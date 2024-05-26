40 Products With Such Double-Take Worthy Before And Afters, They Might Just Give You Whiplash

1. A fungal nail renewal treatment so you can get ready to show off your feet just in time for sandal season! It helps treat fungal nail damage and may help reduce the discoloration, thickness, and brittleness associated with it.
This product has the APMA Seal of Acceptance!
Promising review: "I’ve been dealing with a bad fungus nail for about 3 years. I’ve been trying to use products off the shelf and bought one here, you know the ones with the brush. It never worked til I bought this one. Let me tell you it only took just under a week to see GREAT results. It’s pretty much gone and it’s been less than 2 months. Buy it and don’t think about it! You won’t regret it!" —itslilac
2. A mouthguard and retainer cleaner if your Invisalign could use a refresh. Drop a tablet into a glass of warm water and add your mouthguard, retainer, or Invisalign. The stains and bacteria are about to go POOF!
You can use these tablets on your Invisalign, night guards, retainers, dentures, and more.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wish I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.
3. Wet & Forget cleaner to keep your shower sparkling clean and free of that awful mildew you hate looking at. Spray it once a week, let it sit, and rinse it clean — no scrubbing or wiping necessary.
BTW, Each bottle lasts for 12 weeks' worth of treatments.
Promising review: "I debated getting this and read so many reviews. I bit the bullet and bought it. No regrets! Absolutely love it. Let it sit for hours, and it wiped away with so much ease. I didn’t have to scrub anything. 10/10." —Stephanie Mueller
4. A piercing bump solution because you didn't go through the pain of a piercing for a pesky keloid to steal the spotlight! This formula is rich in oils, including jojoba, grape seed, and rose to help gradually reduce bumps and scars over time.
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily two to three times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient as the healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid bump forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was just getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this stuff and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so make sure to give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick! Also smells pretty good, definitely no bothersome or overwhelming scent which is appreciated in a product that I’m applying on the nose area." —Jordan Caprigno
5. A pumice stone that can power through years of rust, lime, and calcium buildup. If it's too much for a toilet brush to handle, this'll get the job done. It's gentle enough to use on your porcelain throne but has zero mercy on filth — the photos speak for themselves.
6. A bestselling tightening cream made with guarana extract, coconut oil, and caffeine to help smooth and tighten your skin. Plus, it basically smells like sunshine in a jar so you won't even have to bother with perfume.
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I use a light coat all over after a shower. I'm heading for 60, and I inherited my family’s crepey skin. Nothing has really worked after the first hour, but this was amazing! My skin looked more for my age instead of an 80-year-old's. It isn’t dry and flaky anymore. Got one for my 86-year-old mother, whose calves looked like molted snake skin. No more flakes! Day after day! I use it on damp skin after my shower." —Veronica
7. An ear treatment for eliminating the gunk that's been irritating your pet's poor, innocent ears. It also helps protect against scary fungal and bacterial infections, like yeast and staph infections.
Promising reviews: "Saved a ton of money for vet bills. This stuff works fantastic and my cat actually doesn't mind getting the drops. I followed the instructions and they did exactly as they said. After reading the reviews, I was sort of convinced but now I won't get anything else. Totally worth the money." —Debbie M
"I bought this to help my dog’s ears and it’s the best on the market. Within days, her ears started clearing up and she stopped scratching her ears and shaking her head. Awesome product, well worth the money." —handheld
8. A vegan ingrown hair oil when you need relief from the inevitable redness and irritation that comes with shaving. Skin-softening jojoba seed oil and anti-inflammatory tea tree oil will help you kiss razor burn and ingrown hairs goodbye!
Bushbalm is an Ottawa-based small skincare brand creating products for our most sensitive areas.
Promising review: "I've bought this product numerous times and it never fails. I have no more ingrowns and it also helps so much with irritation after shaving!" —Pris
9. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder, which is a fine, hypoallergenic powder helps absorb oil, sweat, and dirt while adding volume to keep locks looking fresh longer. You may have to a do quick double-take when you walk by a mirror!
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: "I can finally skip a day or two between washes!! I’ve tried so many dry shampoos, from drug store to salon and none of them really worked for me. I can apply this product very sparingly along my part and easily skip a shampoo without being self-conscious or having an itchy scalp. Must have for oily hair." —Dino
10. A life-saving ChomChom pet hair remover roller if you love your fur baby but not the horrific hair problem. Ditch the annoying adhesive rollers for this. Empty the compartment after using it and you're done! Your eyes do not deceive you, it's just that impressive.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
