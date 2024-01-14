33 Products So Good At What They Do, You'll Always Want To Have A Backup

1. K-Cup cleaning pods when you're ready to face the scary buildup brewing inside your coffee maker. I can guarantee you'll be equally grossed out and satisfied by the results.
Brew one large cycle with a cleaner pod and one large cycle with water-only. Toss the remaining liquid and cleaner pod when you're done!
Promising review: "OK, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.95 (also available in packs of 12 or 18).
2. A jewelry-cleaning pen if your accessories have become dreadfully dull and you want 'em to ~shine bright like a diamond~ once again. You might be rubbing your eyes in disbelief, but this stuff is legit.
This cleaning pen has soft bristles for gentle cleaning, and is filled with a cleansing and polishing solution that removes dirt and oil, and fills in scratches, making jewelry as good as new! All you need to do is twist the bottom of the pen and start brushin'.
Promising review: "Amazing sparkle!💍💎 I am obsessed! I have an heirloom diamond set high in a solitaire band and it gets dirty quickly. This worked awesomely and cleaned my ring back to a sparkler in 30 seconds! It looks as good as it does when it gets cleaned at the jeweler! I love that it fits in my purse too! Recommending it to all my friends!" —Shyan
Get it from Amazon for $9.48 (also available in packs of three).
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner to put an end to the gunk that's lurking down there — no elbow-deep dirty work required. It's pretty fun to watch the blue foam do its thing, so this may become your fave cleaning task.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica House
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.78 (also available in larger multipacks).
4. Some Miracle-Gro plant food spikes because even the best plant parents are forgetful at times. Stop stressin' and insert these spikes into the soil so they receive the nutrients they need!
Remember to replace the spikes every 30 days in spring/summer and every 60 days in fall/winter.
Promising review: "New plant mom here! I was nervous about using this plant food for my peace lily, but I’m glad I gave it a try. It’s easy to use and a great value. The pictures speak for themselves! I just put a stick in my snake plant also, so hopefully it likes it just as much!" —Christine Ashley
Get a 48-pack from Amazon for $3.62+ (also available in larger multipacks).
5. Downy Wrinkle Releaser fabric spray for getting rid of pesky wrinkles so amazingly fast, you'll never be caught without it. Use this spray, give your clothes a few tugs, and then smooth 'em out and release the wrinkles.
Promising review: “Easy to use, convenient, and effective. I love this stuff!!... you just spray the front and back and pull on it for a minute to release all the wrinkles. It smells great – very fresh... Plus, even if you do have the space to iron, it’s such a time saver in the mornings and great for things like T-shirts that don’t usually need to be ironed but are wrinkly...My mom has been using this for years, and it was great when I was a young teenager so that I didn’t have to get out the iron and make my mom worry about me burning the house down. Overall, I think this product is super convenient and a time- and energy-saver worth having around the house.” —Isabel
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.14 (available in three scents and various sizes/multipacks).
6. Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer that'll work like a charm when you need a quick under-eye touchup without doing a full makeup routine. It can help reduce the appearance of dark circles, so you'll look well rested regardless of how late you stayed up scrolling TikTok.
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord had this to say: "TBH, last year I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeed editor Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OK, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe."
Promising review: "This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy and covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YvonneL
Check out the full Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer review for more deets.
Get it from Amazon for $7.89 (available in 18 shades).
7. A washable Swiffer duster pad to keep your surfaces and screens free from dust — they're so dang effective, you'll always want a backup on hand. These easily fit on the yellow or blue Swiffer duster handle!
TS Designs is a Michigan-based small business that offers vintage gifts and decor paired with eco-friendly items.
Promising review: "These are awesome! I'm so glad to have something I can wash and reuse, rather than something disposable. I was so glad to have them, I even used them without the handle! I used them to dust off my Christmas nutcrackers as I was putting them away. Worked fabulously! Thank you!" —KelliDC
Get one from TS Designs on Etsy for $4.94+ (originally $5.49+; available in 10 colors and in multipacks).
8. A tub of The Pink Stuff because sometimes you need a miraculous cleaning paste to get rid of those tricky messes. You'll be shocked by how quickly and easily this stuff can lift the stains you've been battling for ages.
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross tried The Pink Stuff and says: "Upon moving to a new house, I discovered I'd inherited some not-so-well-maintained white bathroom tile, with white grout to match. At least, the grout had been white at one point. Woof. After having heard nothing but raves about The Pink Stuff, I decided to see how well it would work on what has probably been my most trying cleaning task to date. Well, I'm happy to report that after a bit of light scrubbing, The Pink Stuff was able to lift most of the muck off of the grout, revealing a much lighter surface underneath (GIF for proof!). While I think it might take a few more applications for the grout to *dazzle,* I'm super impressed by the difference I was able to see right away, and with not very much elbow grease to boot. I mean, it is white grout, so if it was able to work wonders on that, I can't wait to see what it does for my crusty pots and pans!"
Promising review: "What can I say? I love this product. My daughter drew a happy face in the bathtub (with permanent marker). I tried removing it with everything I could think of, but nothing worked. With this paste, it was gone within less than a minute. I immediately tried it on my stove — omg, I'm in love. It’s a purchase I don’t regret at all. Will be buying it again. This stuff has helped me remove stains that I wasn’t able to clean with anything." —Happy customer
Get it from Amazon for $3.02 (also available in various bundles).
9. Essence's Lash Princess Mascara if your eyelash game could use a bit of a boost — OKAY, a big boost. Be prepared because everyone will be asking for your lash extension contact and you'll have to share your secret weapon with them.
