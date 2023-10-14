1. A game-changing nail biting polish if the phrase "old habits die hard" hits a little too close to home. Snag this game-changing solution so you can finally ~nail~ that bad habit to the wall.
Promising review: "This really helps!!! I've been biting my nails to the nub for 24 years. I have nails now and I don't bite anymore; that's all I wanted. This product made that happen. It tastes SO bad, I never realized how much I subconsciously put my hands in my mouth until I used this. However, I figured I should warn you/give you guys a heads up, be prepared to taste this on ANY AND ALL foods you have to eat with your hands. To me, that was a small sacrifice I was DEFINITELY willing to make to get my nails to this point. I don't even need to use it anymore because now I'm more aware of my nails. All in all, I HIGHLY recommend this product." —Kelsey Walton
Get it from Amazon for $14.59.
2. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes," because is there anything worse than food particles stuck between the teeth? Problem solved! These not-so-ordinary brushes have multilayer bristles that act as strong pieces of floss to get in there REAL good.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what one of our editors, Emma Lord, has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
Get a pair from Amazon for $9.90 (also available as a four-pack).
3. A Squatty Potty you'll never poop without again after experiencing that first easy breezy BM, all thanks to a ~stool~. You're welcome.
Promising review: "I like to poop. It's literally the first thing I do in the morning. This makes it even more enjoyable. I bought this about a month ago for my wife and I. We are pretty healthy people and have no 'problems' when it comes to #2. But with this you just sit down, put your feet up, and bombs away! It feels like a straight pipe coming from your colon. Remember those difficult to push out BM's? No more! With just a slight push, you are done. Gravity takes over, and out it comes. This is how the human body was designed to poop. We literally pooped like this for thousands of years! I recommend this to all my friends, who laugh at me until they try it. Stop making it hard on yourself when you poop. This is by far the best bathroom accessory you can buy!" —jjl1911
Get it from Amazon for $20.33 (available in two sizes and as a two-pack).
4. And a bottle of Poo-Pourri before-you-go toilet spray so your bathroom stays smelling fresh at all times (yes, even the semi-embarrassing #2 times).
Promising review: "One bathroom in an apartment just isn't enough for two adults with healthy colons. Enter Poo-Pourri. It has an amazing scent. It's very fresh and not overpowering, and it isn't synthetic smelling. With most room sprays, you end up just smelling flowery poo. This masks the smell completely. I can walk in the bathroom 30 seconds after my boyfriend and only smell lemon." —Allison H
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in several scents and sizes).
5. Mighty Patches that are truly ~tiny but mighty~ with the power to pull gunk right out of zits. Put one on at bedtime and behold the grossness (but also amazingness, tbh) when you wake up.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis tried these and says: "I've tried various (countless 😅) pimple patches in the past and The Mighty Patch definitely takes the cake. I stick it on and honestly forget that it's even there. The adhesive is strong, so it stays on during my tossing and turning at night, but I often wear it during the day, too! I work from home, and it's not noticeable during my video calls which I truly, truly appreciate. I begin seeing the gunk from my zits after 2–3 hours of having it covered, but I leave it on for at least the full six. When it's removed, it's like the healing time was sped up and what would've taken a couple of days took just HOURS."
Be sure to read the full Mighty Pimple Patch review for more deets!
Promising review: "I purchased these for my son, who suffers from cystic acne. He puts them on the pimples at night and in the morning, the pimples are dramatically reduced in size and his skin is 'flat' in his words. I highly recommend these to anyone who suffers from any type of acne. They were recommended by another mom on my son's basketball team. Her son was using them and I am so thankful that she shared how great the Mighty Patches are!" —Slade Salisbury
Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $11.97.
6. A caffeinated butt mask to shake up your skincare routine in ways you couldn't imagine. No shame in including your booty in the self-care game!
Promising review: "I will definitely be investing in more of these masks. I was a bit skeptical to try a must for my butt (lol) but I actually felt it work! I felt the firmness and detox! I would recommend trying it, I will be purchasing more for sure. Thumbs up!" —Lauren
Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in other styles here).
7. A stainless-steel tongue scraper for conquering bad breath and leaving your mouth with a fresh clean feeling. No one will be offering you an unsolicited stick of gum anytime soon.
Promising review: "This product works!! High-quality material, well made, easy to clean, corrosion resistant, at least in my experience. I can tell this will last a long time. And, it works!!!! Got rid of a coating on my tongue that other tongue scrapers and the tongue cleaners on toothbrushes did nothing for!! Noticed it got a lot off the first use!!! My tongue looks healthy, and my throat feels better. Once a thicker layer starts on the tongue due to postnasal drip there's nothing else that got rid of it. It's easy to hold, and doesn't gag me at all. It comes with a travel case, which I love because I don't want anything that goes in my mouth loose in a bag." —Saffire Dragon
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.95.
