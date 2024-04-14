Promising review: "I have three indoor cats, two of them seniors and they have really started shedding terribly. I own no less than a dozen different pet hair/lint removal gadgets and not ONE of them even approaches the effectiveness of this product. Normally, I time my pet hair removal sessions to right before I shower because I am dripping sweat after half an hour of grueling work. I just removed every trace of pet hair from my sofa in less than five minutes and I didn't even break a sweat. As I stood back and examined my sofa, I did not believe it had actually removed the hair but had probably pushed it around somewhere less visible. I popped the button that opens the hair collection compartment on the roller, and THE HAIR WAS IN THERE. WHAT?!!?! It actually took the hair off of my sofa and put it in the compartment!! Literally, I almost cried. I am considering having guests over into my home again...going out to make some friends right now!" —A.W.

Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two colors).

