Cleaning Up After Kids Is No Fun, But These 32 Products Can Make It Easier

1. A portable car vacuum because transporting a tiny tot around is bound to result in a crummy catastrophe. Keep this handy vac in your vehicle so you can get rid of those snack messes ASAP!
Promising review: "This is one of the best purchases we've made in a while. Two kids + snacks in a mini van = lots of crumbs. We were taking our van to the car wash twice a week to vacuum it, but this little vacuum has changed that. The cord is very long, the suction is pretty strong, and it comes with attachments that make cleaning up goldfish crumbs a breeze." —Anaiz Mendez
2. A quick-drying mesh bath toy storage bag so you can keep the toys nearby *and* scoop them up in one fell swoop when bath time is over. Hang it back up when you're done and they'll dry out in the mesh bag.
Check out a TikTok of the bath toy storage bag in action.
Promising review: "I wish I had bought this forever ago! Just buy it! It holds enough for my spoiled toddler and works so well at scooping. The suction is great I haven't had a issue at all." —Martina Cobb
3. A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff if you're ready to tackle all the mysterious marks your little ones have left for you around the house. You'll be shook by how quickly and easily this stuff can lift the stains you've been battling for ages!
Promising review: "Um, if you have a toddler at home, you need this! My toddler has recently had a bout of drawing on everything with crayons, markers, sharpies, pencils… you name it. Well, found a little masterpiece on our tile and grout, then remembered I bought this stuff, so figured I would try it out. Holy crap! I was shocked! The pencil which I would normally scrub off with a Magic Eraser (and I mean, SCRUB), wiped right off with this stuff! Same with the crayon on the tile, which couldn’t be scrubbed off normally. Now, while I continue to teach my lovely toddler NOT to draw on walls, I will at least have peace of mind that it can be removed easily and he can go about trying to destroy something else, because it won’t be my walls or tile/grout now!" —Gretchen
4. And The Pink Stuff's Miracle Multipurpose Cleaner Spray for conquering messes you've tried *literally* everything else on to no avail. It'll handle the marker art your kid left on the wall and the stain-ridden pans perpetually soaking in the sink.
5. A screen cleaner kit when you can no longer make out what's on your laptop or TV because it's littered with fingerprints, smudges, grease stains, and who knows what else — courtesy of your darling toddler. This will whip your screens back into shape with little effort.
Screen Mom is a small business creating gentle, streak-free cleaning solutions for all your screens that are odorless and free of abrasive chemicals.
There's no alcohol, ammonia, or phosphates in this cleaning solution, so it's safe to use on delicate screens. It comes with a 16-oz bottle of cleaning spray and an extra-large microfiber cloth.
Promising reviews: "Cleaned my TV right up! I have a busy 2-year-old who loves to climb up the TV stand and paint the screen with whatever food she has left on her itty bitty fingers haha. I made sure I had the TV off for a couple of hours and sprayed the cloth that it came with. TV had some dust on it already so it moved it around a little but the end was great. I also love that the spray can be twisted so that it doesn't spray (my other cleaner didn't have that)." —Ini P.
"This stuff is freakin' amazing. Instantly cleaned the smudges and dust from my Samsung 65" flat screen, my 15" MacBook Pro, and my iPhone 6. I have tried many screen and glass cleaners in the past, and nothing comes anywhere close to the effectiveness of this. My only regret is not buying it sooner." —Chris W
6. A set of disposable toilet covers perfect for potty training *and* for use in public bathrooms where you want to be extra careful about germs. It's better than trying to line the seat with flimsy strips of toilet paper, ya feel me?
Promising review: "These are perfect for my toddler. I hate having to spend time placing napkin after napkin after napkin in public bathrooms to make sure her skin or legs don't touch the toilet. These are such a great size; it covers the whole seat and most of the front of the toilet so her legs don't touch it. They have two small tapes to secure it to the seat, and when done, you just throw it away. These are perfect!" —Jessica
7. And a pumice cleaning stone so you can power through layers of rust, lime, calcium buildup, and potty training attempts. If it's too much for a basic toilet brush to handle, this'll get the job done.
This pumice stone cleaner is free of chemicals and odors. It also has a heavy-duty plastic handle so you'll have a solid grip while you clean. Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl, and voila!
Promising review: "Will definitely buy again. Almost 30 years of hard-water buildup of green, and I tried everything for years to remove the green stain. This product rocks. It takes a little elbow grease but sure is worth it. Just don't use it on surfaces that will scratch. In my case, the fiberglass tub aggravates and is hard to clean. After 30 years, I scrubbed away and didn't regret it one bit, and the tub looks almost new." —Debra L.
