Grownup Life Is Tough: Here Are 36 Practical Products To Make It A Whole Lot Easier

1. A pack of cactus-shaped dryer balls because doing laundry is a mundane but necessary adult task and these will make it a bit more fun. They'll help your clothes and linens dry thoroughly *and* they're reusable.
Promising review: "These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." —Tianhui Fan
2. A magical makeup-correcting stick for those mistakes that usually result in you starting your beauty routine ALL over again. This allows for quick and easy touchups that'll save you time, so it's a must-have for grownups.
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton swabs dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must buy product!!" —Katherine
3. A WD-40 pen that'll make you believe in magic, especially if you've ever experienced the leaky can version in your lifetime — the worst. Now you can make quick and easy touchups to problem areas *without* the mess.
Promising review: "I love WD-40 products and use them for everything. I spray on shovels to keep dirt or snow from sticking, spray around windows and thresholds to deter bugs, clean Sharpies off wood and walls, and, of course, stop squeaky doors. These small direct-point application pens are great. Keep one in the glove box, my kitchen 'junk' drawer, and the house toolbox." —BBP623
4. A game-changing veggie chopper, aka your future kitchen sidekick thanks to its endless usefulness. And the fact that you won't ever have to cry over chopping onions again? Genius!!
Promising review: "This is one of my absolute favorite kitchen tools! This is right up there with my stand mixer. I save hours a week using this for dinner prep. I HATE cutting up veggies for dinner and this makes it fast and fun! I can’t believe I didn’t buy one years ago. This is worth every penny. Easy to use and I can just throw it in my dishwasher for clean up. I’m obsessed. I will be buying these as gifts. This is an absolute must-have for everyone." —Reviewer
5. A ceiling fan carbon filter so the blades can actively catch dust, pollen, dander, and other allergens while they spin. You stick it right to the fan blade and forget about it until it's time for a replacement.
Simply peel it off when it's time for a replacement! Each one lasts about 1 to 3 months after installation depending on your home's allergens.
Promising review: "I wasn't sure what to expect when purchasing these, but now they are a staple in every room of our house. Within three days the air smelled more crisp and was easier to breathe in our home. So simple and effective!" —Haylee Marez
6. Self-heating soothing foot masks to give your feet the royal treatment after hours of walking, running, or simply existing as a grownup. They're made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint to help soothe tired, achy feet.
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord says: "I'm a long-ish distance runner and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and after a few minutes feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!"
Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
7. Plus, Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm if your heels have endured a lot during adulthood and it's time for some TLC. This hydrating balm comes in a roll-on stick that's super easy to use! It'll help soften and protect your skin while filling in any cracks.
Promising review: "Guys, in just a little over a month my feet have had SUCH a transformation that I haven’t seen in over 10 years 😭 I’m only 30, but I’ve had problems with my feet since I was a teen. I’ve always been so insecure about them for obvious reasons. My feet literally shredded sheets! I’ve tried so many products, I’ve lost count! None of them did anything. Wasted time, money, and hope! But this product — it’s given me my feet back 😭 I don’t have to wear socks EVERYWHERE anymore! I will never buy another product!! My favorite part is that I don’t have to put nasty creams on my hands to rub into my feet anymore either. I love the large lip balm–type tube because of this!" —Amber
8. Shower curtain rings because you don't have to struggle with changing curtains and liners for a moment longer. Better late than never, amirite? Now you can install the shower curtain and liner in one fell swoop!
Promising review: "This is one of those items you didn’t know you needed, and once you get it, you can’t help but wonder how you ever managed before. I absolutely hate taking the shower curtains off because of the whole open and close for multiple shower curtains. I know you’re like, ‘It’s just shower curtain hooks.’ And it is. But when you have to change out the creepy shower liner that likes to attack you, and you dread doing so, this just adds seconds to your life. No more unsnapping. Simply take out the liner, place the liner on the appropriate hook, and presto." —Nardsbaby
9. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener so you can liven up your tired eyes with the help of a lightweight formula that delivers excellent coverage in just a few swipes. If you wanna minimize the appearance of dark circles and puffiness, look no further! 👀
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
10. A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner that'll keep your shower sparkling clean and free of that awful mildew you regularly avoid. Spray it once a week, let it sit, and rinse it clean — no scrubbing or wiping necessary.
