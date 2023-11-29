1. A Foreo Luna Mini 2 — a facial cleansing device that'll take your daily beauty routine to the next level. It vibrates and cleanses to remove dirt and oil, dead skin cells, and makeup residue. It also helps unclog pores, so your skin will be left feeling smooth as butter!
This tool has three touchpoint thickness zones and eight adjustable intensities, so they can customize their cleansing session based on their skincare needs.
Promising review: "I have sensitive/oily skin and the brushes that have the spin brushes tend to hurt/irritate my face. But THIS! This is great on my skin like it promises. This actually cleans your face REALLY good just like it says it will do too! It's 100% worth every penny!" —Kate Nault
Get it from Amazon for $139 (available in five colors).
Check out one BuzzFeeder's full review of the Foreo Luna Mini 2.
2. An extendable bathtub tray for making your self-care nights soaking in the tub even more enjoyable. You don't have to go without any essentials — there's enough room for a book, iPad, candles, and a glass of wine.
Promising review: "I am so happy I ordered this! I can put my iPad or a book against the metal rest, have a drink, put my phone in the phone holder, and put some decorative candles on the sides. I am now a bath lover and would recommend this product to anyone looking to step up their bath or relaxation routine. I can now relax in the tub and multitask easily!" —Sierra Ritchie-Gruver
Get it from Amazon for $50.97+ (available in seven colors).
3. And a supportive bath pillow that'll make it easy to melt into the relaxing bubbles without getting an awful crick in your neck. The upper cushion cradles your head, neck, and shoulders for maximum comfort. "To take a bath or not take a bath?" is about to be the simplest question ever.
It's also machine-washable!
Promising review: "This took my bath relaxing game to a whole new level. I love how comfortable this is, and the suction cups do a great job of staying in place. It has a nice hook so you can hang it up to air dry, and on top of that, it comes with a little case to put it in when you throw it in the washer! I love this product and have caught even my husband using it some of the time. I would 100% buy again if I had to, but I have had it a few months and the quality looks like it will last." —Victorya Williams
Get it from Amazon for $47.99 (available in two sizes/styles).
4. A set of precious bath bombs so you can pamper yourself with a very ~sweet treat~ come bath time. They smell like lavender, mango, lemongrass, and other forms of fruity deliciousness.
Promising review: "These are perfect! Not only are they beautifully wrapped, but they are just adorable. Each bath bomb is individually wrapped, and it comes with this really nifty tool to be able to open them from their wrapper! Very creative idea and actually super helpful! Highly recommend as a gift. They all smell amazing and left my skin feeling so soft!" –Jessica Panek
Get a set of six from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in two styles).
5. Some aromatherapy shower steamers when you cannot be bothered with a bath but you do like to indulge in spa-like experiences every now and then.
Each set includes different scents to help relax, invigorate, or even clear the sinuses. Scents include lavender, menthol-eucalyptus, vanilla, and pomegranate-rose. They're also nonslip, vegan, and cruelty-free.
Promising review: "I am in love with the shower steamer bombs. They smell so good in the package and even better in the shower. I do not have a tub for bath bombs so when I found these I was so happy. Once I used them I was overjoyed because they were so calming and relaxing and I didn’t feel left out. Thank you for taking the time to think about the shower experience and making it better. I will be ordering more soon." —Stina
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in various styles, as well as packs of 12, 18, and 36).
6. A pack of collagen face masks because some of us get tired of our self-care routine and need to mix it up with ✨options✨. You get 16 different masks to try, so I promise it'll never get boring!
These masks contain vitamin E, collagen, and sodium hyaluronate (a form of hyaluronic acid). Each mask has its own scent, too! Some of the options are cucumber, green tea, charcoal, aloe, and herb.
See what BuzzFeed Shopping editor Samantha Wieder had to say about them in her Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Sheet Mask review!
Promising reviews: "So it's winter here in Michigan, so my skin gets EXTREMELY DRY, and I break out because of it. I've tried all sorts of oils, facial cleansers, scrubs, you name it, to get rid of my acne. I recently got it bad on my chin, and it's super embarrassing. So I decided to try out these face masks. I was a bit skeptical at first because they're so cheap and you get 16 of them, and I also didn't know the ingredients. But, hey, gotta try things sometimes, ya know? So I got them, and immediately after using one, I saw results the next day. I've been using them every other day or every two days, and all that's left is scarring, no pimples, and my face is extra glowy. I love these, and I would DEFINITELY buy again." —Taylor
"These masks are perfect for dry winter weather. My skin felt hydrated but not greasy after use. I have very sensitive skin, and I am happy to say I had no reaction to any of the ingredients. In fact, the masks have a cooling effect which noticeably reduced redness. Would definitely buy again." —_ThroughTheWoods_
Get a 16-pack from Amazon for $11.99 (also available as a 32-pack).
7. Kate McLeod's Body Stone to nourish and soften dry skin ASAP. It smells absolutely divine thanks to the blend of rose, frankincense, and neroli. Warm it up in your hands, apply it to dry skin, and it'll melt right in!
Kate McLeod is a former bakery owner and pastry chef who turned her attention to creating "skin food." For two years, she developed her body stones right in her kitchen mixing pantry-sourced ingredients like cocoa butter and avocado oil.
