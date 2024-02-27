You Don’t Have To Live In Discomfort: Here Are 43 Products To Help Upgrade Your Life

1. A pair of Beckham Hotel Collection pillows because who doesn't love hotel-quality comfort that comes with a budget-friendly price tag? Your head's about to feel like it's floating on a fluffy cloud — you may even have to battle your cat for the pillow.
Promising review: "I have searched high and low for the perfect pillow. All the new memory foam or bamboo pillows were usually too hard or too high and would hurt my neck. These pillows were perfect and just what I was looking for. I would definitely buy these again." —Sylvia L. Williams
Get a set of two from Amazon for $79.99 (available in two sizes and four material options).
2. A Squatty Potty you'll never poop without again after experiencing that first easy breezy BM, all thanks to a ~stool~. Who knew your poo game needed an upgrade? You're welcome.
Read more about constipation relief at home, including using a squatting position, at Cleveland Clinic.
FYI — Many reviewers with chronic constipation and other gastrointestinal issues swear by this!
Promising review: "I have severe stomach issues, which typically make me extremely constipated and cause going #2 to be very painful. I swear to you, I am so thankful for this thing that I'm buying a second one for my downstairs bathroom. I am able to go in a quarter of the time it normally took. It's like it does the work for you. This is extremely embarrassing to write but I'm doing it cause maybe it will help someone else. I promise it's not a waste of money and it's probably one of the best things I've bought off Amazon, and I buy a lot. Don't wait if you have problems or someone you love does. This is going to be a game changer." —Justin Younce
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
3. Cute *and* affordable crisscross fleece slippers, aka a dream come true for those blissful days spent at home doing a whole lot of nothing. If you're having a lazy day, it might as well be a cozy one!
Psst! Many reviewers recommend sizing up if you're in between sizes.
Promising review: "Absolutely love these! So soft and comfy. Great for the price. Thick soles so could be worn outside but they keep your feet surprisingly warm with them being open-toed. I went up a size and they fit perfect, so size up!" —theandyn
Get them from Amazon for $23.99 (available in women's sizes S–XL and seven colors).
4. Or, Acorn memory foam slippers when you're longing for an endlessly supportive slipper that'll have your back (and feet!) through thick and thin. The rubber sole makes it a great indoor/outdoor shoe but they're so precious you may want to save them for when you're in homebody mode.
Promising review: "These slippers are comfort to my feet. The way they are made, I enjoy a feeling of stability, and with the memory foam they mold to my feet. Also, because they have an 'indoor/outdoor' sole, I can put them on and run out to my backyard early in the a.m. with my dog and my feet don't get wet. Lastly, I like that they are washable. I previously had a wool Acorn pair of slippers that lasted for years. Thanks for a great slipper." —Bella's Mom
Get them from Amazon for $31.50+ (available in women's sizes 5–12 and 24 styles).
5. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes — there's no way around it: Sweaty pits are ~the pits~, and I dare you to prove me wrong. Give your armpits a swipe before bed, wash them in the morning, and enjoy seven days of sweat-free bliss.
Each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a 10-count box from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in packs of two or three boxes).
6. A supportive bath pillow so you can melt into the relaxing bubbles without getting an awful crick in your neck. The upper cushion cradles your head, neck, and shoulders for maximum comfort. "To take a bath or not take a bath?" is about to be a no-brainer.
It's also machine-washable!
Promising review: "Being a bath taker, I can only say I’m not sure why it took me so long to try something like this. It is a good size, comfortable, and the pillow has good support. Once my bath is done I hang it on the hook on the tub/shower wall and draining the water is easy. Taking a bath is even more pleasurable now that I use this bath pillow." —Jack
Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
7. Plus, an extendable bathtub tray that'll make your self-care nights soaking in the tub even more enjoyable. You don't have to stress about juggling the essentials — there's enough room for a book, iPad, candles, and a glass of wine!
