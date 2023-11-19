These 33 Products Will Transform Your Home Office Into A Place That *Actually* Inspires You To Work

1. A laptop cooling pad so you can focus on your tasks instead of worrying about your computer catching fire. It's USB-powered with three cooling fans, so your laptop will be cool as a cucumber.
Promising reviews: "This brand is excellent...I decided to try this brand based on reviews and absolutely wasn't disappointed. We've now had them for more than two years without fail. We have two 2-fan, and one 3-fan running a minimum of 12 hours daily and all we do is use a vacuum every two to three months and they're good to go. Their angle is perfect, cooling is above average, and dependability is nothing I ever expected. I can't think of any other brand I would consider at any price. More than two years, and all three are still running great!" —Rantasia
"This works extremely well. My laptop's fans used to scream to the point it would make you scream into your microphone just to talk to your friends on discord. With this product that diminished, and I don’t have to worry about the fans kicking up that loud ever again...I fully recommend this product just as it was recommended to me by a friend with a similar laptop problem. I honestly don't ever see this product failing to support my demands." —Kaleb Urquhart
Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in three colors).
2. A colorful keyboard to brighten up your space and, dare I say, actually make you feel motivated for the workday ahead!
Do you hate typing on a laptop? No worries, because this keyboard comes with a mouse and a USB receiver (compatible with Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, and Mac) that'll make your next typing session a breeze.
Promising review: "I love this keyboard! It's only been a couple of weeks, but it makes me excited to write again. I ordered blue, it's lovely and easy to use, haven't had any problems with the keys being round like I thought I would. The mouse is fine, the connection hasn't had any problems yet. I feel like the price is reasonable, it's not super fancy with lighting, but it has a nice aesthetic and fluffy sounding clicky clackies." —Eric
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in 12 colors).
3. A wonderfully sleek electric standing desk for sitting and standing while you work. This is great if you want to change positions throughout the day without having to leave your desk in the middle of an inspiration streak!
You can save up to four height presets to avoid having to readjust each time you use it. There's also a child lock feature to avoid mishaps *and* three handy USB charging ports on the side.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Jenae Sitzes says: "I've been using the FlexiSpot Comhar EG8 standing desk for well over a year now, and I really can't recommend it enough if you're ready to invest in a high-quality standing desk. I have the white desk with a glass top, and it looks super modern and elegant in my living room. There's a thin drawer in the front — you won't be storing anything super thick in there, but it's great for putting papers, Post-its, and other small items out of the way.
The actual standing desk feature works like a charm — since it's just me using this desk, I only use two of the four height presets: one for my sitting position, and one for my standing position. An anti-collision feature is also built in, meaning the desk will stop moving if it detects an obstacle in its way. I've found this feature can be a little hit or miss, so it's best to keep the area clear and just be attentive as it moves up and down. The child lock is *particularly* handy — I don't have kids around, but it's easy to bump into the control panel and accidentally activate the desk if you don't have this lock turned on."
Promising review: "Super easy to assemble and the desk drawer is a game changer! Love that I can store random stuff underneath and that there are charging USB ports next to the settings too. So convenient- great for virtual teaching!" —Elizabeth Pak
Get it from Amazon for $399.99+ (available in two sizes five colors/styles).
4. Or, for smaller spaces, a trendy faux-marble desk you'll get tons of compliments on whenever anyone visits your office. It has metal hairpin legs and two open storage cubbies for all your essentials.
When your desk is *this* pretty, it becomes a statement piece of decor all on its own! Plus, another great thing about marble is that it's so versatile, really meshing well with most decor styles and aesthetics.
Promising review: "GET IT! I was looking for a desk to spice up my room and this is IT! It came pretty much assembled and all I did was attach the legs so it took about 30 minutes total from unpacking it to putting on the legs. Stunning piece and it is very sturdy. I love the way it compliments the room!!" —Emely
Get it from Amazon for $86.99+ (available in three colors and three other styles).