Promising review: "AMAZING!!!!!!! Melts into skin so incredibly. Never have I received this much moisture in my skin from lotions. My skin in a few uses is more moisturized and plumped up... I am hooked!!!!!" —Kristin
Get it from Kate McLeod for $12+ (available in two sizes and with a muslin travel bag or reusable bamboo canister).
8. A SipCaddy wine holder for elevating your bubble bath experience to new heights — now you won't have to worry about your fave beverage falling into the tub! Crisis averted.
Promising review: "Such a simple idea, how is this just coming into my life now? I didn't think showers could get any better but now I have a brew/wine within reach at all times. Really helps take the edge off after a long day. The thing is way sturdier than you'd expect, I've tugged on it and it's not going anywhere. The slotted design allows you to use stemmed wineglasses, too. A truly perfect product. This piece of plastic is working as hard as my therapist and I stan." —Steven
Get it from Amazon for $14.69 (available in six styles).
9. And an edge wineglass because if you're *finally* going to treat yourself to a glass of wine in the tub, why not do it in style?
BuzzFeed Shopping senior writer Emma Lord loves these glasses: "I'm obsessed with all of Crate & Barrel's wine glasses (shoutout to the iconic Olivia Pope giant wine glass), but this one I especially adore because it's so classic, so versatile for my ~mood~, and has a very satisfying weight and feel to it. Also, when I'm feeling like shaking things up, the rims of this glass are super easy to soak in lemon juice or water (or frosting LOL OOPS) to coat with salt or sugar. I've had mine for over a year now, and I love it just as much as the day it arrived!"
Promising review: "These are the most stylish red wine glasses on the market. Sipping wine, holding them, or even looking at them radiates beauty and taste." —Srbo
Get it from Crate & Barrel for $14.95 (available in red, white, and all-purpose glasses — also, these ship for free!)
10. A foot exfoliation mask so you can officially put calluses behind you. You'll feel oddly satisfied when you see the dead skin flaking off, but at least your feet will be buttery-smooth now!
To get your foot nice and smooth, slip on the foot mask and leave them on for at least an hour (some reviewers recommend just throwing socks over the mask to keep things secure). After you remove and wash your feet, you'll see your dead skin and calluses begin to peel a few days later — if you've got a lot, it'll look something like the pics above. The gross (but oddly fun?) part is watching the process as you slowly make your way to super-smooth feet!
Promising review: "Follow the instructions as stated, and it will work like a charm!!!! I've purchased this several times over, and it has never failed. Awesome product!" —Amazon Customer
Get two pairs from Amazon for $15.95 (available in three scents and larger multipack sizes).
11. A deep tissue massage gun if you're ready to invest in your well-being with a transformative massage sesh! It has five massage heads and five speeds for targeting your arms, back, and legs to help reduce tightness. It can also help with recovery if you've been hitting the gym hard lately.
Other cool features include a quiet motor and the ability to be charged up on the go, thanks to a USB-type charger that works with a power bank, phone adapter, and 5v/2a adapter.
Promising review: "This massage gun has been really fun for our family. My wife has struggled with pain in her hips and gluteal area for years. We have used this in the evenings frequently and definitely noticed pain relief. I have used it after a good hard workout and also noticed that I am not as sore. Also, we have been very impressed with the battery life. We can both use it quite a bit and not have to charge it for days." —Brent
Get it from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in three colors).
12. A reviewer-beloved Laneige lip mask that'll make your lips moisturized and perfectly ~supple~ while you sleep — perfect for anyone who says they never have time for pampering! Slather it on before bed and you'll wake up refreshed with a super-soft pout.
Promising reviews: "I love this product!!!!! It is so nice and refreshing to put on before bed and I wake up feeling moisturized. The smell is lovely (as I chose the vanilla scent) and it feels so nice instantly when you put it on. It’s an amazing finish to your bedtime routine." —alyciamarie16
"I love this lip mask! I have always struggled to find a lip product that would keep my severely dry lips at bay and this is the product! I have been using this for the past few weeks and I have never had such plush smooth lips. I wear it at night and sometimes during the day depending on what I am doing. If you struggle with dry lips, I highly recommend you give this a try." —Holly2176
Get it from Amazon or Sephora for $24 (available in eight scents).
13. And a double-sided silicone lip brush for gentle exfoliation that'll leave your lips feeling smoother, fuller, and ready for lipstick.
Promising review: "I admit I was skeptical about this product but my desperation to regain my soft lips made me click the BUY button. I just had a baby and between all the milk I was pumping for the baby and caffeine drinking my body was dried out and dehydrated. My lips took a hit and were dried, cracked, and even bleeding — very painful. Even my tried-and-true expensive-as-heck lip moisturizer I use couldn't help. Having this lip brush did the trick and made all the difference. The exfoliation must have allowed my lip moisturizer to get better absorbed. I was able to see results in just a couple of days. Now I have soft and supple lips again. I tried using a toothbrush and I would not recommend it. First, the toothbrush doesn't feel as good and second, it will waste whatever product you are using with it because the product will settle deep in the bristles so you have to use a lot more of it, and third it's also hard to clean. This silicone lip brush feels so good and since the 'bristles' or 'bumps' are shallow, I just needed to use a little bit of my expensive lip moisturizer and it was so easy to clean the brush afterward. Where has this thing been all my life? I don't think I can live without it now." —Double-J
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in two color options).