review: "I used this for the first time last night on some recent acne scars, and I'm in utter shock. They look like they've been healing for weeks.... this stuff must be made of pixie dust or something. It's way too good to be true. From now on, I will be putting this all over my skin before bed every night! I don't even care if it means washing my sheets more often — SO WORTH IT!" —Julia Richardson
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
7. FryAway's cooking oil solidifier to quickly and easily dispose of leftover cooking grease without making yourself gag. Sprinkle the powder in the oil while it's hot, let it cool, and then scoop it into the trash!
FryAway is a woman-owned and Latine-owned small business started by Laura Lady, who loves both cooking and being kind to the planet. They donate 1% of revenue to nonprofits focused on water conservation.
Promising review:" I used to HATE cooking with oil because I never knew what to do with it when I was finished. Not anymore! This stuff works amazingly well, is easy to use, and allows me to trash oil without a big mess! It just takes a little scoop and a short amount of time for it to set into a gel, and then it all scoops out of the pan so easily! I’m just sad I didn’t find this product sooner!" —TheBjamin
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three styles).
8. Wet & Forget shower cleaner for keeping your shower sparkling clean and free of that awful mildew that you can't help but gawk at. Spray it once a week, let it sit, and rinse it clean — no scrubbing or wiping necessary.
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. This was something I needed and didn't even know it! Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly! I won't post pictures because I'm embarrassed of how bad it looked before. But seriously, I am SO happy to have discovered this product, and I plan to keep on using it." —Tee
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
9. A tub of The Pink Stuff when it's time to purge your home of tough stains with *THE* most miraculous cleaning paste. You'll be shocked by how quickly and easily this stuff can lift the stains you've been battling for ages.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross tried The Pink Stuff and says: "Upon moving to a new house, I discovered I'd inherited some not-so-well-maintained white bathroom tile, with white grout to match. At least, the grout had been white at one point. Woof. After having heard nothing but raves about The Pink Stuff, I decided to see how well it would work on what has probably been my most trying cleaning task to date. Well, I'm happy to report that after a bit of light scrubbing, The Pink Stuff was able to lift most of the muck off of the grout, revealing a much lighter surface underneath (GIF for proof!). While I think it might take a few more applications for the grout to *dazzle,* I'm super impressed by the difference I was able to see right away, and with not very much elbow grease to boot. I mean, it is white grout, so if it was able to work wonders on that, I can't wait to see what it does for my crusty pots and pans!"
Promising review: "What can I say? I love this product. My daughter drew a happy face in the bathtub (with permanent marker). I tried removing it with everything I could think of, but nothing worked. With this paste, it was gone within less than a minute. I immediately tried it on my stove — omg, I'm in love. It’s a purchase I don’t regret at all. Will be buying it again. This stuff has helped me remove stains that I wasn’t able to clean with anything." —Happy customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10. An oddly satisfying foot file that'll repair dry, cracked feet without a trip to the nail salon. Gently rub it on your feet and watch the crust vanish before your eyes. The leftover pile of dead skin may ~knock your socks off~ but you'll love your new baby-soft footsies!
Promising review: "I was BLOWN AWAY by this product! I have dealt with calloused, cracked heels for as long as I can remember. Some things have worked better than others in the past, but I’ve been in a rut of bad feet for the past several months. The foot rasp/file/scraper that I had was not even coming close to doing the job, and it is a similar style to this one, so I wasn’t getting my hopes up for this one. Based on the reviews and before/after pics, I had to give it a shot though! I gave it a go before getting in the shower and was just so impressed with how easy to use it was and how incredibly it worked. It took less than 15 minutes between both feet and VERY LITTLE pressure/effort was required. This $11 product gave me better results than most professional pedicures I’ve had!" —Halk
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
11. Bottle Bright tablets if the vile grime living at the bottom of your mug or bottle is making you sick. Fill up the container, add a tablet, and watch the filth ✨disappear✨ — the pictures are worth a thousand words.
Simply fill your dirty mug with water, add a tablet, let it fizz for 15–30 minutes, and then give it a thorough rinsing before drinking from it!
Promising review: "Got these to clean an old water bladder I had neglected. Left it to soak overnight and it’s as good as new! Smells and tastes clean. Then I used the tabs on some water bottles, and it worked great on those too. In the past, I’ve tried to use all sorts of household stuff to clean water bottles. Finally, I caved and bought Bottle Bright, and I don’t regret it. Will buy more when needed." —Nate
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.
Check out our closer look at these Bottle Bright tablets for some incredible before and afters.
12. Some makeup brush-cleaning shampoo so you can wash away those impurities residing in your sponges and brushes immediately. The results will give you goosebumps — in the best way.
This shampoo is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this brush shampoo! I was a little skeptical of how well it would clean my brushes since I'd never tried it before, but after using this I am very pleased with the outcome. It has a faint shampoo scent but nothing too overpowering, and suds like you wouldn't believe. It got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning. One of my brushes is made from boar hair (Estée Lauder powder brush) and I was worried it was going to frizz it out and ruin the shape, but it actually improved it after I had previously used baby shampoo. It's very soft and not at all coarse feeling. I also used this shampoo on my Beauty Blender, and it did a great job getting all the foundation out. All in all, I'd rate this product a 10/10!" —Ryan Brooks
Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
13. A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets to give your machine a super thorough cleaning while it runs. If you've been pulling out spotty dishes that are far from clean, it might be time to clean the machine itself!
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
Get a pack of six tablets from Amazon for $8.99.
14. A stainless-steel tongue scraper that fights horrific breath and leaves your mouth with that fresh clean feeling. You'll be spooked by what was living on the surface of your tongue, but at least it'll be gone.
Promising review: "This product works!! High-quality material, well made, easy to clean, corrosion resistant, at least in my experience. I can tell this will last a long time. And, it works!!!! Got rid of a coating on my tongue that other tongue scrapers and the tongue cleaners on toothbrushes did nothing for!! Noticed it got a lot off the first use!!! My tongue looks healthy, and my throat feels better. Once a thicker layer starts on the tongue due to postnasal drip there's nothing else that got rid of it. It's easy to hold and doesn't gag me at all. It comes with a travel case, which I love because I don't want anything that goes in my mouth loose in a bag." —Saffire Dragon
Get it from Amazon for $6.49.