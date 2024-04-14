1. A hydrating intense-therapy lip balm if your mummified lips need some sweet relief. In addition to repairing dry, cracked lips, it also helps provide ongoing protection from the elements!
Promising review: "I have suffered with chronic dry cracking lips for over 20 years. I have tried everything on the market and nothing has worked. Sometimes I would have to apply balm every hour to find some relief. This product has cured my dry lips after two days of use!!! I have been using this balm for two weeks now. I apply 2–3 times per day." —JSal
2. A hard-water stain remover for getting rid of those hideous stains in your shower so you can restore it to its stunning like-new condition.
This helps eliminate hard water stains, rust, and limescale from many surfaces, including shower doors, shower stalls, shower glass, windshields, windows, glass, barbecues, chrome, tile, toilets, granite, steel, fiberglass, pools, bathtubs, sinks, granite, marble, chrome, boats, autos, brass, stone, metals, porcelain, brass, aluminum, stainless steel, hard vinyl, and more!
Promising review: "The difference was INSTANT and amazing! Also, this is a large bottle. I’m so thrilled with this product. I wish I’d taken before and after pictures, but I was embarrassed. My only regret is that I didn’t find this product years ago!" —Julie G.
3. A coconut-scented nail strengthening cream that'll repair short, brittle nails that are prone to breaking and chipping. This cream is rich in calcium, jojoba oil, and vitamins to help strengthen nails and condition cuticles so they're ready for their close-up 📸.
Promising review: "This is amazing! I went from super brittle nails that I could never grow out. I had acrylic nails for two years and I wanted a break; they were so thin and damaged from the acrylics. Now only after a few weeks my nails are completely healed and grown and will not break! I wish I found this sooner, I wouldn’t have wasted my time and money on nail maintenance! Try it!" —Chelsea Lauren Hill
4. An ear treatment to eliminate the gunk that's been causing irritation and inflammation for your pet. It also protects against scary fungal and bacterial infections, like yeast and staph infections.
Promising review: "Saved a ton of money for vet bills. This stuff works fantastic and my cat actually doesn't mind getting the drops. I followed the instructions and they did exactly as they said. After reading the reviews, I was sort of convinced but now I won't get anything else. Totally worth the money." —Debbie M
5. A pumice cleaning stone so you can power through years of rust, lime, and calcium buildup. It's nontoxic and has ZERO mercy on dirt, but it's still gentle enough to use on your toilet. Your porcelain throne will be shining bright again in no time!
This pumice stone cleaner is free of chemicals and odors. It also has a heavy-duty plastic handle so you'll have a solid grip while you clean. Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl, and voila!
Promising review: "Will definitely buy again. Almost 30 years of hard-water buildup of green, and I tried everything for years to remove the green stain. This product rocks. It takes a little elbow grease but sure is worth it. Just don't use it on surfaces that will scratch. In my case, the fiberglass tub aggravates and is hard to clean. After 30 years, I scrubbed away and didn't regret it one bit, and the tub looks almost new." —Debra L.
6. A mouthguard and retainer cleaner because what's worse than going to use it before a peaceful snooze and finding a sickening buildup? Yuck! These tablets will demolish odor-causing bacteria, discoloration, and plaque.
You can use these tablets on your Invisalign, night guards, retainers, dentures, and more.
Promising review: "I really loved this product. I am currently waiting for a new Invisalign set. My old Invisalign needed to be cleaned. I read the reviews and decided to purchase. OMG it worked! There was a fresh taste and they were clean. I wish I had found this product sooner. I did let them soak overnight only because I had been wearing them for the last four months. Nothing happened to Invisalign; there was no weakness or anything. Just very clean and fresh. If I could have given the product 10 stars, I would have." —Lisa R.
7. K-Cup cleaning pods when you're ready to face the mysterious buildup brewing inside your coffee maker. You'll be grossed out by these results, but at least it'll be gone for good.
Promising review: "OK, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
8. A ChomChom pet hair remover for pet parents who love their fur babies but not the awful hair problem. You'll be mystified by how quickly this gets rid of the hair that loves to cling to your furniture! Simply roll it back and forth on the area, then empty the compartment when you're done.
Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, two of them seniors and they have really started shedding terribly. I own no less than a dozen different pet hair/lint removal gadgets and not ONE of them even approaches the effectiveness of this product. Normally, I time my pet hair removal sessions to right before I shower because I am dripping sweat after half an hour of grueling work. I just removed every trace of pet hair from my sofa in less than five minutes and I didn't even break a sweat. As I stood back and examined my sofa, I did not believe it had actually removed the hair but had probably pushed it around somewhere less visible. I popped the button that opens the hair collection compartment on the roller, and THE HAIR WAS IN THERE. WHAT?!!?! It actually took the hair off of my sofa and put it in the compartment!! Literally, I almost cried. I am considering having guests over into my home again...going out to make some friends right now!" —A.W.
9. Wet & Forget shower cleaner to help get your nightmare of a shower ✨sparkling✨ clean *and* mildew-free. All you have to do is spray it once a week, let it sit, and rinse it clean. No scrubbing or wiping here.
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. This was something I needed and didn't even know it! Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly! I won't post pictures because I'm embarrassed by how bad it looked before. But seriously, I am SO happy to have discovered this product, and I plan to keep on using it." —Tee
10. A leave-on teeth-whitening kit if you need a fast and easy way to perfect your pearly whites. Swipe the concentrated formula on your teeth, wait 60 seconds for absorption, and go about your day! Quick and efficient? Yes, please.
Promising review: "Awesome product! I’ve tried almost every whitening tool/trick and nothing worked like this. Very easy to apply and it has a minty taste. I did only my top teeth just to try it out to see the difference and wow! In three days (using four times a day) I noticed a HUGE difference. I’m amazed and will be using it on my bottom teeth. I honestly can’t believe how fast and well it worked. 10/10 product." —Adrianna Panek
11. Or a "why didn't I try this sooner?" teeth-whitening pen so you can achieve instant results that'll make you a believer. It can banish stains from wine, coffee, tea, etc. It's painless, effective, *and* mint-flavored.
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying, I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sheri Blanchard