5. A vibrant 3D digital clock because if you're going to count down the minutes until 5 p.m., you might as well give your eyes something pretty to look at. You can adjust the brightness and choose whether to hang it on the wall or set it on a surface!
Promising review: "Love all the little features of this clock! To be honest, I thought it was just to display the time, but it comes with much more! It does well in my office and is large enough to see! Love that I can adjust the brightness as well! 10/10 would recommend!" —Nelly
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in three sizes and various colors).
6. A colorful memory foam wrist pad set when you're tired of stiff, painful wrists after clicking and typing all day. These ergonomic pads are a must-have for anyone who spends long hours at the computer.
Read more about how an ergonomic mouse can help prevent carpal tunnel at Cleveland Clinic!
Promising review: "These are practical and make my long days at my computer more comfortable. The grippy stickers that come with them also really help them stay in place." —Stephanie
Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in 15 colors/styles).
7. A ventilated laptop stand for elevating your screen to eye level, which can help prevent neck strain. The ventilated design also gives your laptop fan room to breathe without overheating!
Read more about how elevating your screen to eye level can help at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "I have bought a handful of these for my family and personally have used it for a long time. It makes me cringe when I go to coffee shops and see people hunched over their laptops while straining their necks. This stand is worth every penny! It's very sturdy and holds my 15.6-inch laptop with no problem. I love how it allows me to maintain a good posture and not strain my neck. All of this for a fraction of the cost of a visit to the chiropractor! Would highly recommend!" —Aaron A.
Get it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in 10 colors).
8. An acrylic to-do list board if you're feeling ~fancy~ and want to elevate your home office aesthetic while staying on top of your tasks. It comes in multiple sizes and six elegant hardware options.
1801 & Co. is a family-owned and operated printing studio based in Minneapolis, MN. This woman-founded biz focuses on acrylic goods and also offers full-service printing and laser cutting. Whether you need a simple to-do list, a family calendar, or a blank acrylic board, there are plenty of options!
Promising review: "This is such a lovely product! Ordered one for work and loved it so much, I bought one for home." —Holly Wixon
Get it from 1801 & Co. on Etsy for $20.21+ (originally $26.95+; available in six sizes, two thickness levels, and six hardware options).
9. Prismatic window film to have some whimsical light dancing around the room, which will make your workday a LOT less boring. Plus, it'll give you a bit of privacy from your nosy neighbor.
Promising review: "I just moved into a house with a boring view of the side of the neighbor's garage from my home office, and I spend WAY too much time in my office. This stuff makes a rainbow migrate throughout the day from the floor to the wall and makes my long work day a lot more tolerable! It also blocks my boring view of the neighbor's garage and their view in my window. It looks cool at night too." —Ariel Dutton
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 12 sizes).
Check out our Rabbitgoo window film review for more on why it's worth buying!
10. A 24-inch monitor that'll maximize your screen space so you're not confined to your laptop. An external monitor is a WFH essential, especially because it'll inspire you to *actually* sit at your desk instead of on the couch.
It features a 75Hz refresh rate with 1080p resolution, making it suitable for casual gaming too. It has two HDMI ports — be sure to pick up a USB-C hub if you're planning to connect a MacBook!
Promising reviews: "If you work from home, you must have this in your life! Super easy to set up, great packaging, great quality, great price. I absolutely LOVE this!" —RundownwithRachel
"Just set this monitor up, and so far it’s earned all 5 stars! It was easy to assemble, it’s compatible with my MacBook Pro (with a USB-C adapter), and the picture is great! I just wanted another monitor for when I work from home, so having something available that was affordable like this was perfect for what I needed." —Allison H.
Get it from Amazon for $89.97+ (available in two sizes and two styles).
11. And a monitor riser with four USB ports because sometimes you need a lil' extra height *and* a few extra ports. You can also store other gadgets and supplies under the riser.
Read more about how elevating your screen to eye level can help at Cleveland Clinic. PLUS, by lifting your screen, you make more room on your desk for storage underneath the stand.
