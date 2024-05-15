Unwanted Hair, Pesky Zits, And Sweaty Pits — 36 Things That'll Help Solve These Semi-Embarrassing Body Issues And More

1. SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes if sweaty pits are ruining your day, every single day. Give your armpits a swipe before bed, wash them in the morning, and you could potentially enjoy up to seven days of bliss with reduced sweat.
Each box lasts two months!
Promising review: "For anyone who might be a skeptic, please allow me to put you at ease. If you have hyperhidrosis, meaning it can be 9 degrees outside and you're still sweating under your arms, this product has the potential to change your life. I would sweat THROUGH a sport coat before noon. Enter the Sweat Block product. I've had it for three weeks, and it is life-changing. I DO NOT sweat under my arms anymore. I'm still on the original box that I bought three weeks ago. I had to write a review after I was cleaning the garage today in 85-degree heat...I was sweating through my shirt on my back...BUT NOT MY UNDERARMS. It is amazing!" —Frosty McGee
Get a 10-count box from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in packs of two or three boxes).
2. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener to liven up your tired eyes with the help of a lightweight formula that delivers excellent coverage in just a few swipes. If you wanna minimize the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, look no further! 👀
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
Get it from Amazon for $4.80 (available in two shades).
3. A "why didn't I try this sooner?" teeth-whitening pen that'll help get rid of stubborn stains from wine, coffee, and tea that you've tried literally everything else on. It's painless, effective, *and* mint-flavored!
Promising review: "I have extremely sensitive teeth from over-whitening in high school but this product has been such a lifesaver! I am a daily black coffee and red wine [drinker] so my teeth have taken a toll as far as staining goes. Seriously, I was very hesitant on getting this because of how sensitive my teeth are but I wish I got it sooner! This is such a great product!" —Mimi Doherty
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95 (clip the coupon on the product page to save an extra 30% off this price).
4. I Dew Care dry shampoo powder when it feels like your roots are trying to sabotage you. This helps revive limp, greasy hair and adds volume. It's a fine, hypoallergenic powder that absorbs oil, sweat, and dirt to keep locks looking fresh longer.
BTW, this is cruelty-free! It's suitable for all hair types, too.
Get a look at how it's used on TikTok.
Promising review: "I can finally skip a day or two between washes!! I’ve tried so many dry shampoos, from drug store to salon and none of them really worked for me. I can apply this product very sparingly along my part and easily skip a shampoo without being self-conscious or having an itchy scalp. Must have for oily hair." —Dino
Get it from Amazon for $18.
5. A fungal nail renewal treatment so you can get ready to show off your feet just in time for sandal season. It helps treat fungal nail damage and may help reduce the discoloration, thickness, and brittleness associated with it.
This product has the APMA Seal of Acceptance!
Promising review: "I’ve been dealing with a bad fungus nail for about three years. I’ve been trying to use products off the shelf and bought one here, you know the ones with the brush. It never worked ’til I bought this one. Let me tell you, it only took just under a week to see GREAT results. It’s pretty much gone and it’s been less than two months. Buy it and don’t think about it! You won’t regret it!" —itslilac
Get it from Amazon for $18.61.
6. A pack of cold sore healing patches made with hydrocolloid so you can get a jumpstart on the healing process. These ultra-thin patches are hardly noticeable and can help with pain relief, scabbing, and blistering. See ya never, cold sores!!
Promising review: "I wish I had found these sooner!! These cold sores were probably the worst I've had and wouldn't clear up or stop itching/hurting. I googled cold sore remedies, and these happened to pop up. After reading the reviews, I immediately ordered them. They came right on time, and I put them on before bed last night. It's been less than 36 hours, and these cold sores are already healing beautifully. I plan to order another pack or three, so I can keep one at home, one in my purse, and one in my locker at work so if I ever feel the warning tingle/itching of a new breakout, I can slap one of these bad boys on and get rid of it quickly! Highly recommend for my fellow cold sore sufferers." —Jessica Hill
Get a pack of 30 from Amazon for $27.32 (also available as a pack of 15).