8. A set of protective refrigerator door handles for anyone who is so very tired of opening the fridge only to be met with a questionable sticky goo on the handle. They're machine washable and can be installed on fridge, oven, and microwave handles to prevent yucky messes on your appliances.
Psst — these use Velcro to get a perfect fit on every handle!
Promising review: "These are great for keeping finger marks off my refrigerator handles and the color blends well with the stainless steel door. They are easy to put on and take off so I can spot clean them if needed. They would be wonderful for a household with young kids and sticky fingers." —Amazon Customer
9. And some stainless steel cleaner and polish wipes you'll turn to when nothing else is working. Say hello to a simple, streak-free cleaning solution that'll keep your stainless steel appliances looking spotless.
Promising review: "These are so handy to have in the kitchen with two kids and tons of grimy hands. They pull out of the canister just like Lysol wipes. They smell pleasant and it only takes one good wipe down to remove all fingerprints from the refrigerator. The wipes leave a nice shine but do not prevent new fingerprints. These are a must have in our kitchen!" —Laura H.
10. A carpet cleaning solution if you need nothing short of a ~miracle~ to tackle kid-related carpet stains. The professional-grade results will make you want to have a bottle on deck at all times!
Sunny & Honey is a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with kids and pets!
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews but I l just love this product so much. We have two young kids and a dog and this product works great on our white carpet in our family room. The kids and dog play all day long on this carpet so it sees a lot of wear and tear, dirt and food stains that are no match for this cleaner. I absolutely love that it is nontoxic so I don't have to worry about exposing them to harmful chemicals, made in the USA and they also donate a portion of sales to animal organizations. Highly recommend!!" —KAG
11. Washable microfiber mop pads with extra-thick microfibers to trap dirt when sweeping and absorb moisture when mopping. Simply toss it in the wash when you're done! Bonus: no more wasting hard-earned cash on single-use Swiffer pads.
These are compatible with the Swiffer Wet Jet and can be used wet OR dry and on almost every type of flooring. They're washable, so one microfiber pad can replace up to 100 single-use pads! The company also sells a version of the mop pads that work with the original Swiffer Sweeper!
Turbo Mops is a family-run small business that wants to help you live (and clean) more sustainably.
Promising review: "Bottom line: This mop pad out-performs traditional pads, saves money and creates less waste. I love my Swiffer Wetjet but always feel like replacing the pads is such bad for the environment and my wallet. They are expensive and not very rugged. I am so glad I bought the 4-pack, I will never be without a pad again! Plus I can just throw them in the wash instead of the trash. Thank you Jess and family for creating such a nifty product!" —andiejofusco
12. A Baby Brezza Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer, aka an actual lifeline for parents going through at least a dozen bottles a day. This cleaning gadget will make the bottle-cleaning process *much* more bearable. It automatically sterilizes bottles, breast pump parts, and accessories with natural steam.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga swears by this: "As a new mom I’m quickly learning what items are a necessity in my day-to-day, one of them absolutely being the Baby Brezza Sterilizer.
As an infant my baby boy was going through about 12 bottles throughout the day/night, as he was eating about every 2–3 hours, which means I always needed to have the bottles and nipples clean and ready to go. “Back in the day,” as my parents and my in-laws have told me, you’d need to boil every part of the bottle in water on the stove. Who has time for that??? Certainly not me. Thanks to this sterilizer I didn’t have to bother with any of that!
After washing the bottles and nipples (I use Dapple’s lavender bottle soap and a Dr. Browns cleaning brush), I place each piece on the rack inside the sterilizer. Once it’s filled with six bottles, I remove the rack, pour filtered water into the bottom section of the sterilizer, replace the rack, pop its dome back on, and set it to sterilizer and dry for 30 minutes. It’s honestly fantastic and super easy to use. TBH, I’d say this is a must-have for anyone who formula feeds and breastfeeding mamas who also pump/use bottles. Added bonus? You can also use it to sterilize pacifiers and any breast pump parts. It’s a fantastic item for any parent, trust me."
13. And some natural soap when you need all the help you can get to cut through cloudy breastmilk and formula residue that's clinging for dear life onto your baby's bottles. The best part? No scrubbing necessary.
To use: fill the sink with hot water, add a few pumps of soap, let soak, take a power nap, and rinse out.
Promising review: "I would come home from work and spend 20+ minutes taking apart and cleaning my pump parts and bottles. I saw a review on this stuff and decided to give it a try, and I am SO happy I did. I can come home now, fill up the sink with hot water, put in a couple of pumps, leave the parts soaking, then rinse! Instead of washing everything every single day, now I wash with hot water and soap twice a week. None of the pump parts or bottles have a film or smell to it afterwards and my daughter still drinks out of the bottles just fine! Definitely worth it if you want to save some time. LOVE THIS STUFF!" —Autumn
