If You’re ~Team Pants~, These 26 Pairs Are Calling Your Name

Promising reviews: "I was nervous to wear these at first because I usually only wear skinny jeans and don't branch out much with fashion trends. I like to stick to 'safe/boring' styles. But after trying them on and testing them out, I discovered they are LITERALLY my favorite pants. I can literally wear them ALL different ways. Strappy heels, flats, loafers, vans, booties, you name it. I am SO pleased and I feel so confident wearing them. They fit my waist like they were tailored just for me. I have an hourglass figure and I LOVE how high and fitted the waist is. I ordered my usual size in Levi's and they fit great. A nice hug, but nothing uncomfortable. These pants are SO on trend right now. I encourage anyone to give them a try...you'll be pleasantly surprised!!" —Spades

"I have been looking for a super high rise jean for a long time, and this is the one! It covers my belly button which is what I wanted. It has a little stretch. I love the shorter length for spring and summer. Definitely would order again." —Erin Noble

Get it from Amazon for $59.49+ (available in straight sizes 22–32, plus sizes 16–24, and in 12 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).