Promising review: “I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached, trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, I don't remember which one) and thought, 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower, I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning, there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue, and the glass looked clearer, too. On day two, I sprayed again and walked away. The next morning, the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile, and the glass looked amazing. On day three, I sprayed the remaining spots, and the next morning, the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” —L. J. Petillo
11. A two-pack of "flossing toothbrushes" for reducing those stubborn food particles stuck between your teeth. These not-so-ordinary brushes have multilayer bristles that act as strong pieces of floss to get in there REAL good.
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans that even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what my colleague Emma Lord has to say: "I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively."
Promising review: "I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out. I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" —Jason A.
12. A toilet tank cleaner you'll probably kick yourself for not buying sooner. It works wonders at removing hard water deposits and other tough toilet stains without nonstop scrubbing. It's safe on pipes, too!
Promising review: "Wow! First of all, I was shocked when I noticed that my toilet tank was so filthy. I never looked in there, but there was a reason that my toilet bowl needed to be scrubbed every day. The tank was so nasty I couldn't even see the bottom. I really didn't want to drain the water and scrub the tank, then I saw this. I honestly didn't expect that it would actually work since my tank was so nasty. I dumped this little miracle product in the tank and left it overnight, and the next morning, I saw a much cleaner tank. I can actually see in there now. No draining or scrubbing. Amazing stuff!" —Linda Baker
13. A life-saving ChomChom pet hair remover roller when you love your fur child but not the ongoing hair problem. Roll it back and forth on the hair-ridden area, then empty the compartment when you're done!
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
14. And this *self-cleaning* grooming brush to gently and effectively removes excess pet hair with a few (or several, depending on the pet!) swipes. With the push of a button, the bristles retract for easy dumping of the excess hair into the trash.
Lots of reviewer pets love being brushed by it too!
Promising reviews: "A dog brush that I don't have to pick dog hair out of ... At first, I thought this was some form of dark wizardry. But I don't care because this is awesome!" —MaddSweet
"I've spent hundreds of dollars on toys, treats, houses, scratchers, etc for my cats. This is, hands-down, not even close, the best money I've ever spent! I got so much fur off them, and they loved it! They are looking so sleek and shiny, and they are rolling around like kittens they feel so fresh and happy. My cats are still young (all ages 4 and under) so they were pretty well groomed to begin with. I couldn't believe how many knots and snags were hiding in their fur. The whole time I was brushing them, they were purring and rubbing all over me, trying to get more. The self-cleaning feature is so easy!! A click of a button, and all the hair falls off. The brush itself is bigger than what I anticipated. I thought my cats would be afraid of it, but once they figured out what was happening, they weren't at all. I got the original brush, which I thought would probably feel good (like a good back scratch!) And I was right. They loved it." —Samantha
15. A pair of sturdy legging organizers if you've spent a good chunk of your grownup life contemplating a better storage method for your activewear — this is it! You'll save drawer space and your leggings won't exist in a wrinkled, tangled mess in the closet.
Promising review: "I bought these because I have limited closet space. The ability to hang 20 pairs of leggings saves me tons of room. I also like the clips that hold the leggings; they do not leave marks on the waistband!" —Sarah
16. A "why didn't I try this sooner?" teeth-whitening pen that'll help get rid of stubborn stains from wine, coffee, and tea that you've tried literally everything else on. It's painless, effective, *and* mint-flavored!
Promising review: "I have extremely sensitive teeth from over-whitening in high school but this product has been such a lifesaver! I am a daily black coffee and red wine [drinker] so my teeth have taken a toll as far as staining goes. Seriously, I was very hesitant on getting this because of how sensitive my teeth are but I wish I got it sooner! This is such a great product!" —Mimi Doherty
