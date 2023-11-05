33 Products To Make Your Holiday Travel Less Miserable

1. An airplane footrest if you're biggest annoyance when flying is the inability to stretch out. Attach this to the arms of your tray table and give your tired feet a place to rest! It can help prevent lower back pain, stiffness, and leg swelling on that super long flight home for the holidays.
Promising review: "This is an amazing product. It's so simple but works incredibly to prevent swelling and pressure on legs while flying. I just flew the first leg of an international flight and used it, and I am on a layover now and had to pause to write this review. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! It easily attached to the tray table, and I adjusted it to my desired height. It is like a hammock for your feet. You just prop them up inside the thing/swing/hammock — which is very cushiony — and your feet are hoisted up comfortably. I'm a big girl and weight is no issue. DEFINITELY MUST HAVE ON ALL MY FLIGHTS NOW. This thing is great!!" —Queen
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors).
2. An Essential Hoodie from Pond LA, which is what you get when a soft sweater and a sleeping mask unite to create peak coziness. The built-in sleep mask makes it *perfect* for travel naps. And the hidden kangaroo pocket will safely hold a few of your things, too!
Pond Los Angeles is an Asian woman-owned small biz making luxurious travel products that'll make you feel like you're in first class, even if you're flying coach.
Promising review: "I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on flights. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early-morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane. My over ear headphone fit perfectly under it and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER! Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush ones!" —Heather G.
Get it from Pond Los Angeles for $105 (originally $128; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and four colors).
3. Reusable Sea Bands when you want to live your best wanderlust life *without* the misery that is motion sickness. These target an acupressure point on the wrist to reduce nausea, which is ideal for long car rides, cruises, and train rides.
For more info on how to use acupressure for nausea management, check out this guide from the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I have always suffered from motion sickness. My whole life I have hated long car rides, even short car rides. As soon as I get in the car and buckle in, I already feel the nausea. I bought these for a 16-hour road trip, and they worked 100%. I felt perfectly comfortable the whole way through. I could even watch movies and text on my phone and feel alright. My two daughters suffer from the same thing (ages 1 and 3) to the point where they couldn't keep any food down. The kids bands worked for them 100% of the time, too. 10/10 recommend. I'll be buying more for sure." —Veronica
Get a pair from Amazon for $8.53.
4. A comfy pair of Kiziks because sometimes all you need is a supportive shoe to carry you through your excruciating holiday travel itinerary, whether you're exploring a new city or running to catch a connecting flight. They're a dream come true for going through airport security because they easily slip on and off!
Former BuzzFeeder Daniel Boan says: "I had the chance to try these recently and absolutely love them. They truly are SO easy to slip your foot into, yet they feel super secure once they're on your feet. I've worn them for a few walks and find that they provide great support while still feeling soft and cushy — and the breathable knit upper is a major plus on hot summer afternoons. The mix of comfort and convenience means I will absolutely be wearing these on my next flight!"
Get it from Kizik for $129 (available in women's sizes 5–13, two widths, and 15 colors. Also available in men's sizes).
5. A Trtl neck pillow so you can *finally* get some rest on your flight and give yourself a break from thinking about what side dish you're bringing to the holiday dinner. Plus, you won't have to carry around a bulky pillow that takes up way too much room in your bag.
The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow.
Promising review: "WOW! Literally life changing; used it on my 11-hour flight to and from Norway to SF and I usually can never sleep on planes, but this did the trick! It’s also super packable and doesn’t take up too much space!" —Julie Cox
Get it from Amazon for $59.99 (available in four colors).
6. Or a bendy travel pillow made of memory foam to relieve pressure so you can relax on your trip for once. Even cramped window seat flights across the country to your in-laws will be more enjoyable with this thing!
Promising review: "I bought this for when I fly. The best part is you can shape this how you want. I’ve only used it once so far, but it was exactly what I wanted. If the cushion is directly behind your neck, as opposed to the side (and the snap behind you), it can push your head a little forward. However, move it to where the snap is on the back of your neck and problem solved. I’d buy it again." —Eric M.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in six colors).
7. Soft hybrid leggings and joggers that'll feel like you're wearing dreamy pajamas that are still suitable enough to wear in public. Constricting pants with a button and a zipper on your long flight home to see Grandpa Joe? I think not.
Promising review: "I work from home and now I only want to wear these pants. They are super comfy and very versatile. Perfect for a casual look, working out, traveling, or as just mentioned, working from home. Definitely my new fave." —Alejandra V.
Get it from Amazon for $18.99 (available in women's sizes S–3X, two lengths, and in 42 colors).
8. Or an equally cozy matching set when you want to spend exactly zero minutes planning a travel outfit for your holiday trip. It has roomy pockets and a drawstring waist so you can get the right fit — what more do you need?
Promising reviews: "Great fit, comfortable for traveling. Wore them on a 6-hour plane trip. Washed up great! Love the style and look." —the.barlow.house
"I’m traveling quite a bit and needed something for the airport that looked more put together. I got the khaki colored set in long sleeve and can I just say WOW! I wasn’t expecting much since clothes online are hit or miss but this is absolutely a hit! The top is slightly cropped but not too much. The pants are super cute and have a jogger ankle fit. The pleat on the front of the pants brings it all together and makes it look very elevated. I’m considering buying it in other colors as well." —Chelsea Burgess
Get it from Amazon for $46.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and 20 colors).
9. A pair of compression socks because you shouldn't have to add "worry about swelling or excessive sweating" to your holiday to-do list. These will help keep your legs and feet comfy when sitting for long periods, whether you're traveling by car or plane.
Read more about compression socks and long flights at Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "With three weeks of international travel coming up, I purchased these to combat swelling in my feet during the flights. I had noticed swelling after three-hour domestic flights, so I was worried about what almost 30k miles would do! I wore these on every leg of the trip and never noticed any swelling — even after the 10–15-hour flights. They are very comfortable, too!" —J. Beaty
Check out our Physix Gear compression socks deep dive here!
Get them from Amazon for $19.16+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 13 colors).
10. A luggage-mounted cup holder for hectic travel days when you're zipping through the airport with your hands full and trying to arrive at the gate *without* spilling your precious iced coffee.
Promising review: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much! Hope you love it too." —Philip
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in 24 colors/patterns).
11. A pack of mini toothbrushes because nothing compares to that moment when you realize you were so busy packing your holiday outfits that you forgot to brush your teeth. This makes it easy to freshen up your mouth situation no matter where you are! No water or rinsing required.
12. Body Glide anti-blister balm that'll prevent the agony of knowing you're developing a blister when you have to spend the whole day walking. It works best when applied at the start of your day to create a barrier between your skin and your shoes.
Check out a TikTok of the anti-blister balm in action!
Promising review: "This is a MUST if you're breaking in new flats. Helps prevent blisters. So easy and simple, yet effective." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.