8. And an oral rinse with more than 4,500 5-star reviews on Amazon for a reason — it fights bad breath for 24 hours and doesn't have a super strong taste that lingers. Put down the mints and pick up the rinse!
Promising review: "TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat. This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." —Zac
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $14.57.
9. A hydrating "Like Butter" mist, which can help soothe the painful irritation caused by dry skin and other sensitivities. Did I mention the spray bottle is designed to cover hard-to-reach areas? Peace out, pesky dry patches!
The formula is dermatologist tested and is safe to strengthen and support the skin's moisture barrier. Key ingredients for this include hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and centella asiatica (aka tiger grass). It's also vegan and cruelty-free!
Topicals is a WOC-founded small business started by Olamide Olowe, who actually ditched plans to apply to medical school in favor of launching her skincare brand.
Promising review: "I looooove this product. I have eczema and it’s so much easier to moisturize my entire body with this spray. It has an herbal smell when you first spray it but it goes away quickly (I like the smell though). My only complaint is that I wish it was bigger!" —clearlykendra
10. A nose hair wax kit if you want to quickly remove rogue nostril hairs *without* it ending in a face full of tears. The kit comes with everything you need to eliminate the hair and keep it gone for up to four weeks.
You'll get 100 grams of nose wax beads, 30 wax applicators, 10 mustache protectors, a measuring cup, and 15 paper cups at your disposal.
Promising review: "I highly recommend this product. The instructions were super easy to follow, and it worked perfectly! I was a little nervous to pull the sticks out once the two minutes were up; however, it didn't even hurt. I expected it to hurt momentarily and my eyes to water, but neither was true! If you wanna get rid of them pesky nose hairs...snag this product!!!" —Julie J.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in two colors).
11. A pack of disposable urinals — I know it may seem like the world's most embarrassing purchase, but it's quite useful for camping and road trips! Luckily, you won't have to endure an uncomfortable in-person exchange when buying it.
This biodegradable pouch is filled with a unique polymer substance, which absorbs liquid waste and turns it into an odorless, spill-proof gel.
Promising review: "As embarrassing as it is to admit, I used this in the car on a road trip. I didn't know exactly what to expect but I was thrilled with the outcome! I pulled over, positioned myself over the bag, and it was easy peezy! The crystals absorbed the urine and there was no mess or smell. I have kids and these will work great for them too. I'm really glad I bought these. We travel with our dog EVERYWHERE and we can't leave him in the car to stop for bathroom breaks at rest stops so these have already proven themselves perfect for traveling." —Ella
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $18.49.
12. A bottle of Tend Skin Solution so you never again have to worry about lifting your arms in fear that someone might catch a glimpse of your razor burn. Be gone, bumps!
This can be applied after shaving and waxing to prevent bumps and burns. It can also be applied at night independent of shaving to help clear any existing ingrown hairs and bumps.
Promising review: "I’m not one to leave a review about many products but I saw a review on this product that made me buy it and I thought it was only fair to pay it forward! I’ve dealt with horrendous ingrown hairs for years! I’ve tried everything to minimize them, expensive wax packages and expensive serums and creams, plucking, not shaving — you name it I tried it. This product has literally put everything I’ve tried to shame! For the price, it was so worth it! I’ve been using it for about a month every day after I get out of the shower (I saw someone say they put it in a spray bottle to get full use of the product rather than it seeping into a cotton ball, 10/10 would recommend) I haven’t gotten an ingrown since and the ones I had healed! The smell is kind of strong but so are the results. I also have pretty sensitive skin and I was worried about using it after I shave/wax, burns a lil' bit but it didn’t cause a flare-up. Can’t wait to not be insecure at the beach this summer!" —Jess
Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).
13. A shoe *and* foot spray to address the disturbing stench emanating from your gym kicks, especially if you've been avoiding the task for quite some time. Bonus points: It can be used on stinky feet, too!
Promising review: "For some context, I am a college student. My dorm room is small and would quickly smell with a bad odor due to my shoes being taken off and left there. I use this product by spraying the inside of my shoes every time I take them off. This product does a good job at not only removing the bad smell of my shoes, but replacing it with a pleasing mint! At times, I also spray this directly onto my feet before putting my socks on. I will continue to buy this product for my shoe-smell needs." —Chicago, IL
Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes and a pack of two).
14. Some wart-removing pads for dealing with persistent warts the easy way. Simply apply the medicated pads like bandages to remove warts. Replace the bandage every 48 hours until your growth goes POOF.
Promising review: "I had a wart on my finger that I had been trying to get rid of for a while. I used all different kinds of freezing medicines and wart removers and ended up with this as a last resort before going to a doctor. These had my wart come off my finger within a week — no pain, literally just came off when I decided to change my bandaid. Amazing!!" —K Pic
Get a 14-pack from Amazon for $7.29.