7. A piercing bump solution because you didn't go through the pain of a piercing for a pesky keloid to steal the spotlight! This formula is rich in oils, including jojoba, grape seed, and rose to help gradually reduce bumps and scars over time.
This product does not promise to work overnight. Apply this daily 2–3 three times a day as long as needed. Be sure to be patient as the healing process takes time!
Talk to your doctor before attempting to treat your keloid on your own, and learn more about keloids from Cleveland Clinic.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!! Truly a miracle product. I had an AWFUL keloid bump forming near my nose piercing about six weeks after getting it done, and it was just getting bigger and more irritated by the day, nothing was helping. I bought this stuff and started using it, and in less than two weeks, my huge keloid was completely gone! I was definitely skeptical and a little nervous when it didn’t seem to be getting noticeably smaller after a week, but then the second week, it started totally disappearing so make sure to give it some time to work if your bump is on the larger side. If you remain patient and apply it twice a day, it should do the trick! Also smells pretty good, definitely no bothersome or overwhelming scent which is appreciated in a product that I’m applying on the nose area." —Jordan Caprigno
Get it from Amazon for $12.85 (also available in multipacks).
8. Mighty Patches that are ~tiny but mighty~ and can help draw the gunk out of zits. Stick one on at bedtime and behold the amazing results upon waking. Reviewers also love that you can hardly tell you're wearing one!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis tried these and says: "I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and The Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls which I truly, truly appreciate. I begin seeing the gunk from my zits after 2–3 hours of having it covered, but I leave it on for at least the full six. When it's removed, it's like the healing time was sped up and what would've taken a couple of days took just HOURS."
Be sure to read the full Mighty Pimple Patch review for more deets!
Promising review: "These little patches are a miracle worker. When I feel a pimple coming on, I slap one of these on and leave it on overnight and the next day it's gone before it's even started. Also have used them on full-blown breakouts and it shortens the healing time. A must-have." —Chris C.
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97.
9. Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence because believe it or not, snails have the healing touch. Bonus: This refreshing formula can be used on all skin types! Reviewers are obsessed with how well it helps heal acne scars, fades dark spots, and smooths fine lines.
This highly concentrated formula contains 96.3% snail secretion filtrate, which helps repair damage while moisturizing your skin.
Promising review: "I use this stuff twice a day and I swear my skin has never been so soft and clear. I put it on my face damp, pat it into my skin, and let it dry for like 20 seconds. It’s a slimy texture at first but doesn’t dry sticky. I’ve had it since July and have barely used half the bottle. I wish I knew about this sooner! Definitely a trend that’s actually worth the hype. 😍" —Marissa Paige
Get it from Amazon for $16.19.
10. Demora's foot exfoliation mask when you're ready to treat your feet to the gift of super smooth skin — no more rough calluses causing you grief. Put 'em on, get comfy for an hour, then get ready for the big reveal.
Check it out in action on TikTok!
With these foot mask "socks," you just slide them onto your feet, leave them on for an hour to let the gel soak into your feet, and you should start to see the dead skin peel away within 6–11 days (with remarkably softer feet in two weeks!).
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest, the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet...10/10 would recommend!! " —Alma Elias
Get two pairs from Amazon for $13.25+ (available in two sizes, 11 scents, and larger multipacks).
11. A facial hair trimmer so you can stop enduring the slow agony of tweezers and remove unwanted hair in one fell swoop. If you're someone who prefers no facial hair, this electric trimmer will get the job done quickly *and* painlessly.
Promising review: "I am beside myself with this purchase!! I bought it hoping it would at least somewhat work, as so many don't. This is absolutely perfection! It works well, it's quiet, small, easy to take with you if you so desire, and most importantly...IT WORKS!!! I'm a soon-to-be-65-year-old woman who has hair where I never did before, most annoying. This gets rid of it. I used it again a couple of days later and what I am finding is that I need to use it less and less. Really cool!" —Sandy E'Bell
Get it from Amazon for $17+ (available in four colors).