Promising review: "I am so happy I ordered this! I can put my iPad or a book against the metal rest, have a drink, put my phone in the phone holder, and put some decorative candles on the sides. I am now a bath lover and would recommend this product to anyone looking to step up their bath or relaxation routine. I can now relax in the tub and multitask easily!" —Sierra Ritchie-Gruver
Get it from Amazon for $49.97+ (available in seven colors).
8. An amazingly smooth Hanes seamless bra, which will have you questioning how on earth you've still been rocking the torturous underwire styles. It has a wide band and unlined cups for just the right amount of gentle support — you may even forget you're wearing a bra.
Promising reviews: "This bra feels like you are not wearing a bra. It’s the most comfortable bra I have ever worn in my 40+ years of wearing one! I am large-chested but this bra gives awesome support without wires! Buying several more!!" —Mallory
"This is the most amazing bra I've ever had! Everything stays in place and it's so lightweight, I don't even feel like I'm wearing a bra! Also, my back pain is gone. I never realized how horrible other bras were until I tried this one. I'll never buy another type of bra again." —Natalie
Get it from Amazon for $15.94+ (available in women's sizes S–3XL, four colors, and in packs of two).
9. And a set of bra extenders for adding two inches of length to an existing bra band. Whether you need a lil' extra breathing room or your fave bra was on sale but only available in a smaller size, the uncomfy problem is officially solved ✅.
Promising review: "I am often just a tiny bit uncomfortable no matter what bra I wear. (I do not want to know how much money I have spent in the last two years on bras.) I needed just a tiny bit more width to alleviate the discomfort one experiences after many hours of being dressed up. These little extenders are perfect. For me, just one extra notch does it — and there is far more play in the extended that I do not need. No discomfort, no funny lines when I take off my clothing." —BJP
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 19 styles).
10. A splurge-worthy towel warmer because you deserve a toasty towel waiting for you the moment you step out of the shower. Shivering as you dry off with a room temp towel? Never again.
It fits one oversized bath towel and you can program the heat in 15-minute intervals up to an hour.
Promising review: "We found this on TikTok and got it for ourselves for Xmas. Definitely not a necessity in life, but it's really nice to have, especially now in winter. We love to use it for our babies and I'm sure they like it as well. We haven't had any issues with use. I use a large, thick beach-size towel normally and that fits fine in there. The minimum time setting is 15 minutes, but you don't need to have it in there for the full 15 to get it warm." —Sam Pereyra
Get it from Amazon for $109.99 (available in colors grey or white).
11. And a waffle towel set if your linen game needs a serious upgrade. These are made of a heavenly linen-cotton blend with a waffle weave to increase absorbency while gently exfoliating your skin.
These are made with Oeko Tex Standard 100 certified fabric, which means no harmful chemicals have been used during the manufacturing process.
Magic Linen is a family-run small business based in Lithuania that makes the most gorgeous handmade textiles, from bedding to tablecloths.
Promising review: "Even the towels in the fanciest hotel I've ever stayed in are not this nice. Big enough to wrap warmly and securely around you. Soft, absorbent. Wonderful." —Elizabeth M.
Get the three-piece towel set from Magic Linen for $76 (available in 12 colors).
12. A sleek and stunning diffuser you'll want to keep running 24/7 for endless ~zen~ vibes in your home. It has four timer modes, nine color settings, and an auto-off feature.
According to Johns Hopkins, you may want to avoid diffusing oils around larger groups and young children because of the side effects of different oils.
Don't forget to grab some essential oils if you need 'em.
Promising review: "I am so glad I purchased this after seeing all of the wonderful reviews. It was definitely worth it, it’s very quiet I almost forget that I have it on. I love that I get to select a color or just let it continuously change on its own and also choose the timing as well. Very aesthetically pleasing and well made. Super happy about this purchase and would highly recommend!" —Linda
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two sizes and in colors white or black).