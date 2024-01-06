Cut Through The Crap With These 30 Products Parents Say Are Absolutely Worth The Money

BuzzFeeder Heather Braga swears by this stroller: "I recently received the newest stroller from Bugaboo and so far I can say it’s definitely worth the splurge. Honestly, the brand just continues to impress me and makes my life as a new mom easier and easier.

It’s super lightweight (16 pounds total) and actually does pop up/close without hassle. You truly only press in two buttons and it unfolds like magic. My husband and I couldn’t believe how simple it was to put together and how compact it was when closed. I’d also say the Butterfly is a great stroller option for anyone who lives in a city or has a smaller living space.

It has a strap so you can literally throw it over your shoulder and carry it — perfect whether you’re traveling or just bringing it back and forth from your car. I took my son to visit my parents in North Carolina and it fit in an overhead compartment without a problem. The wheels handle bumps and debris with ease. We've been using it anytime we're on the go or running quick errands instead of our bigger stroller option. Overall, I’ve found it to be a great stroller option and will totally recommend it to any new parents going forward!"

Get it from Bugaboo for $449 (available in four colors) or from Amazon for $449 (available in three clors).