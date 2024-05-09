If You’re ~Team Pants~, These 26 Pairs Are Calling Your Name

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. Some slitted trousers when you want your look to land somewhere between a skirt and shorts without *actually* having to wear either. These pants will save the day and deliver a perfect blend of both!
Promising review: "If you are on the fence with buying these pants...just do it! You won't regret it. They are SO comfortable, and the slits on the sides make them breathable to be able to wear in the summer. I bought the white, and they are NOT see-through. Wearing flat sandals and the pants a little past my belly button; they fell right at my ankle. You can dress them up or down." —lnarthur
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in sizes S–4XL and 15 colors/prints — not all styles available in all sizes; also available without a side slit).
2. Straight ankle Levi's jeans if you just realized your wardrobe is missing that *one* pair of trusty blue jeans that goes with almost everything. Casual or formal, these pants are the OG chameleon that can change to match the occasion.
FYI, this is included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
Promising reviews: "I was nervous to wear these at first because I usually only wear skinny jeans and don't branch out much with fashion trends. I like to stick to 'safe/boring' styles. But after trying them on and testing them out, I discovered they are LITERALLY my favorite pants. I can literally wear them ALL different ways. Strappy heels, flats, loafers, vans, booties, you name it. I am SO pleased and I feel so confident wearing them. They fit my waist like they were tailored just for me. I have an hourglass figure and I LOVE how high and fitted the waist is. I ordered my usual size in Levi's and they fit great. A nice hug, but nothing uncomfortable. These pants are SO on trend right now. I encourage anyone to give them a try...you'll be pleasantly surprised!!" —Spades
"I have been looking for a super high rise jean for a long time, and this is the one! It covers my belly button which is what I wanted. It has a little stretch. I love the shorter length for spring and summer. Definitely would order again." —Erin Noble
Get it from Amazon for $59.49+ (available in straight sizes 22–32, plus sizes 16–24, and in 12 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
3. A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants because there will be days when leggings and jeans just don't cut it. These offer a baggy fit with tons of styling options!
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants.
Promising review: "I love these so much. The material is not thin so it’s a good buy. The adjustable string at the waist and the ankles give it a perfect fit and these pants can be worn with many outfits. I wanna say they can be worn year-round because they’re thick enough for colder weather. They’re perfect for spring. I’ve been looking for a camo print cargo and these are definitely going to be a staple in my closet. Can’t wait to get it in more colors!" —Vicara
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in men's sizes 27–44 and 45 colors).
4. High-waisted leggings with side pockets and plenty of stretch, so they're perfect for outdoor workouts, intense gym sessions, and even those very tough days spent doing nothin' but lounging.
Promising review: "These leggings are very comfy! The spandex material is a little tighter than other leggings I own, but still comfortable. I meant to get full length, got 7/8 instead, but still happy with them! Definitely good for the spring/summer." —Isabelle Rinkol
Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in sizes XS–XL and 27 colors).
5. A casual drawstring pant, aka your next fashion staple once you discover how wonderfully lightweight and flowy they are! Even on scorcher days, these pants are a solid pick that'll keep you comfy.
Promising review: "I got three pairs of these for a family trip to Hawaii. I wanted something breathable, more so than my cotton knit pants, but that would be OK walking around in. These are fantastic. The fit is loose, and I did order a size up since linen does not stretch. The drawstring kept them plenty tight around my waist, but the legs were baggy and breezy, which is exactly what I wanted. The inseam is a bit short. On the bright side, it does mean that when I wore sandals, the pants were not hitting the ground. They were perfect for the beach, colors were spot on, and they also looked perfect for walking around farmers markets. Quality is great. No, they are not see-through, but I also didn't get white." —Kindle Customer
Get it from Amazon for $28.50+ (available in sizes XS–6X and 11 colors).
6. Some printed satin pants that'll make you a lifelong ~team pants~ member if you're not already. They're vibrant and silky-smooth to the touch, need I say more??
Beginning Boutique is a woman–founded Aussie brand based in Brisbane. In an effort to be more sustainable and ethical, they ship in compostable packaging and partner with programs like Thread Together to recycle and upcycle old stock.
Promising review: "These pants are the perfect length for girls on the taller side, the waist fit could not be more true to size and the print is so vibrant and bright!" —Jamie T.
