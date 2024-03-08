These 32 Pretty *And* Practical Things Will Help You Create Your Dream Bedroom

Promising review: "This might be the best piece of furniture I’ve ever bought. Originally purchased for my living room but just was overkill as far as me thinking all light furniture was a good idea. So, I moved it into my bedroom which I’ve really yet to decorate and it truly elevated the space so much. Might just be the bouclé, but the ottoman is sooo nice to look at. The thing that I love most about it is the hardware that attaches the base to the lid allows you to place the ottoman flush against a wall as the lid opens inward….not something I’ve seen with another ottoman, but it’s that small attention to detail that REALLY makes me love this. My NYC apartment is tiny, so saving an inch of space actually has an impact haha!" —Bradley C.



Get it from Article for $249+ (available in three sizes and in colors ivory and gray).