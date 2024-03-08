These 32 Pretty *And* Practical Things Will Help You Create Your Dream Bedroom

1. A wood tree bookshelf because being a certified bookworm doesn't = boring decor. This is a unique way to store your fave titles *and* you'll free up some space on the other surfaces in your bedroom currently cluttered with books.
Promising review: "I love this so much! I'm always back and forth on reading and what I want to read and usually have several books and journals lying on my nightstand. This was perfect to organize them up and save space." —j.oldham
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
2. A quilted chenille floor pillow to add some comfy seating options without buying all new furniture. Prepare for endless compliments when guests come over and lounge in your dreamy bedroom.
3. A decorative rainbow window film when you need some extra privacy and some playful light dancing around the room to lift your mood. Not to mention the excellent IG photo ops!
Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film for more deets!
Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" —Ashley Ann
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in 11 sizes).
4. A wooden alarm clock for elevating your bedside area with a touch of mid-century mod energy. It has adjustable brightness, two alarm settings, and displays both the day of the week and the temperature.
Promising review: "This clock is worth the money! Buy it. Bright display, stylish, good material. It was easy for me to set up. It really took no time because the instructions were very simple! It keeps time, date, and even temperature accurately! Buy this!" —Robin
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
5. A reviewer-beloved mushroom lamp if you could use an extra light source in the room but want something that matches your vibe perfectly. That's what I call pretty *and* practical.
Promising review: "I wanted a lamp for my desk with enough brightness to light the desk and my room, but not so much as to ruin the vibe in the evenings. This lamp has been a great purchase! I've been using it consistently for months with no issues. The quality is excellent and the glass allows it to give off a warm light without overpowering my bedroom in the evenings. Highly recommend!" —E K
Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 13 styles).
6. A ~stellar~ moon phase mirror set that'll look amazing above your headboard. Plus, you'll be able to check your reflection and confirm you're not going to sleep with makeup on once again.
Promising review: "I was looking for small decor for my office wall. This one is the focal point behind me and when I do the web meetings and everyone sees it. They complement my boho decor perfectly. They were very easy to set up. I recommend tracing a very thin line with a pencil before placing them. They come with a sticky glue and it works very well. Remove the plastic protector after you finish to avoid fingerprints. I got a lot of compliments!" —Brenda Bonano
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in two colors).
7. A precious bouclé storage ottoman you can keep at the foot of your bed to store blankets, pillows, etc. You'll also have a comfy place to sit while you're getting ready or unready!
Promising review: "This might be the best piece of furniture I’ve ever bought. Originally purchased for my living room but just was overkill as far as me thinking all light furniture was a good idea. So, I moved it into my bedroom which I’ve really yet to decorate and it truly elevated the space so much. Might just be the bouclé, but the ottoman is sooo nice to look at. The thing that I love most about it is the hardware that attaches the base to the lid allows you to place the ottoman flush against a wall as the lid opens inward….not something I’ve seen with another ottoman, but it’s that small attention to detail that REALLY makes me love this. My NYC apartment is tiny, so saving an inch of space actually has an impact haha!" —Bradley C.
Get it from Article for $249+ (available in three sizes and in colors ivory and gray).
8. A cute handmade bubble candle — the most adorable dresser or nightstand centerpiece that'll also fill the room with a scent so delicious, you'll never wanna leave.
Alphatox Gummies is a Cali-based small biz that offers a wide selection of gorgeous decorative candles.
Promising review: "Lovely candle, exactly what I was looking for. A wonderful addition to my home decor. With a little freebie! Love it! And the shipping was super fast! That's always a plus." —Tatiana
Get it from Alphatox Gummies on Etsy for $8.80+ (originally $16; available in dozens of colors and scents).
9. A blissfully plush checkered blanket to accomplish two very important goals: boost your bedroom aesthetic *and* make nap time much cozier. Reviewers say it's just as good as the Barefoot Dreams version without the hefty price tag.
Promising review: "This is the best and biggest blanket. I am so happy I impulse bought this, even if I was solely motivated by aesthetic. [Just like] Barefoot Dreams!!! So soft, so large, so cute, so obsessed. Worth every penny." —Nicole Jones
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in four sizes and seven colors).
10. And a pair of down-alternative cooling pillows because who doesn't love hotel-quality luxury that looks *and* feels good? Your head will feel like it's floating on a cloud. Be warned, you may have to battle your cat for the pillow.
Promising review: "I have searched high and low for the perfect pillow. All the new memory foam or bamboo pillows were usually too hard or too high and would hurt my neck. These pillows were perfect and just what I was looking for. I would definitely buy these again." —Sylvia L. Williams
Get a set of two from Amazon for $59.99 (available in two sizes and four styles).
11. A charming cloud-shaped trinket dish so you have somewhere to drop your jewelry at the end of the day instead of it falling onto the floor or getting lost in your bed sheets.
12. A fluffy bedroom rug because what's worse than waking up in the morning and being met with the ice-cold floor under your feet? It'll add a nice touch of elegance to your bedroom, too.
Promising review: "First off, I'd recommend ordering non-slip rug liners at the same time you order this rug, it's pretty slippery on tile/wood floors.
The size is perfect for what I was looking for. I specifically wanted a rug to keep on the sides of my bed, as I have wood floors in my house and wanted something soft to step on near the bed. I have a queen size bed and it is a great size for keeping next to the bed. I imagine it would look great next to smaller beds, too.
What really was unexpected, was actually how SOFT this rug is. Like, obviously it's fuzzy and I was expecting it to feel nice, but this is just beyond. If you ever shop at Walmart and feel the furry fluffy rugs they sell there, they have a pretty rough synthetic fiber feel to them. But, this one is so soft and nice.
Only downside I've noticed is in high-traffic areas (such as right by my bed), the fur does get flat after a while. However, after a good vacuum and fluffing, it comes back pretty well. Overall, I'd definitely recommend it if you are looking for a small/medium-sized runner rug!" —Savannah
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in two sizes, 17 colors, and as a two-pack)
13. A record/magazine/Cool Stuff holder, which is an effortlessly stylish piece of decor that also serves an additional purpose. You'll be able to showcase your fave things while keeping them neatly organized.
Promising review: "I didn’t want anything too bulky on my nightstand but I like to have several books I like to read in bed. I previously had them stacked on top of each other and found this and was afraid it might be cheaply made but it is sturdy and beautiful! I’m such a bookworm and I am in love with this added piece to my room." —SP
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in three colors).