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat [a lot]...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in packs of two or three).
10. Some dishwasher cleaning tablets so you can give your machine a deep cleaning while it runs. Your dishwasher will look so sparkly and flawless, you'll make sure you never run out of 'em.
Promising review: "I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" —Jenny
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $8.95 (also available in packs of 12).
11. A "why didn't I try this sooner?" teeth-whitening pen for instant results that'll make you a believer. It can get rid of stains from wine, coffee, tea, etc. It's painless, effective, *and* mint-flavored.
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying, I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." —Sheri Blanchard
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95 (be sure to clip the $3 off coupon on the product page for this price).
12. Plus, an oral rinse with more than 4,500 5-star reviews on Amazon for a reason — it fights bad breath for 24 hours and doesn't have a super strong taste that lingers. Put down the mints and pick up the rinse!
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.57.
13. A bottle of makeup brush-cleaning shampoo to wash away the impurities residing in your sponges and brushes immediately. The results might give you goosebumps — in the best way.
This shampoo is hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this brush shampoo! I was a little skeptical of how well it would clean my brushes since I'd never tried it before, but after using this I am very pleased with the outcome. It has a faint shampoo scent but nothing too overpowering, and suds like you wouldn't believe. It got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning. One of my brushes is made from boar hair (Estée Lauder powder brush) and I was worried it was going to frizz it out and ruin the shape, but it actually improved it after I had previously used baby shampoo. It's very soft and not at all coarse feeling. I also used this shampoo on my Beauty Blender, and it did a great job getting all the foundation out. All in all, I'd rate this product a 10/10!" —Ryan Brooks
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (also available as a two-pack).
14. Mighty Patches that are truly ~tiny but mighty~ and pull the gunk right out of zits, so you'll always keep a pack around. Put one on at bedtime and behold the grossness (but also amazingness, tbh) when you wake up.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis tried these and says: "I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and The Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls which I truly, truly appreciate. I begin seeing the gunk from my zits after 2–3 hours of having it covered, but I leave it on for at least the full six. When it's removed, it's like the healing time was sped up and what would've taken a couple of days took just HOURS."
Be sure to read the full Mighty Pimple Patch review for more deets!
Promising review: "I purchased these for my son, who suffers from cystic acne. He puts them on the pimples at night and in the morning, the pimples are dramatically reduced in size and his skin is 'flat' in his words. I highly recommend these to anyone who suffers from any type of acne. They were recommended by another mom on my son's basketball team. Her son was using them and I am so thankful that she shared how great the Mighty Patches are!" —Slade Salisbury
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $12.99.
15. A beloved Folex carpet cleaner you'll want to have on hand *at all times* for those unexpected messes that seem utterly hopeless. After you witness the outcome, you'll be singing its praises!
Unlike many other cleaners, it's water-based, odorless, and nonflammable!
Promising reviews: "I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt, and wine stains removed, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" —empowered
"I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillow cases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well! They are both mind-blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets. Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" —JRreview
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in two bottle sizes and in multipacks).
16. Or this stain and odor eliminator for tackling accidents and messes as soon as they happen — but after this cleaner, it'll look like nothing happened. You can use it on many surfaces, including carpet, furniture, floors, and clothing!
This stain and odor eliminator spray uses a chlorine-free and color-safe formula that is safe to use around pets and children. The natural enzymes in this product are activated on contact, which allows it to feed on ammonia crystals and organic matter until they're completely eliminated.
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories, and toys.
Promising review: "I tried the Rocco & Roxie using my normal method of spraying the spot, working it in with my fingers, laying a half inch of white paper towels on top, then putting a glass casserole dish on top of that with a stack of books to weight it down. This is the only product I’ve used that has worked on eliminating those pee spot/stains. You could see the pee soaked up in the white paper towels when I would pick them up to change them out. It takes a few change outs but I just keep working on them changing the paper towel stack over and over until the spots were gone. Previously I had tried the same method using the top enzymatic brand you see in the pet stores and several other carpet cleaning products. Nothing has worked like the Rocco & Roxie!" —Laurie B., CA
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (also available in a larger size).
17. Some Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser so you can whip your stainless steel surfaces back into shape once and for all! This formula is great for rust, tarnish, and other relentless stains you've been dueling with. You'll be showing these receipts to everyone in your contact list.
The cleanser is nonabrasive, bleach-free, and effective on stainless steel, porcelain, ceramic, copper alloys, fiberglass, Corian, brass, bronze, chrome, and aluminum surfaces. Simply wet the surface to be cleaned, sprinkle a small amount of cleanser on the surface, and gently rub it with a wet cloth or sponge. Rinse thoroughly within one minute of application and wipe it dry!
Promising review: "My stainless steel dishwasher constantly has streaks. I tried vinegar and vegetable oil and any and all home remedies. Just bought the Bar Keepers Friend and was totally amazed: It looks like new again. No streaks." —Lacinda Campbell
Get it from Amazon for $7.95 (also available as a two-pack).
18. A hydrating intense-therapy lip balm because your parched lips deserve some sweet relief. A few swipes and you'll practically feel the dry, flaky skin disappearing from your lips! It has SPF 25 so in addition to repairing dry, cracked skin, it also provides ongoing protection from the elements.
Promising review: "I have suffered with chronic dry cracking lips for over 20 yrs. I have tried everything on the market and nothing has worked. Sometimes I would have to apply balm every hour to find some relief. This product has cured my dry lips after two days of use!!! I have been using this balm for two weeks now. I apply 2–3 times per day." —JSal
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in six flavors and as a three-pack).