Cleaning Up After Kids Is No Fun, But These 32 Products Can Make It Easier

Screen Mom is a small business creating gentle, streak-free cleaning solutions for all your screens that are odorless and free of abrasive chemicals.



There's no alcohol, ammonia, or phosphates in this cleaning solution, so it's safe to use on delicate screens. It comes with a 16-oz bottle of cleaning spray and an extra-large microfiber cloth.



Promising reviews: "Cleaned my TV right up! I have a busy 2-year-old who loves to climb up the TV stand and paint the screen with whatever food she has left on her itty bitty fingers haha. I made sure I had the TV off for a couple of hours and sprayed the cloth that it came with. TV had some dust on it already so it moved it around a little but the end was great. I also love that the spray can be twisted so that it doesn't spray (my other cleaner didn't have that)." —Ini P.

"This stuff is freakin' amazing. Instantly cleaned the smudges and dust from my Samsung 65" flat screen, my 15" MacBook Pro, and my iPhone 6. I have tried many screen and glass cleaners in the past, and nothing comes anywhere close to the effectiveness of this. My only regret is not buying it sooner." —Chris W



Get it from Amazon for $19.97.