Get them from Beginning Boutique for $74.99 (available in sizes 0–18 and in seven colors/patterns).
7. A pair of ridiculously cute high-waisted pants with a bow hem to ensure you're always ready for events that require a formal yet chic look. It also has an adjustable waist and pockets.
Promising reviews: "Absolutely obsessed!! I want alllll the colors! They fit perfectly, so comfortable, and SUPER cute and stylish! I get tons of compliments on them. Excellent quality and light, breathable fabric. Since I’m short, they fit right at my ankle and waistline. You will not be disappointed!" —M. Keene
"These are my new favorite go-to work pants. I fell in love with high-waisted pants for my office wear. I give 5 stars. Buying more in other colors as we speak! Hold up nicely in the wash too! I’ve washed and dried mine two times now — perfect!" —Heather and Alex
Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL, 32 colors, and in sets of two or three).
8. Pleated palazzo pants for pulling together that last-minute 'fit that ends up looking *so* effortless, everyone will be asking where you got 'em.
Promising review: "Soft and breathable. I love these pants so much that I bought a second pair; I bought them in black for work, and I find myself choosing them over all of my other (more expensive) work pants. I wound up buying the teal because in the picture it looked like a deeper, rich color; they're actually more vibrant and light, but I still love them anyway. Be sure to wear skin tone underwear; they're unfortunately a little sheer." —Rebecca Sarraga
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in one size or S–XL and 25 colors — not all colors available in all sizes).
9. A trendy pair of wide-leg jeans with a fun print because being partial to pants doesn't mean you're boring. If solids aren't daring enough for you, these edgy jeans are bound to be calling your name.
Promising review: "These pants are literally everything I hoped they'd be and more [and] the quality is top notch! Was afraid the pattern would be like, ironed on, but that's not the case! It's actually dyed and looks great in person. Perfect length to add boots, and love the high waist...Super cute and fun, buy them!" —Maggie
Get it from Amazon for $49.99+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL and 30 colors/patterns).
10. Some faux leather leggings so stylish and versatile, you'll wonder how you survived *this* long without 'em. Prepare for these to make repeat appearances in your outfit rotation!
Promising reviews: "These pants are so worth every penny. I’ve never gotten so many compliments or had complete strangers ask where my pants were from but everyone wanted to know where these were from!!! You will not be disappointed!!" —Mamabear & Babycakes
"You guys... these are seriously the most amazing leggings ever. They looked so small coming out of the package, but the stretch is [awesome]. They fit like a glove! I know people say that, but I mean seriously, like a glove. No wrinkling around the knees, no camel toe, and they stay up around the waist when moving around and bending (Which is my biggest issue with other leather-look leggings). They look so smooth and shiny on. And they’re SO SOFT. They feel like when you put soft pajama pants on right after shaving and exfoliating. They’re like butter. My mind honestly is having trouble processing how amazing and structured they look with how amazing they feel...The minute I put them on I ordered a second pair." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in sizes XS–4X and in four colors).
11. A very adorable pair of palazzo pants you'll never want to take off because they elevate every single outfit you've got planned. Fancy night out? Check. Casual lunch date? Check.
Promising reviews: "I ordered the cream pants to use on a summer vacation. I was very happy to receive high-quality pants. They were comfortable, breathable, and not transparent. I am very satisfied with this purchase, and I highly recommend it." —Rose
"I ended up buying five pairs in different colors and talked a friend into one. (She loves them.) These are top quality. Tailored like fine trousers. Extremely comfortable, soft, flowing material. I can wear year round. Fit is perfect. Washed with no problem. I pressed a little because I like a polished look. They do not wrinkle with wearing. Bonus was they are such a good price!!!" —Chris
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X and 32 styles — not all styles available in all sizes).
12. Stretchy, wide-leg capris if you're ready to break your "long pants forever" rule in favor of this sophisticated option that you've somehow been missing out on.
Promising review: "The fabric is substantial and doesn't feel flimsy. There's a nice amount of stretch to the fabric so that it's very comfortable. They wash up well (easy wash/wear, no ironing). Super purchase. I'm going to get a lot of wear out of these, dressing them up for work and down for weekend." –JC
Get them from Amazon for $69.99 (available in sizes XS–4XL and in five colors).