Promising review: "This was just the thing I needed for my desk. Super convenient to have the wireless charger and the USB hub too. Very good for cable management. I really love having a stand that provides additional functionality. It's a clean design, maybe the logo is a bit large and white on black so it's quite noticeable (a shade of gray on black would be nicer), but that's OK. Great stand!" —T
Get it from Amazon for $69.99+ (available in two sizes and two styles).
12. A glamorous and protective rose gold MacBook case to help prevent laptop damage, especially if you lug it around a lot. When working from your home office, this glittery case will def bring some sparkle to your day!
This two-piece case is made of rubberized plastic and PU leather.
Chic Geeks is a Black woman-owned small biz whose cute and durable tech accessories will make you stand out when you're working at your local cafe.
Promising review: “It’s the perfect fit, very nice quality. I absolutely love the way it looks. It makes me excited to use my computer. It gives it personality!!!” —Sandra Lane
Get it from Chic Geeks for $80 (available in a variety of MacBook sizes and other styles here).
13. A TikTok-viral rolling desk bike so you can exercise while working. This may become your new go-to spot in the office thanks to the quiet pedals, ergonomic design, and adjustable height.
This compact, rolling desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, rpm, and other stats. Psst — you can watch the viral desk bike TikTok featuring it for more insight on how it works. It's been liked over 2.5 million times!
Promising review: "Have had this product about a week now. Absolutely love it, what a game changer!! As a consultant who lives a typical consulting life, I pretty much sit in front of a computer all day long. Even though I work remotely a lot, I barely leave my desk. After a while, you will start to suffer from all the common things as everyone else, back pain, neck pain, you know all those things. Those all get changed when I saw this product! To be honest, I didn't buy it right away because of the price of course. But I finally decided to make the purchase as a holiday gift to myself. And I am so glad I made this choice! It hasn't been long, but I have been using it every day. It was super easy to put together and easy to move around because of the wheels. You can totally work while using it. The best part is, YOU DON'T EVEN FEEL LIKE YOU'RE WORKING OUT. And somehow it helps you to concentrate better. There is no need to dedicate one hour for the gym, this could be an anytime thing. When you are working, watching shows, even playing games. I guess because of the working out, my sleep improved as well. Not to mention the pains from my back. All in all, this thing changed my life!!" —joshua0315
Get it from Amazon for $379.99+ (be sure to clip the $120 off coupon to get this price; available in colors white and black).
14. Or, a cute lil' walking pad for under your desk, which will be just the motivation you need to be active *and* productive. Sitting all day is hard work but this will help you switch it up!
Promising review: "I have had this treadmill for a few months now and I LOVE IT! I ordered the pink one and it’s perfect for me. It’s thin so it fits in my small office and under my desk, and I use it almost everyday now. It has an auto shut off feature that I love after an extended period of time and I just feel so happy with my purchase." —heather
Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (available in three colors).
15. A beautiful mindful focus hourglass that's not only a stunning piece of decor, but it also reminds you to take a minute (or five) throughout the day so you can relax and recenter. Journal, meditate, whatever it takes to get inspired!
When you flip it over, the glass sand timer goes for five minutes.
Get it from Goodful for $25.
16. An adorable owl eyeglasses holder to keep track of your specs at work while also being the best desk buddy to ever exist.
Promising review: "I love this eyeglasses holder. I needed a safe place to put my eyeglasses so I can find them when I wake up since I cannot see anything without them. Plus, I want to know they are safe so they don't get scratched. This adorable owl keeps them safe. Plus, I LOVE owls, so this cute little owl has now become another of the many owls in my collection." —Ella's Mama
Get it from Uncommon Goods for $28.
17. A stylish swivel desk chair so you can maintain the "all white everything" theme in your home office. The height is adjustable, it has a tilt locking mechanism, and there are padded armrests, too.
Promising review: "Assembly was easy and this chair is as comfortable as it is beautiful. The seat has great cushion and the tall back feels great as I’m 5’8”. The white/gold combo is absolutely beautiful and goes well with my desk. Great addition to my home office." —CarlaJeovnne
Get it from Amazon for $175.10+ (available in nine colors/styles).